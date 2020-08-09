 Skip to content
On today's episode of "2020: The Endtimes," Fort Worth, TX facing an invasion of swamp rats
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Some level 1 adventurers will show up at a bar tomorrow morning, break into a few houses, steal some things, and deal with the rat problem for like... five measly exp.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lemme fire up the T-16.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't know Trump and his entourage were in Ft Worth.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Don't worry.  Some level 1 adventurers will show up at a bar tomorrow morning, break into a few houses, steal some things, and deal with the rat problem for like... five measly exp.


If we lie and say they are goblins, it might turn out better.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartacus Finch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well he said he'd drain the swamp.
 
