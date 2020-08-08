 Skip to content
 
    Black Hills, South Dakota, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Lakota people, Sioux, Meade County, South Dakota, Motorcycle rally, Native Americans in the United States  
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good. F@#%g plague rats.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reminds me of the biker marauders entering the mall in Dawn of the Dead and farking up everything.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah that warning was on the official Sturgis website
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As I said in the previous Sturgis thread

Hey, cheap touring rigs in 5 months.

depending on probate and wills
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope they have the ride out roads blocked
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone else said on the internet, it's truly amazing to see that conservative white males totally unfamiliar with the concept of institutions or even "nature" policing their bodies. I mean this is what communicable respiratory diseases live for. At least it's all outside, right?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Th is absolutely needs the HEROtag.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone has coined a term for this...oh yeah.

Fark user image
 
zimmerit [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This will end well.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Are those Harleys?" "No, it's coughing."
 
sprgrss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How farking stupid do you have to be to go to this rally in a non-pandemic year let alone in the middle of a farking pandemic?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds racist.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let them cross through my land either.

Bunch of idiots with an attitude of "If I catch it, I catch it," need to share their contagion with one another--
not the rest of us.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen said throughout the pandemic, "the state of South Dakota has been the freedom state and the city of Sturgis has stayed true to that".

Freedom to be a plague rat.

F#&$ you!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the mayor of sturgis should be removed from office.  those selfish assholes are there because that event is still happening.

i live in a small city on the coast and we have one big event every year that brings fark tons of tourists here as their money. Rain or shine,doesn't matter,it always takes place----but not this year.  It's in October and it's already been canceled.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I drove through tribal land (Crow Nation?) on the way back from a funeral, there was a strict no stopping policy. I had multiple cars follow me to make sure I didn't stop in their land, and I had (and have) no problem with that. When the tribes ask for PPE and they're given body bags, I think it's a reasonable response. White people's track record with communicable diseases with the natives is well known.
 
links136
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Sounds racist.


Racist towards who exactly?

non-residents driving non-commercial out-of-state vehicles are never allowed through the reservation. During the rally, non-commercial vehicles with South Dakota plates are also not allowed through.

Because they won't let people (who all happen to be the same race and background somehow) do whatever the fark they want?  Even harm others willingly for personal gain?  Just won't let them do whatever freely at the expense of the locals?

shiat what amazing race is this?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, Native Americans have a history with white people and diseases...
 
Flincher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.com
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good stuff.
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flincher: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270]


MC's are one shift away from bear territory.
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flincher: Flincher: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270]

MC's are one shift away from bear territory.


And yes, I replied to myself because the copious amounts of wine I have ingested made me do it.
 
links136
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: When I drove through tribal land (Crow Nation?) on the way back from a funeral, there was a strict no stopping policy. I had multiple cars follow me to make sure I didn't stop in their land, and I had (and have) no problem with that. When the tribes ask for PPE and they're given body bags, I think it's a reasonable response. White people's track record with communicable diseases with the natives is well known.


It's worth pointing out in the 19th century the entire USA population halved, due to disease.

It's not that it's anyone's fault, it's that regardless, people will die.  Without taking that into consideration, it only creates hostility.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Sounds racist.


Fark user image
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should build a wall and make America great again.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep America Healthful

Fark user image
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They should build a wall and make America great again.


Sturgis would be a good place for new nuclear testing right now.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I agree with the sentiment but not quite the implementation.  They should treat it like a check valve.  Let in anyone who wants in.  But stop /everyone/ from leaving.  Let that kettle boil for a while, and drown the plague rats.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?


Yes but at the end of the rally the bikers go back to whatever state they are from and become numbers for those states.  No discernible change in SD numbers plus millions in the economy.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Emposter: FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?

Yes but at the end of the rally the bikers go back to whatever state they are from and become numbers for those states.  No discernible change in SD numbers plus millions in the economy.


