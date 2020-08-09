 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EcoWatch)   Physicists say there's a 90 percent chance that we're headed for a massive social collapse within several decades. GO AWAY I'M BATIN'   (ecowatch.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Air pollution, World population, National Rifle Association, Black people, Deforestation, Black communities, study shows, plastic industry  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
100-200 years? Seems a little presumptuous. After all, it assumes that we don't go *BOOM*
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bronze Age is holding on line one, Subby.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: 100-200 years? Seems a little presumptuous. After all, it assumes that we don't go *BOOM*


I think the collapse is coming faster than that.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Physics is a Social Science, now?

Damn Socialisms, gettin' everywhere!
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like I pointed out in the Ice Sheet thread yesterday...  No one in any position to do anything about this will do anything at all.  Because it is happening too slowly.

Everything is about the bottom line of the spreadsheet for this quarter.  Preventative measures are costly right now - in THIS quarter.  They can't abide that...  And neither will the stockholders.  The cost of mitigating disasters as they arise, is a variable expense that can be accounted for and addressed on the fly.  And it might be years between each of those episodes.

So from a purely business and competitive standpoint, there is no incentive for them to take action.

Yay capitalism!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because physicists are you ask about the causes of societal collapse?
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
shiat-tier repeat of the article from a couple weeks ago

They predict 40 years out or more. Honestly, I think it's going to be much sooner than that. More like 20 years

http://web.sonoma.edu/users/s/swijtin​k​/teaching/philosophy_200/pentagon_wors​t_case_study.htm
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're in the middle of it now, case you hadn't noticed.....
 
Durboloid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Add a pandemic to speed things up.  A lot.
 
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seeing how some people freak out at wearing a mask, I think it will happen sooner than we think.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Like I pointed out in the Ice Sheet thread yesterday...  No one in any position to do anything about this will do anything at all.  Because it is happening too slowly.

Everything is about the bottom line of the spreadsheet for this quarter.  Preventative measures are costly right now - in THIS quarter.  They can't abide that...  And neither will the stockholders.  The cost of mitigating disasters as they arise, is a variable expense that can be accounted for and addressed on the fly.  And it might be years between each of those episodes.

So from a purely business and competitive standpoint, there is no incentive for them to take action.

Yay capitalism!


This is somewhat of a tangent but what you're getting at is what has pissed me off so much about Elon Musk's response to this epidemic. He of all people should know about thinking long-term and problems that will take decades or even centuries to fully develop. Hello, asteroid impacts? Overpopulation? Sustainable energy? And what does he do when a pandemic come along? He first says everyone is overreacting and then when it becomes far worse than he anticipate, he goes the Idiocracy route and starts spreading conspiracy theories about how most people who test positive don't have the virus and kids are basically immune.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I keep telling the wife we need to get some land, preferably with a little bit of water on it. Grow what we can, can what we grow, and avoid people. Have enough solar/wind to be off grid if need be.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What do ichthyologists think about it
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Though there's only a 10% chance that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gloom, despair, and agony on me.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.


Psst!  Your Malthus is showing.
 
joker420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.


Not much is natural about human society. Maybe it was already time to slow the "economy" way way down anyway before it "consumes" everything.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.

Psst!  Your Malthus is showing.


Malthus was dead-on right. He was just off by a few years due to the industrial revolution.
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.


You first.
 
mr-b
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just want to point out that the end of America and Capitalism in not necessarily Armageddon.

Certainly the collapse of America ( who uses 24% of the world's resources) will buy more time for the remaining countries. Add in the 2 billion or so that will die in the coming years due to the decreased food production from America, the plague and ongoing wars and you'll add more time still.

Get rid of the bottom-line profit driven capitalism that has raped the planet for the last 75 years and we might be fine for a while.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't wait.

After 20 years in IT I can't wait to re-emerge as Salmon the Conquerer, harem et al.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Soon........
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Decades seems very optimistic.
I say we all, humanity, eats itself alive in the next nine years.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hector_Lemans: durbnpoisn: Like I pointed out in the Ice Sheet thread yesterday...  No one in any position to do anything about this will do anything at all.  Because it is happening too slowly.

Everything is about the bottom line of the spreadsheet for this quarter.  Preventative measures are costly right now - in THIS quarter.  They can't abide that...  And neither will the stockholders.  The cost of mitigating disasters as they arise, is a variable expense that can be accounted for and addressed on the fly.  And it might be years between each of those episodes.

So from a purely business and competitive standpoint, there is no incentive for them to take action.

Yay capitalism!

This is somewhat of a tangent but what you're getting at is what has pissed me off so much about Elon Musk's response to this epidemic. He of all people should know about thinking long-term and problems that will take decades or even centuries to fully develop. Hello, asteroid impacts? Overpopulation? Sustainable energy? And what does he do when a pandemic come along? He first says everyone is overreacting and then when it becomes far worse than he anticipate, he goes the Idiocracy route and starts spreading conspiracy theories about how most people who test positive don't have the virus and kids are basically immune.


This is why I have such mixed feelings about Elon Musk.  I don't think I can recall a better example of a person that stands completely on the opposite sides of a chasm simultaneously.

