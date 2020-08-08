 Skip to content
(Drugs.com)   100+ patients in study were cured of gonorrhea with a single cheap pill. Golf clap? Golf clap   (drugs.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did they like pass it around by making out or what?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, something new for farkers to add into their roofie cocktail recipes?
 
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


저렴한 임질 약을 말했습니까?
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice, Subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh come on, Subby, VD puns are sick.
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was already just a single dose shot in rump already. A friend told me... I swear.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As long as gonorrhea been around and folks are still not wrappin their "Tools"????
No amount of money, maskies or meds ya toss at stupid people will they learn how not to "INFECT" others w/their shat!!!!!!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got it from the toilet seat
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cipro....ugh...a doc proscribed that for a nasty URI I had and it both took care of the infection and made me feel worse.  I've never had an antibiotic make me feel that bad.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So long as it kills of my lazy, good-for-nothing gut bacteria and lets me re-enact the toilet scene from Dumb & Dumber, I'm all-in.
 
B0redd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Researchers say a new test can tell which patients with gonorrhea will benefit from treatment with the antibiotic ciprofloxacin"

I read Mycoxafloppin
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh come on, im the first?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sneeeeeeeeeeaky link
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Peter Rooter
Youtube 7KNQFGU1qj0
I use Peter Rooter
 
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did you say cheap gonorrhea pills?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sweet!  Between this and Truvada, I'm NEVER using a condom!  SCIENCE RULES!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cipro....ugh...a doc proscribed that for a nasty URI I had and it both took care of the infection and made me feel worse.  I've never had an antibiotic make me feel that bad.


Fluoroquinolones are a nasty class of drugs. Scorched earth victory over pesky bacteria.

Enjoy snapping your tendons.
 
