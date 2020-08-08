 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 797: "Mechanical Muscle".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Mechanical Muscle

Description: Show us that heavy construction machinery, big bad engines, or just machines that do the heavy lifting. Excavators, heavy equipment, cranes are all a go. Difficulty: No biological muscles allowed.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chilling at work a few years ago; the machine does all the work, until suddenly YOU have to do all the work
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Business End of the mighty Saturn V rocket
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rocketdyne F-1 engines
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Queensland Rail's Beyer-Garrett steam locomotive. Does't get much more heavy machinery than this!
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big, bad engine.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

It's not the size, it's what you do with it.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The (in)famous Indy STP Turbine engine
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ I don't always just sit and listen to my exhaust
// But when I do
/// So does the neighborhood
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Incline Railway machine room in Chattanooga, TN.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/copper thieves are getting creative
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/EB110
 
