(WSBTV)   Just over a week after photos of their packed hallways go viral, Georgia's North Paulding High School reports nine Covid-19 cases. If only there had been a way to avoid it happening   (wsbtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there's 9 there's 90.
If there's 90 there's 900.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WHO could have predicted this.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WHO have they already infected?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I Dunno's on third.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, Georgia is where they film The Walking Dead.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: You know, Georgia is where they film The Walking Dead.


This is true. I live here and know people who worked on it.
