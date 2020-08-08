 Skip to content
(The Root)   After killing a man for being in his apartment, a former police officer wants 10 year sentence overturned because the building was confusing and it's self-defense to shoot a stranger in home you think is yours   (theroot.com) divider line
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lawsuit appeal
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, good luck finding a job because you aren't going to be a cop anymore.
You're better off in prison.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The witness whose testimony resulted in her conviction was executed a few days after her sentencing.

If the official police report is to be believed, he was murdered in a drug deal gone wrong, by a person or persons who knew or could reasonably have expected that he was carrying money, drugs and/or gun(s) on his person, and yet made no effort to retrieve any such items from his body after killing him. Shot once in the head and twice in the center of mass, and was "found" with money and drugs that he totally had before the shooting.

Oh and that same police report specifically said his killers shot him in the mouth, as opposed to simply saying he was shot in the head or the face.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slap it down with biting wit and sarcasm.

Then slap the cop cause she was drunk with a gun after sex with another officer and killed a guy eating ice cream.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Well, good luck finding a job because you aren't going to be a cop anymore.
You're better off in prison.


[ohwaityoureserious.jpg]
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They say if you are a law-abiding citizen, you have nothing to fear from the cops.

Botham Jean? Law-abiding citizen.
Breonna Taylor? Law-abiding citizen.
George Floyd? Law-abiding citizen
Elijah McClain? Law-abiding citizen.
Tamir Rice? Law-abiding citizen.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: If the official police report is to be believed, he was murdered in a drug deal gone wrong, by a person or persons who knew or could reasonably have expected that he was carrying money, drugs and/or gun(s) on his person, and yet made no effort to retrieve any such items from his body after killing him. Shot once in the head and twice in the center of mass, and was "found" with money and drugs that he totally had before the shooting.


So the cops decided to kill a witness, but waited until after he testified? Makes sense.

You're wrong to say they "made no effort to retrieve any such items from his body." They took his backpack and his gun after shooting him. The shooting occurred outside of his apartment and the police found drugs inside his apartment. The killers just didn't bother to stick around and search this guy's apartment after killing him.

Having said that, she'll lose this appeal. It's just a normal shot-in-the-dark type appeal that defense attorneys file all the time.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: So the cops decided to kill a witness, but waited until after he testified? Makes sense.


His testimony was the difference between a cop literally getting away with murdering an unarmed black person and a cop being sent to prison for killing an unarmed black person. Before that, they probably saw no need to silence him.

Shooting him in the mouth (as opposed to the face or the head) was a message to anyone else who might testify against them.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: His testimony was the difference between a cop literally getting away with murdering an unarmed black person and a cop being sent to prison for killing an unarmed black person. Before that, they probably saw no need to silence him.


And yet they waited until after he testified, and they apparently hired three drug dealers to set up a drug buy from him and kill him after he shot one of them.

King Something: Shooting him in the mouth (as opposed to the face or the head) was a message to anyone else who might testify against them.


Brown's testimony probably helped Guyger's case more than it hurt her. He said nothing that Guyger hadn't already admitted to, and his testimony supported Guyger's claim that she had entered the wrong apartment and was confused and remorseful after the shooting.

But whatever.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: cretinbob: Well, good luck finding a job because you aren't going to be a cop anymore.
You're better off in prison.

[ohwaityoureserious.jpg]


Well..shouldn't be anyway.....
Some podunk would hire her.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was woman cop who did this, or is that another incident where the same thing happened?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOLLOW OUR AUTHOR-I-TAY

But when something happens, we will say we are stupid.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ugh white women
 
scalpod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: IlGreven: cretinbob: Well, good luck finding a job because you aren't going to be a cop anymore.
You're better off in prison.

[ohwaityoureserious.jpg]

Well..shouldn't be anyway.....
Some podunk would hire her.


'Pobucker' - they prefer 'pobucker'.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: King Something: His testimony was the difference between a cop literally getting away with murdering an unarmed black person and a cop being sent to prison for killing an unarmed black person. Before that, they probably saw no need to silence him.

And yet they waited until after he testified, and they apparently hired three drug dealers to set up a drug buy from him and kill him after he shot one of them.

King Something: Shooting him in the mouth (as opposed to the face or the head) was a message to anyone else who might testify against them.

Brown's testimony probably helped Guyger's case more than it hurt her. He said nothing that Guyger hadn't already admitted to, and his testimony supported Guyger's claim that she had entered the wrong apartment and was confused and remorseful after the shooting.

But whatever.