Until the entire town of Sturgis is wiped out.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?


We're not even doing well. Last I checked, we were 26th in per capita cases. Given the state's geography and isolation, we should be way better than that.

And we are ticking up, too.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Flincher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!


It may have been a long time since you were up close to one of these mongoloids but....those guys all look they are one 8-ball away from death. And the women that ride on the back, sheesh...
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!


Pretty optimistic if it's only until next spring.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just stop, this is not your land
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
South Dakota's Republican governor, Kristi Noem, has supported holding the Sturgis rally, pointing out that no virus outbreak was documented from the several thousand people who turned out to see Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore last month.

That's because that "outbreak not happening" is indeed happening all across the states of the attendees. They didn't all come from the same town, stupid lady.

And did you contact trace anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!

Pretty optimistic if it's only until next spring.


The longer idiots like these do this crap, the longer EVERYONE has to deal with it..
They need to bite the farking pillow and stay home for a month...Jeebus is that so damn hard?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

links136: kittyhas1000legs: When I drove through tribal land (Crow Nation?) on the way back from a funeral, there was a strict no stopping policy. I had multiple cars follow me to make sure I didn't stop in their land, and I had (and have) no problem with that. When the tribes ask for PPE and they're given body bags, I think it's a reasonable response. White people's track record with communicable diseases with the natives is well known.

It's worth pointing out in the 19th century the entire USA population halved, due to disease.

It's not that it's anyone's fault, it's that regardless, people will die.  Without taking that into consideration, it only creates hostility.


I don't think that's even close to true.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They should build a wall and make America great again.


He has, unintentionally, walls that you can't visit another state or country
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?


But it will by okay. There will be no surge here.

The surge will be in the other 49 states of the attendees but hey! That's their problem, right?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Saiga410: Emposter: FTFA: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19.

You and your state aren't special, you moron.  You just have low population density.  This rally will temporarily create a location with incredibly high population density.

Have I mentioned yet that you're a moron?

Yes but at the end of the rally the bikers go back to whatever state they are from and become numbers for those states.  No discernible change in SD numbers plus millions in the economy.

Until the entire town of Sturgis is wiped out.


Worth it
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flincher: jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!

It may have been a long time since you were up close to one of these mongoloids but....those guys all look they are one 8-ball away from death. And the women that ride on the back, sheesh...


It's been a long time for you, apparently.  The druggos have been mostly replaced by middle-aged red hatters.
 
Kuta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gotta keep an eye on visitors from shiathole countries.
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Flincher: jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!

It may have been a long time since you were up close to one of these mongoloids but....those guys all look they are one 8-ball away from death. And the women that ride on the back, sheesh...

It's been a long time for you, apparently.  The druggos have been mostly replaced by middle-aged red hatters.


Lol. Well Trump likes his nose candy and I'm sure he's got a number of fans that idolize the druggos....or am I reaching?


Very intoxicated and I mean no snark...funny reply
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Flincher: jtown: "I don't want to die, but I don't want to be cooped up all my life either..."

Farking moron!  It's not the rest of your goddamn life.  It's until next spring.  Jesus Christ!

It may have been a long time since you were up close to one of these mongoloids but....those guys all look they are one 8-ball away from death. And the women that ride on the back, sheesh...

It's been a long time for you, apparently.  The druggos have been mostly replaced by middle-aged red hatters.


I saw some video this afternoon. Those are not your run of the mill bikes. Those are top of the line very expensive road cruisers that cost about half a motor home.

Maybe not that much but those are not cheap money wise. Quality... we'll argue that in another thread.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The longer idiots like these do this crap, the longer EVERYONE has to deal with it..
They need to bite the farking pillow and stay home for a month...Jeebus is that so damn hard?


Had we handled this like adults from the beginning we could be like New Zealand and be Covid free.  But no, assholes had to asshole.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Keep America Healthful

[Fark user image image 425x239]


You do know he is not a person that lived here before you invaded?
 
