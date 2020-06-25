 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Five million   (nytimes.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How can anyone be surprised by this? We're a country where huge numbers of people are diabetic, hypertensive, clogged with cholesterol -- all conditions where a small sacrifice of changing one's diet and getting off one's ass can make an enormous difference toward mitigation and management -- and the solution is somehow "Here's a prescription for Xyblantargia. Take two with your butter-slathered caramel-bacon-wrapped ham bombs, and have a handicapped parking pass so you can be right next to the motorized cart at Walmart."

The idea the entire nation was going to make sacrifices like so many others did when there's a "magic pill" being worked on had no chance to make it past the table read.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice jump into fatshaming, asshole.

Yeah, I'm overweight. And I've done the drop to my ideal weight and held it for a few years. You know why I stopped? I realized I didn't give two shiats about my weight. It didn't matter, and I had a lot of drinking to do after Trump won.

But here I am going out only every week and a half for groceries and nothing else, because there's a huge difference between being self-destructive and being a selfish asshole.

But you wouldn't recognize that with your head so far up your own ass that you equate self-destructive to "harmful to others".
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just the other day they said it was only four million. So which is it?! Get your story straight, lyin' media!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
joker420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, more like 40 million.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
USA! USA!


/we have no choice but to pretend the virus was our idea and a yuge success.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It is what it is.


I accept no responsibility for this.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Five million CONFIRMED.  The real number of cases is believed to be 25 to 50 million.

The virus is unstoppable now... it's everywhere, with too many people without symptoms spreading it.  It's a total, complete failure of leadership... not just a failure to act, but actively PREVENTING action.

I'd say our only hope is a vaccine... but there is no planning going on for distributing & mandating one.  The election could help... but there will still be Republican Governors and MAGA voters everywhere.

So all we can do as citizens is try to protect ourselves while the virus burns itself out.  It will take years before the true cost of this pandemic is known.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No other country has reported as many cases. Brazil ranks second, with more than three million, and India is third with two million.

And what else do these other two countries have in common with the US?  Both have elected willfully ignorant greedy right-wing politicians who have proceeded to ruin everything because of stigginit.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
COVID can not be bullied, ignored, bribed, or prayed away.

That's why Republicans are losing against it: They're trying to use the same playbook that they've used against the economy, education, the military, and free expression of religion for the last 40 years.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: But you wouldn't recognize that with your head so far up your own ass that you equate self-destructive to "harmful to others".


The hospital bed which, thanks to your lack of self-control, you are more likely to occupy if you get COVID-19 could have been used to treat someone who could not avoid the need. You probably should feel ashamed.
 