You sure know a lot about that murder.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will it be fair it's not like we actually hold police accountable and require them to actually think

so her behavior is consistent with our police expectations
they're not actually expected to think long enough to make sure have anything

For all intents and purposes we allow them to act based solely on fear

Honestly this death isn't her fault
We don't require police to be level headed
We allow them to act completely on fear

But since we can't jail all of society she pays the cost
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh white women


I don't think the bullets were pumpkin spiced.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A person appealing a conviction isn't farking news.  It happens after every trial.  And yes, attorneys make all sorts of claims on appeal about deficiencies in the government's evidence, decisions made by the judge, etc.

It's not at all shocking that she raised these issues on appeal.
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If she gets off, that city is going to burn
 
sprgrss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Shooting him in the mouth (as opposed to the face or the head) was a message to anyone else who might testify against them.


This is real life not a movie.  That has zero hidden meaning.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shiat, I had forgotten all about this amongst all the other farked up shiat that has been going on.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Having said that, she'll lose this appeal.


Dotard pardon time. When/if he leaves, the pardon list will look like a phone book. Raise some money, "bribe" him with some dubious campaign contribution, voila! It's not like he'll say "whoa, this will make me look bad".
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: lawsuit appeal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: CruiserTwelve: Having said that, she'll lose this appeal.

Dotard pardon time. When/if he leaves, the pardon list will look like a phone book. Raise some money, "bribe" him with some dubious campaign contribution, voila! It's not like he'll say "whoa, this will make me look bad".


He has no authority to pardon someone for a state crime.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I haven't followed the details of this case very closely, so my guess is they'll likely lose the appeal, but that's just a shot in the dark.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice


She didn't file a lawsuit
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's her mommy, in a picture taken before all of this went down:
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's right; years before BLM took to the streets, this murder's breeding biatch matriarch was angry that any filthy negro would dare to say their life specifically mattered.

Just a good, solid reminder that conservative "women" are worthless human shiat who are good for nothing but breeding the next generation of human shiat.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.


Wait, so punish people for exercising their due process rights?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: UNC_Samurai: Dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice

She didn't file a lawsuit


Just one more comment to read...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sprgrss: ecmoRandomNumbers: An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.

Wait, so punish people for exercising their due process rights?


If they lose why not
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crazy thing is that the was the self defense law is written in Texas the appeal might work.

If it does, she would face a retrial.  With an important witness dead ...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Steven avery has been filing appeals for years, is Texas better than Wisconsin?(yes I know different circumstances)  What is the basis of her appeal?  There has to be a "legal" reason right?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sprgrss: ecmoRandomNumbers: An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.

Wait, so punish people for exercising their due process rights?

If they lose why not


So you are find with trial taxes too?  Any other constitutional rights you want to flush down the toilet?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sprgrss: waxbeans: sprgrss: ecmoRandomNumbers: An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.

Wait, so punish people for exercising their due process rights?

If they lose why not

So you are find with trial taxes too?  Any other constitutional rights you want to flush down the toilet?


No .
In fact I think all legal representation in Criminal cases should be paid for by the state.

And I think the state should give you money when they lose
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Steven avery has been filing appeals for years, is Texas better than Wisconsin?(yes I know different circumstances)  What is the basis of her appeal?  There has to be a "legal" reason right?


The argument is that the jury did not receive the proper instructions
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: CruiserTwelve: King Something: His testimony was the difference between a cop literally getting away with murdering an unarmed black person and a cop being sent to prison for killing an unarmed black person. Before that, they probably saw no need to silence him.

And yet they waited until after he testified, and they apparently hired three drug dealers to set up a drug buy from him and kill him after he shot one of them.

King Something: Shooting him in the mouth (as opposed to the face or the head) was a message to anyone else who might testify against them.

Brown's testimony probably helped Guyger's case more than it hurt her. He said nothing that Guyger hadn't already admitted to, and his testimony supported Guyger's claim that she had entered the wrong apartment and was confused and remorseful after the shooting.

But whatever.

You sure know a lot about that murder.


Only on Fark could "you know more about X than I do" be considered a successful retort.
 
Error 482
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I doubt she'll succeed on appeal. The thrust of the argument appears to be twofold:

1: The facts do not support a charge of murder. They very much do, and this argument contradicts the defense used at trial. Basically, at trial they argued "Yes, what she did meets the facts for murder, but due to a mistake of fact, it was legally allowed." She killed him intentionally and purposefully, and this has not been disputed at any point.

2: She should be allowed to argue self defense. This is asking for a do-over to try again with a different affirmative defense. Arguing self defense also contradicts the prior argument as it also requires admitting the facts meet the requirements for murder, but are allowed for another reason. This reason for appeal only holds water if the defense wanted to argue self defense, but were denied the ability to do so at the trial court. I don't remember 100%, but I do not believe that was the case.

