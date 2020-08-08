 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   "I'm okay with my kids falling behind in school"   (salon.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Debt, Daughter, Anxiety, start of a new school year, younger daughter's high school, older daughter, New York Times, kids start school  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Have you considered teaching them? They have these things called workbooks that can help.

/Education happens at home too.
 
Mare_Imbrium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Have you considered teaching them? They have these things called workbooks that can help.

/Education happens at home too.


The proud tradition of not reading the article lives on.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We educate our kids too much. It's not that important anymore.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

salsashark1: We educate our kids too much. It's not that important anymore.


Teach them to be Youtube Stars and send them on their way.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate - Coming to America
Youtube KzANAr1V82c


give them a sense... of pride.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mare_Imbrium: AlgaeRancher: Have you considered teaching them? They have these things called workbooks that can help.

/Education happens at home too.

The proud tradition of not reading the article lives on.


Algae is not wrong, but yeah I guess they didn't realize that their opinion is what the article is about.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Have you considered teaching them? They have these things called workbooks that can help.

/Education happens at home too.


The Whitest Kids U Know - Home School
Youtube cFkIJBVZ4_w
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All that and then:

I'm - perhaps foolheartedly - starting a master's degree program in the fall.

Would be curious as to how much they're shelling out for it, and to what end.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's much better to, "Fall behind" some arbitrary standard than to be dead or permanently
damaged just so some school district flunky can check a box that some number assigned to some kid
they don't really care about showed up to school that day...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


Learn to cook meth?

Desperate times can render desperate deeds.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Have you considered teaching them? They have these things called workbooks that can help.

/Education happens at home too.


And as we know, homeschooling is generally applauded around here.

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


This.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Success Factors:

101 - How to hold a candy bar so the police won't shoot you.
102 - What to do when you get shot anyway (dying alternatives).
Lab - Helpful tips - Keeping busy between incarcerations.

1 credit seminar: How imprisoning children at age 14 helps our economy and promotes financial growth!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


I wonder if the market for specialized tutors is going to increase.  Like, say a doctor of biology who is currently unemployed and spends most of his time making snarky comments on internet chat forums?
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


How will they ever learn what is the powerhouse of the cell?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even with our many privileges, the meritocracy is still a sham. Basic needs are taking priority over acing the SATs

Stopped reading right there.gif
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

salsashark1: We educate our kids too much. It's not that important anymore.


SUPERTRAMP School (lyrics)
Youtube xaGwEe1VqwQ
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OK, I know the initial explanation for how diseases work was calculus-based (flattening the curve etc) and a lot of people who were too dumb to hit the top level of extremely basic math in their high school are for some reason allowed to have children, so here's a complete explanation of this problem in purely arithmetic terms:

1. There are 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the US (meaning... there are many more actual cases, but put that aside for a moment).

2. There are 326 million people in the USA (minus Hawaii, which has its outbreak under control)

3. 5/325 = 1.5% of people in the USA are infected with COVID-19.

4.    1.5% is roughly 1 in 70.

5(conclusion): If your school-building has 70 or more people in it, including janitors, lunch servers, secretaries, etc... someone in the building more or less definitely has it.  The way transmission works, after weeks sharing that enclosed space, your kid is very likely to get it.

Do.  Not.  Send.  Your.  Kid.  To.  A.  Physical.  School.

// Technically there's a 63% chance of someone having in a 70-person school it but I was promising to simplify the math to "stupid enough you shouldn't have been allowed to raise a child in the first place" levels, which is to say the level of anyone considering this in the first place.  Since most schools have around 500-1000 people in them and larger county schools common in the country often have 2k+ in the same building...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


Yep. Having two kids under five has been tough during this because of obvious reasons, but I can handle letters, numbers, reading, intro to bugs and plants and mud, and that type of stuff. Having older kids would be much more difficult when it comes to schooling.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


My wife and I have 3 graduate degrees between us that range the gamut of hard science, law and business.  If any couple of is in position to do this you would think it would be us.  Our oldest is in AP Bio, some kind of advanced literature class (I don't know the real name of it because they only call it by the acronym), and algebra II among several others.  I have no idea how we are going to help her and her two younger brothers while simultaneously working our own jobs.