On one hand, he has spearheaded the invention, production, and rollout of some of the most incredible technology we've ever seen.  His company is leading the space race right now.  His Tesla, though troubled, is one of the greatest achievements ever in the entire automotive industry.
His work is going to go down in history.

On the other hand, he is an insanely erratic, selfish douchenozzle who has no problem taking credit for other people's work. He also clearly has a very loose grip on reality. 
I somehow suspect that the truth about him is that he has a LOT of money, mostly because he got very lucky.  And with that money he hired people to actually create some of his crazier ideas.  And had SO much money that he was able to pull it off.  And take credit for it.

He did not create SpaceX by himself.  He did not design and build the Tesla in his back yard.
 
mr-b
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.


America leaving would only be 5% of the population but would save 24% of the resources. So you only need 30% total to achieve your goals.
 
g.fro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.


So take the population all the way back to 1990?
 
g.fro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: kyleaugustus: AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.

Psst!  Your Malthus is showing.

Malthus was dead-on right. He was just off by a few years due to the industrial revolution.


For a guy who was dead on right, he sure has a long track record of not being right yet.
 
Iowa1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.


Nice try, Thanos.
 
links136
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.


I think resource management has a play here, but oil companies arn't corrupt or overly greedy, or irresponsible.  Neither are banks, or corporate farms..... say what resources arn't already destined for the aristocrats?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I keep telling the wife we need to get some land, preferably with a little bit of water on it. Grow what we can, can what we grow, and avoid people. Have enough solar/wind to be off grid if need be.


Don't worry, when the ice sheets finish melting, most land will have some water on it.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sithon: iheartscotch: 100-200 years? Seems a little presumptuous. After all, it assumes that we don't go *BOOM*

I think the collapse is coming faster than that.


Haven't there been several studies that indicate most empires collapse around the 500 year mark? They consider the various eras of the big old civilizations to be separate empires with collapses and rises, so Rome had the republic, the empire, and the eastern empire and Egypt had a couple of dynasties/kingdoms separated by decades of turmoil and chaos

Seems western civilization is about due for another one soon.

Counterpoint - the previous era of empires ended at the start-middle of the 20th century, with two world wars, and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the Russian kingdom. The last 75 years have been a historical anomaly and count as the inter-empire period. The next empires are due to rise (China, maybe? The EU?) and we all assume the Americans are relevant despite them being irrelevant (historically) for most of their history, until their recent boom of being the only power not destroyed by war on their soil
 
joker420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mr-b: joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.

America leaving would only be 5% of the population but would save 24% of the resources. So you only need 30% total to achieve your goals.


Lol, stay in school.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Populations can only grow as there are resources for the survival of that specie. If there is an overabundance of resources, they thrive and over populate. When there is too few resources, they die off or stop baby makin'. There is a natiral equilibrium that humans have vastly been over on, the pendelum has to swing in the other direction for awhile.


Maybe that's what COViD is for.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I keep telling the wife we need to get some land, preferably with a little bit of water on it. Grow what we can, can what we grow, and avoid people. Have enough solar/wind to be off grid if need be.


I've been shopping land too but not so much because of this as the related ruination of camping by all the new non campers. I just want to at least be able to pretend I'm alone sometimes
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Like I pointed out in the Ice Sheet thread yesterday...  No one in any position to do anything about this will do anything at all.  Because it is happening too slowly.

Everything is about the bottom line of the spreadsheet for this quarter.  Preventative measures are costly right now - in THIS quarter.  They can't abide that...  And neither will the stockholders.  The cost of mitigating disasters as they arise, is a variable expense that can be accounted for and addressed on the fly.  And it might be years between each of those episodes.

So from a purely business and competitive standpoint, there is no incentive for them to take action.

Yay capitalism!


One of the best examples I heard years ago is the issue of the Venice lagoon.  There have been remedies for the flooding available for years...but no one administration wants to get stuck with the costs.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Durboloid: Add a pandemic to speed things up.  A lot.


Nah, the pandemic will slow things down. Kill off 10% of the worlds population and slow population growth  because we lose the antibodies 6 months after we develop them so it will be an ongoing threat. Enforced partial lockdown for so long that it becomes the norm.  That means less resource use and less pollution.
 
CleanforJeanGenie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iowa1984: joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.

Nice try, Thanos.


Thanos was a moron. Even if his plan worked like he thought it would, he would just have to do it again in thirty years.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Decades seems very optimistic.
I say we all, humanity, eats itself alive in the next nine years.


The coming resource wars shouldn't be a problem as we're all itching to kill each other well before then.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

joker420: If we could find a way to reduce the population by 50% we would be ok.


Not really. The human population has tripled in the last 60 years or so.

50% reduction would take us back to around 1980 levels.

He was making a joke, but bill burr was closer to the mark when he said 80 to 90 % have to die, if you are gonna fix issues with population reduction.

And even then, you would have to implement some kind of child number limit ala chinas one baby per couple rule and make it stick somehow.

Good luck with that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, but will we still be able to get Klondike Bars?
Societal collapse is much worse without Klondike Bars. I've seen it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Decades seems very optimistic.
I say we all, humanity, eats itself alive in the next nine years.


Of course! Just like how we all ran out of oil in 70's, just as The Experts*tm predicted.

/oh wait....
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.