(CTV News)   Don't be getting high on your own supply. Especially if you're a pharmacist   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The hearing tribunal is deeply concerned that Mr. Zapf is missing the point of the concerns laid out by the complaints director," The ACP said in a press release. "Because of Mr. Zapf's lack of ownership of the seriousness of the conduct, he does require significant sanctions to deter him specifically."

If he doesn't own up to the seriousness of his conduct, permanently suspend his license.
 
Tim63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: "The hearing tribunal is deeply concerned that Mr. Zapf is missing the point of the concerns laid out by the complaints director," The ACP said in a press release. "Because of Mr. Zapf's lack of ownership of the seriousness of the conduct, he does require significant sanctions to deter him specifically."

If he doesn't own up to the seriousness of his conduct, permanently suspend his license.


🙄
This whole needing a letter from mommy to get meds is stupid.
(Expect for things like antibiotics)
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fridays TV Show" (1981) [Show E-03] "Drugs ℞ Us" #1 [03 of 07]
Youtube aN5wDK-Z38o


Kids haven't seen it.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pharmacist is bad at math.

Lost job/license over about 18 grams of meth. Street value, less than $900.
Should have bought it on the street.

The problem with half smart people is they assume others stupidity.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that Canuckistan is kind enough to not ban him for life from working in a pharmacy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tim63: Stoner.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Me I'm a Stoner, he's just a cheap thief that's drug dependent.........
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forged signatures of four different physicians a total of ten times to prescribe uppers for himself, and he could be reinstated in 30 months? He's allowed to come back??? Am I being too harsh or should he never be allowed behind a pharmacy counter again?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: He forged signatures of four different physicians a total of ten times to prescribe uppers for himself, and he could be reinstated in 30 months? He's allowed to come back??? Am I being too harsh or should he never be allowed behind a pharmacy counter again?


No, I asked the same question in my post. Why is he not permanently barred?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Pharmacist is bad at math.

Lost job/license over about 18 grams of meth. Street value, less than $900.
Should have bought it on the street.

The problem with half smart people is they assume others stupidity.


From the distant past:

There is so much good in the worst of us,
and so much bad in the best of us,
that it ill behooves any of us
to find fault with the rest of us.

--James Truslow Adams
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'm surprised that Canuckistan is kind enough to not ban him for life from working in a pharmacy.


Actually, I thought it was the usual leniency you would find in other first world nations. I would guess that most boards in the states would nuke him from orbit and he would go from working the drug counter to working the meat counter.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Unapologetically Canadian: He forged signatures of four different physicians a total of ten times to prescribe uppers for himself, and he could be reinstated in 30 months? He's allowed to come back??? Am I being too harsh or should he never be allowed behind a pharmacy counter again?

No, I asked the same question in my post. Why is he not permanently barred?



He didn't murder anyone.  He wasn't selling the drugs to a street gang for profit.  If he wants to practice again he has to pay $37000 in fines and go to a bunch of courses.  He would have to find some pharmacy to hire him now after his well-publicized crimes.

It's fine.  There's no need to go all "war on drugs" on the dude. He f*cked up.  Maybe he can rebuild his life and become a good citizen.  His crimes weren't that big a deal in the grand scheme of things.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: mrmopar5287: Unapologetically Canadian: He forged signatures of four different physicians a total of ten times to prescribe uppers for himself, and he could be reinstated in 30 months? He's allowed to come back??? Am I being too harsh or should he never be allowed behind a pharmacy counter again?

No, I asked the same question in my post. Why is he not permanently barred?


He didn't murder anyone.  He wasn't selling the drugs to a street gang for profit.  If he wants to practice again he has to pay $37000 in fines and go to a bunch of courses.  He would have to find some pharmacy to hire him now after his well-publicized crimes.

It's fine.  There's no need to go all "war on drugs" on the dude. He f*cked up.  Maybe he can rebuild his life and become a good citizen.  His crimes weren't that big a deal in the grand scheme of things.


^^^^^

This. The world, and its citizens, is non-binary...

/ offer void south of Canada and north of Mexico
 
real_kibo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's that Zapf dingbat again.

/ something something URW Grotesk
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Knows a thing or two about the dangers of ones own supply:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mrmopar5287: "The hearing tribunal is deeply concerned that Mr. Zapf is missing the point of the concerns laid out by the complaints director," The ACP said in a press release. "Because of Mr. Zapf's lack of ownership of the seriousness of the conduct, he does require significant sanctions to deter him specifically."

If he doesn't own up to the seriousness of his conduct, permanently suspend his license.

🙄
This whole needing a letter from mommy to get meds is stupid.
(Expect for things like antibiotics)


In the 70's, my now retired Rx father used to give out amphetamines. They came in free sample packages. Legit. Legal.

And now laughs at both his son and grandson. The 'hoops' we have to go through for vyvanse. (ADD). Wish i knew the first 40 years of my life about the ADD. Meds / no meds are night and day difference.

The $300 bill every month just for me on the otherhand... at least my employer fills half of my HSA and I have the ability to make up the rest...
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Unapologetically Canadian: He forged signatures of four different physicians a total of ten times to prescribe uppers for himself, and he could be reinstated in 30 months? He's allowed to come back??? Am I being too harsh or should he never be allowed behind a pharmacy counter again?

No, I asked the same question in my post. Why is he not permanently barred?


There are a lot of places up here that you can't fire someone if they have a drug or alcohol problem, especially if they are unionized.
You have to offer them treatment first. After that when they come back if they fark-up again, then you can fire their ass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Petey4335: .

🙄
This whole needing a letter from mommy to get meds is stupid.
(Expect for things like antibiotics)

In the 70's, my now retired Rx father used to give out amphetamines. They came in free sample packages. Legit. Legal.

And now laughs at both his son and grandson. The 'hoops' we have to go through for vyvanse. (ADD). Wish i knew the first 40 years of my life about the ADD. Meds / no meds are night and day difference.

The $300 bill every month just for me on the otherhand... at least my employer fills half of my HSA and I have the ability to make up the rest...


Air hug
 
