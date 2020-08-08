 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   New video of the Beirut explosion has the clearest frames yet of the shockwave destroying buildings near the port   (youtube.com) divider line
49
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1924 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Michael Bayed!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice that the ad that played first was for the game World on Fire.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The day this happened news people on TV were saying those flashes were from fireworks also stored there.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Explosions are like snakes in that they're fascinating and scary to me.

That is amazing viedo and a terrible tragedy.  I think my curiosity about bombs and explosions and shock waves is over.  Yikes.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.

Seems like the person videoing had no idea what was coming. Didn't duck or anything.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a new video when you replay the same video slowed down a bit.
It doesn't really show the shock wave damage since they dropped the camera/phone right when you would have seen it.
Lame.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lurkey: It's not a new video when you replay the same video slowed down a bit.
It doesn't really show the shock wave damage since they dropped the camera/phone right when you would have seen it.
Lame.


What "same video" are you speaking of?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you know of another video with this kind of detail, plz to post it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Much better video. You can see the buildings being beaten up.

For me it was preceded by an ad for the Trump campaign, "do you approve of Donald Trump" or some such question as bait.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: lurkey: It's not a new video when you replay the same video slowed down a bit.
It doesn't really show the shock wave damage since they dropped the camera/phone right when you would have seen it.
Lame.

What "same video" are you speaking of?


That video was out just hours after it happened.
Slowing it down doesn't make it new.
Key Point- It doesn't really show the shock wave damage as it occurs.
I know you want it to do something, but it's just not that amazing.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lurkey: studebaker hoch: lurkey: It's not a new video when you replay the same video slowed down a bit.
It doesn't really show the shock wave damage since they dropped the camera/phone right when you would have seen it.
Lame.

What "same video" are you speaking of?

That video was out just hours after it happened.
Slowing it down doesn't make it new.
Key Point- It doesn't really show the shock wave damage as it occurs.
I know you want it to do something, but it's just not that amazing.


OK, 1/10 of a second you get a taste, but still a crappy vid.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's this asshole?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know.

Mouth like an alligator and zilch to back it up.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?


studebaker hoch: I don't know.

Mouth like an alligator and zilch to back it up.


Ears of an eagle and feet like a duck, too.
Watched it forwards and backwards at multiple speeds and I'm just still not "oh, wow, man!, new angle, such pristine effin' detail, now I have a greater perspective of the overall event!". Didn't get that from it. ;)
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?


it's THAT GUY.
The prolapsed, oozy rectum who cannot justify his existence beneath a lonely bridge w/o threadsharting.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus. That looked like the nuclear fire scene in T2.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Horrible tragedy, anus-puckering just looking at the video.

But this video is nothing new, we've seen this in other videos, and there's no new revelations here.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?

it's THAT GUY.
The prolapsed, oozy rectum who cannot justify his existence beneath a lonely bridge w/o threadsharting.


Aw, geez, I wish I had a bridge...
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't want to hear anymore bullsh*t about vertical video ever again.

If terrifying stuff is happening right then, who in the big blue f*ck is going to "rotate their phone" for your pleasure?  They are better served with getting-the-f*ck-OUT, not getting pretty video for your ghoulish ass.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How many M-80s is this
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?

it's THAT GUY.
The prolapsed, oozy rectum who cannot justify his existence beneath a lonely bridge w/o threadsharting.


(._. )
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DAAAMMMMMMMMMMMN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Youtube 95SYdjRVCR0
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Michael Bayed!


Michael Beirut.
 
hakelly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Learn the difference between a shock wave and a pressure wave.
https://www.wired.com/story/tragic-ph​y​sics-deadly-explosion-beirut/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The day this happened news people on TV were saying those flashes were from fireworks also stored there.


Yep. The incompetence was even worse than we thought a few days ago.

Who thought it would be a good idea to store fireworks with ammonium nitrate in a warehouse where they shouldn't have been stored in the first place.

