(Rolling Stone)   What does Pizzagate, QAnon and Troll dolls have in common?   (rollingstone.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of this play-a-sound book from almost 20 years ago.  I worked at a bookstore at the time and I managed to snag a copy before we had to pull them all from the shelves and send the extant copies back to the publisher.

Fark user imageView Full Size



The batteries have since run down and the book has gone quiet, but when the rather phallic-looking control panel on the right was working, one of the Teletubbies ostensibly tried to say "Big hug!" whenever you pushed its button, but with its stylized speech pattern it came out sounding very clearly like "Big cock!"

If that wasn't enough, another Teletubby seemed to be saying "Go gay!" whenever you pushed its button. I have no idea what it originally purported to say; it sounds like just "Go gay" and like nothing else. This toy caused quite a ruckus with the "think of the children" crowd back in the day.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's the hair
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That headline, though.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Assholes have figured out how to weaponize the easily led.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know this one, a wet nose!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beat Facebook to death with Twitter's corpse.
 
UseLessHuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like the quote from the pearl clutching mom that started a petition about it.  Protect your kids from real predators by teaching them what is and is not appropriate behavior and what they should do in an emergency.  Taking a troll doll of store shelves isn't going to protect your kids lady.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A stuck clock is right twice a day.  Just because they're loons doesn't mean that wasn't a stupid design.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
8kun snowflaking?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Assholes have figured out how to weaponize the easily led.


This is what we get for rearing children from an early age to obey.
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UseLessHuman: I like the quote from the pearl clutching mom that started a petition about it.  Protect your kids from real predators by teaching them what is and is not appropriate behavior and what they should do in an emergency.  Taking a troll doll of store shelves isn't going to protect your kids lady.


Well it's easy to create a laser like focus to prove a point.

For example, take the native american lady on Seinfeld.  Super annoying with the scalper thing, and being the only example to take from there, you might even say all natives do is whine based on the small examples you've seen in media.

And yet, somehow, these pizzagate, qanan, karens, hicks, Trump, don't represent the other way, somehow, out of convenience.  When the hell have American's ever been concerned about what will help them in the end?

It's all been a race to accumulate as much as possible fark anyone else, a free for all that its collapsing on itself to the point of needing saving, and costing trillions in the process without even basic healthcare coverage.

It's like okay, call Natives whiny all you want, you have Trump as president.  if you can't comprehend that, there is literally no respect to be gained, and so good day sir/madam.
 