I think it is going to involve a lot of bourbon.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?

I wonder if the market for specialized tutors is going to increase.  Like, say a doctor of biology who is currently unemployed and spends most of his time making snarky comments on internet chat forums?


I've been urging my friends who are teachers and not wanting to go back to the classroom to start a tutoring company. Or micro-classrooms with families who pool resources.

There's a market there, for sure.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?

My wife and I have 3 graduate degrees between us that range the gamut of hard science, law and business.  If any couple of is in position to do this you would think it would be us.  Our oldest is in AP Bio, some kind of advanced literature class (I don't know the real name of it because they only call it by the acronym), and algebra II among several others.  I have no idea how we are going to help her and her two younger brothers while simultaneously working our own jobs.

I think it is going to involve a lot of bourbon.


The MBA negates one of the other degrees, so you're good.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The Weary Optimist: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?

My wife and I have 3 graduate degrees between us that range the gamut of hard science, law and business.  If any couple of is in position to do this you would think it would be us.  Our oldest is in AP Bio, some kind of advanced literature class (I don't know the real name of it because they only call it by the acronym), and algebra II among several others.  I have no idea how we are going to help her and her two younger brothers while simultaneously working our own jobs.

I think it is going to involve a lot of bourbon.

The MBA negates one of the other degrees, so you're good.


Lol.  I agree with that.  Fortunately, someone else paid for that one.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?


Bio and Chem at that level are mostly exercises in memorization (Biology especially), online learning should be pretty compatible.

The extra trick making that doable is that "AP" is actually a nationally-standardized set of standards with very consistent testing schema (like literally every subject should be, but I digress).  This makes it extra amenable to things like canned lectures and study with limited interactive instruction.

The only thing you'll miss are the traditional laboratory portions, which is sad because those are the fun bits but not strictly necessary to the curriculum.  Useful, but not so vital that I'd risk the literal death of a child to teach them.

I mean... the final answer here is just try what you can, and if it doesn't work hold them back a grade.  Even with our shiatty health care non-system on average your kid will make it 73 years if they don't die of the plague, soaking one extra year or semester into the free part of their education will not harm them comparatively.

// The big loss here is actually stuff like English and History.  Teaching those properly is very difficult without a lot of instructor feedback, and instructor feedback (e.g. discussion sections) in sufficient detail and speed to be useful is inherently awkward with distance learning.  I can grade a stack of 150 Chemistry papers in a matter of hours with enough notes to tell everyone exactly what they did wrong and right, because there's a pretty set 'correct' answer and as a grader I can basically 'turn my brain off' for it.  Not so much papers formed of even short-form English essay questions.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: holdmybones: The Weary Optimist: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm extremely lucky that Lil' Coffee is at an age where we're still working on letters and numbers and I actually can teach him a bit using workbooks and online content. What the hell do parents of high school juniors in AP Biology or Chemistry do?

My wife and I have 3 graduate degrees between us that range the gamut of hard science, law and business.  If any couple of is in position to do this you would think it would be us.  Our oldest is in AP Bio, some kind of advanced literature class (I don't know the real name of it because they only call it by the acronym), and algebra II among several others.  I have no idea how we are going to help her and her two younger brothers while simultaneously working our own jobs.

I think it is going to involve a lot of bourbon.

The MBA negates one of the other degrees, so you're good.

Lol.  I agree with that.  Fortunately, someone else paid for that one.


Ha. That's usually the case, I've noticed. My FiL teaches an MBA program, so I'm just teasing (mostly).

I'm the least educated member of my wife's side of our family, and the most educated on my side. I was going to make a similar joke, that we have three advanced degrees, I just don't have any of them.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My reading of the article is "America is on fire right now. It doesn't actually matter what you do."

Which is pretty accurate - the best thing you can do in America right now is stay safe and wait for the borders to reopen so you can emigrate somewhere with healthcare and a job market.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OK, I know this is going to sound radical, socialist even but what if we just introduce grade 13.
If you miss a year at school, we don't give you a pass, we don't hold you back, you just go to grade 13.
The last 2 classes in your last semester are a prep for University.

I know

/Won't ever work
//Went to grade 13
///Still graduated at 18
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.