Both are shaky arguments that are unlikely to go anywhere, IMHO.

On the subject of the dead witness, that does not matter for the appeal itself. The appeals court isn't re-trying the case, they're deciding whether or not the trial court screwed up on a matter of law. If the appeals court finds that the trial court screwed up on the law, and if they rule the screw up was big enough, they could order a new trial. I think it's a pretty big "if" though.

/not a lawyer
//I haven't gone over the full argument, so I could be missing something
///just my opions, take with plenty of salt
 
sprgrss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sprgrss: waxbeans: sprgrss: ecmoRandomNumbers: An appeal like that should result in more prison time if you lose. It should be like Vegas for psychopaths.

Wait, so punish people for exercising their due process rights?

If they lose why not

So you are find with trial taxes too?  Any other constitutional rights you want to flush down the toilet?

No .
In fact I think all legal representation in Criminal cases should be paid for by the state.

And I think the state should give you money when they lose


Then why do you have a problem with a convicted criminal using their statutory and constitutional rights to appeal a conviction?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Give the coont another 10 years for asking stupid questions.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I were the judge I would look through every law book in that state for a reason to give this murdering ass TEN MORE YEARS for bringing her dumb ass into my courtroom and even presuming to ask that.
If I couldn't do that I would have only five words for her - "No" and "GTFO".
 
sprgrss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Error 482: 1: The facts do not support a charge of murder. They very much do, and this argument contradicts the defense used at trial. Basically, at trial they argued "Yes, what she did meets the facts for murder, but due to a mistake of fact, it was legally allowed." She killed him intentionally and purposefully, and this has not been disputed at any point.

2: She should be allowed to argue self defense. This is asking for a do-over to try again with a different affirmative defense. Arguing self defense also contradicts the prior argument as it also requires admitting the facts meet the requirements for murder, but are allowed for another reason. This reason for appeal only holds water if the defense wanted to argue self defense, but were denied the ability to do so at the trial court. I don't remember 100%, but I do not believe that was the case.


These are not contradictory at all in fact they are the same argument.   In order to argue self defense one has to admit they they did in fact in tend to kill the person they killed.

If the judge erred on the self defense instruction, they she is entitled to a new trial.  I don't know what Texas's standard is for a self defense instruction, but in my state, the defendant only needs to put on a scintilla of evidence in order to get that instruction.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rewind2846: If I were the judge I would look through every law book in that state for a reason to give this murdering ass TEN MORE YEARS for bringing her dumb ass into my courtroom and even presuming to ask that.
If I couldn't do that I would have only five words for her - "No" and "GTFO".


So what you are saying is you'd throw the constitution out the window and deny her her due process of law.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What is the basis of her appeal?


The constitution and state statutes afford her one as a matter of right after a conviction.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks to both
 
sprgrss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: With an important witness dead ...


That witnesses testimony would be readmitted into evidence without a hearsay or confrontation clause issue since it isn't hearsay and she already had the right to cross examine him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have stayed in a lot of hotels and motels over the years, and pretty much every single one of them had identical floors, and not once did I ever try to enter into the wrong room on the wrong floor. And that was after only staying there 1 night! She lived in that building for how long? And it was confusing to her? Yeah, it was a flimsy excuse the first time around and it is even more flimsy the second time around.
 
Error 482
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Error 482: 1: The facts do not support a charge of murder. They very much do, and this argument contradicts the defense used at trial. Basically, at trial they argued "Yes, what she did meets the facts for murder, but due to a mistake of fact, it was legally allowed." She killed him intentionally and purposefully, and this has not been disputed at any point.

2: She should be allowed to argue self defense. This is asking for a do-over to try again with a different affirmative defense. Arguing self defense also contradicts the prior argument as it also requires admitting the facts meet the requirements for murder, but are allowed for another reason. This reason for appeal only holds water if the defense wanted to argue self defense, but were denied the ability to do so at the trial court. I don't remember 100%, but I do not believe that was the case.

These are not contradictory at all in fact they are the same argument.   In order to argue self defense one has to admit they they did in fact in tend to kill the person they killed.

If the judge erred on the self defense instruction, they she is entitled to a new trial.  I don't know what Texas's standard is for a self defense instruction, but in my state, the defendant only needs to put on a scintilla of evidence in order to get that instruction.


What I mean is that arguing self defense contradicts arguing that the facts don't support murder. As an affirmative defense, it requires admitting facts which would support a murder charge, then arguing they don't apply because it was self defense.
 
