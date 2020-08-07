 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Russian oligarchs in my Kentucky? It's more likely than you think   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Louisville, Kentucky, Downtown Louisville, Money, Government, PNC Financial Services, Jefferson County, Alabama  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ukraine is not Russia, dumbmitter

//well not all of it....not yet.....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Ukraine is not Russia, dumbmitter

//well not all of it....not yet.....


The start of the article admitted they had it wrong earlier (Russian).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: cretinbob: Ukraine is not Russia, dumbmitter

//well not all of it....not yet.....

The start of the article admitted they had it wrong earlier (Russian).


Ah.
So they don't have Drew working for them.....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or they do have Drew working for them.
Point stands. Many people don't seem to realize Ukraine is not Russia. Not all of it...not yet.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay, at least one of those dudes is NOT a fan of Putin, and *JUST* had his shiat raided in Cleveland.

Coinkydink?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that explains why TotalFark is going up in price, Drew is looking to buy a second-hand mini giraffe
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It is rather nice of them to check in on their pet turtle.
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It is rather nice of them to check in on their pet turtle.


FTW!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They see us oligarchin'

Fark user imageView Full Size


They hatin'
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, they figured that's where Mitch McTurtle would be.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it had been Russian the feds wouldn't have moved and it wouldn't make the news
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: cretinbob: Ukraine is not Russia, dumbmitter

//well not all of it....not yet.....

The start of the article admitted they had it wrong earlier (Russian).

Ah.
So they don't have Drew working for them.....


Nope , Just Mitch ..
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.


You, and a lot of other people without the power to do a damn thing about it. Until next year.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone has to keep buying up old FARK accounts.
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait til they learn about the Chinese oligarch in KY.

(Although I guess just because her husband represents KY doesn't necessarily mean she lives there.)
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Luvin every minute of it........not!!!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.


Yeah, our real estate disclosure rules are almost as bullshiat as London's.  You can't withdraw $10,000 from a bank without mandated Federal disclosures of the transaction, but you can buy a billion dollar building without so much as a note from your mom.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.


Couple hundred billion doesn't just hide in Panama.  They gotta put the money somewhere for it to be laundered, and THEN the money is sent to Panama.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if Felix Leiter is on the case?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.

Couple hundred billion doesn't just hide in Panama.  They gotta put the money somewhere for it to be laundered, and THEN the money is sent to Panama.


so you need a Deutsche Bank Officer then
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.


There's utterly no doubt about this.

One of the things to come out of the Panama Papers is that there's essentially no line between high net worth individuals who acquired their money legally and those who acquired it through organized crime or public corruption. The "legal" and criminal high net worth worlds are so tightly entangled that all piles of money beyond a certain size are criminally tainted.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I have a strong suspicion that if the feds put a lot of US commercial property under a microscope, they'd find a lot of money laundering, tax havens, naked tax evasion schemes and other organized crime, both foreign and domestic.


This is why they don't do it.
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ukraine is not Russia, dumbmitter

//well not all of it....not yet.....


oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