It's like when you play GTA and you try to get all the airplanes and cars in one spot to try to make the biggest explosion possible.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I will give the Beruit Port Authority some credit.  They could have just stole and sold all that fertilizer on the black market years ago, and the problem would have been solved.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swear that I saw video taken from the roof of the building next to the one that blew up, but I can't seem to find it anymore. It may have just showed the initial fireworks and smoke, not the big one.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?

it's THAT GUY.
The prolapsed, oozy rectum who cannot justify his existence beneath a lonely bridge w/o threadsharting.


sharting.......serious business

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buttercat: Explosions are like snakes in that they're fascinating and scary to me.

That is amazing viedo and a terrible tragedy.  I think my curiosity about bombs and explosions and shock waves is over.  Yikes.


Snakes dont explode, they just kinda fizzle and smoke. You gotta get the good stuff for the explosion. Like the hoosker doos and the hoosker donts, with or without the skooter stick.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Zulu_as_Kono: Who's this asshole?

it's THAT GUY.
The prolapsed, oozy rectum who cannot justify his existence beneath a lonely bridge w/o threadsharting.


Ain't me, boo.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't get an ad before the video.
No one wants my money.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Who thought it would be a good idea to store fireworks with ammonium nitrate in a warehouse where they shouldn't have been stored in the first place.

It's like when you play GTA and you


This is why we have government regulations.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eegah: I swear that I saw video taken from the roof of the building next to the one that blew up, but I can't seem to find it anymore. It may have just showed the initial fireworks and smoke, not the big one.


Probably this video: https://mobile.twitter.com/Gsn​kss/stat​us/1290680836086542336

From the smoke near the end, it probably was the big one.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Nice that the ad that played first was for the game World on Fire.



You still watch ads on youtube?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣​🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Snotnose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What got me was what I first took to be an apartment building, but later turned out to be a grain silo leaned over and almost fell over before righting itself.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hakelly: Learn the difference between a shock wave and a pressure wave.
https://www.wired.com/story/tragic-phy​sics-deadly-explosion-beirut/


It's a shock when you get hit.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Eegah: I swear that I saw video taken from the roof of the building next to the one that blew up, but I can't seem to find it anymore. It may have just showed the initial fireworks and smoke, not the big one.

Probably this video: https://mobile.twitter.com/Gsnk​ss/status/1290680836086542336

From the smoke near the end, it probably was the big one.


That's it! Thanks!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What neighbors?

/repeat
//still relevant
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Damn.

Seems like the person videoing had no idea what was coming. Didn't duck or anything.


The camera was probably set up on a tripod, since it didn't appear to be moving before the blast.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Damn.

Seems like the person videoing had no idea what was coming. Didn't duck or anything.


That was my thought. There is a pressure wave crumbling entire buildings on it's way toward you...
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best use of scary tag ever.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bandito King: make me some tea: Damn.

Seems like the person videoing had no idea what was coming. Didn't duck or anything.

That was my thought. There is a pressure wave crumbling entire buildings on it's way toward you...


There's nothing in the video that leads me to believe someone was holding the camera, especially in the slowed down footage.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a new video, and when did Nancy Pelosi start announcing the news?
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: I don't want to hear anymore bullsh*t about [redacted so as not to influence results] ever again.

If terrifying stuff is happening right then, who in the big blue f*ck is going to "rotate their phone" for your pleasure?  They are better served with getting-the-f*ck-OUT, not getting pretty video for your ghoulish ass.


*CTRL-F*
*types "[redacted so as not to influence results]"*
*searches thread*
"1/1 result found"
*checks username of poster*
HEY WAIT A MINUTE!!!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Jesus. That looked like the nuclear fire scene in T2.


Yeah. Except that it didn't look anything like that.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: I don't want to hear anymore bullsh*t about vertical video ever again.
If terrifying stuff is happening right then, who in the big blue f*ck is going to "rotate their phone" for your pleasure?  They are better served with getting-the-f*ck-OUT, not getting pretty video for your ghoulish ass.


I heard that a bunch of young people got injured--burns on their arms--because when the fire started, they started taking video, instead of getting the fark down as soon as they heard the blast. The older generations, who had been bombed before, knew to get down.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.