 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   One Austin man has placed a small flag in his front yard for every Texan that has died from COVID-19. His yard currently has 8,116 flags on it   (fox7austin.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, Texas, months' time, North Austin artist, deadly impact COVID-19, public space, Shane Reilly, State of Texas, front yard  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're gonna need a bigger yard.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I choose to believe his yard is simply a nexus for local utilities. Call before you dig.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


If Alzheimers or Diabeetus were contagious; that would be terrifying.  Of course, COVID19 is contagious, so you have to take that into account.  The current numbers are in the context of "despite all of these efforts, it's still problem."  Exponential growth is a pisser.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: I choose to believe his yard is simply a nexus for local utilities. Call before you dig.


at least he doesn't live at the nexus of he universe
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he got all the miniature american flags, who got all the abortions?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people, rich signaling.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Yeah, why prevent deaths right?

Let's get rid of those pesky seatbelts and drunk driving laws while we're at it.

/It's my plague and I can die if I want to
//die if I want to
///diiie if I waant to
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of this whole thing for me is never having to go to Austin again.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OCD gone wild.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For every life lost a corporate exec makes a million bucks.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: I choose to believe his yard is simply a nexus for local utilities. Call before you dig.


Or the most heavily mined front yard on the planet.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S., a minute passes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the flags made in the same place as the virus?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Alzheimer's and Diabetes are not contagious viruses, you moron.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


How many of those things you listed are contagious?  I would ask if you see your own fail but what's the point?  Welcome to Red 1, which is not an XWing flight.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is a simple test of whether or not you are a decent person or not.

Looks like you failed.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ooof.
Makes me sad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
8,116 suicides, all to make Your Favorite President look bad. The lengths you libfarts will go to to discredit him are astonishing.

^^^sarcasm, of course, but I always label it explicitly to ensure that my post doesn't get reproduced somewhere outside the context of the thread and makes me look like I genuinely believe this.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Extremely relevant username.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.

Alzheimer's and Diabetes are not contagious viruses, you moron.


Also, those numbers are based on the annual death rate of the other illnesses compared to the pandemic so far, which has even speaking generously has only been around in the States for 6 months. Also, since no one else pointed it out yet, he has a few too many 0s in his percentage of Texans killed, and death is not the only down side to getting sick. A significant number of people who get it have long term or permanent organ damage.

Also, you never shut everything down. You went about half way and then had a fit, and that is why it is a problem.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.

If Alzheimers or Diabeetus were contagious; that would be terrifying.  Of course, COVID19 is contagious, so you have to take that into account.  The current numbers are in the context of "despite all of these efforts, it's still problem."  Exponential growth is a pisser.


Not to mention the fact that COVID-19 has existed for less than a year and has killed more people than diabetes in one of the fattest states in the country. It also shows no signs whatsoever of slowing and we have a bunch of assholes running around resisting every effort to actually do something about it. Let me know if people start threatening endocrinologists with death for telling people to check their blood sugar or something.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


L@@@@@@@@@K AT MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or, as New York calls it, a couple weeks in April.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Or, as New York calls it, a couple weeks in April.


Which is apparently when you're posting from...try to keep up.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Well, I certainly would not wish to engage in personal attacks/namecalling, so please allow me to rephrase my plea:

I believe it would be best if you were to contract the disease such that you come to know its serious nature, the threat it poses to all humanity, then - as you will still fail to appreciate it - succumb to the ravages of that disease, such that you will no longer endanger others by spreading it, and also provide a cautionary example to others.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I should buy stock in tiny American flags
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I should buy stock in tiny American flags


Also abortions. Always a popular stocking-stuffer.

Wait, that's how she got knocked up in the first place...
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guy is an idiot who should have listened to Trump:

February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
March 5: "The United States... has, as of now, only 129 cases... and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!"
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down."

On a serious note, I like this guy. I would buy him a beer if I could, but I do not think there are enough beers in the world to do him justice.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Yeah, why prevent deaths right?

Let's get rid of those pesky seatbelts and drunk driving laws while we're at it.

/It's my plague and I can die if I want to
//die if I want to
///diiie if I waant to


You could die too if it happened to you.
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was going to bring up that everything that dingbat listed "heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease" isn't contagious but it looks like you all got it covered.

A good counter to this I heard was this.  Everyone has to do their part.  You wear a mask to protect me.  I wear a mask to protect you.

When a knucklehead like this guy says "car accidents cause more deaths than covid" the answer is "because everyone isn't DOING THEIR PART!"

Yes, there is mechanical failure, or other medical incident that may cause you to have an accident, but the majority is the other driver was drinking/speeding/texting/sleeping/eat​ing/applying makeup/talking/shaving et. al.
That is, NOT DOING THEIR PART.

If we ALL strictly followed the rules of the road, the number of accidents would drop dramatically
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Covid has killed 160,000+ Americans so far DESPITE extended shutdowns and many people doing everything they can to keep it from spreading, the best effort of trumpanzee plaguerats notwithstanding.

If everyone would say "fark it, lets pretend everything it back to normal"this thing could still end up killing or seriously injuring millions... MOST OF WHICH ARE ENTIRELY PREVENTABLE IF PEOPLE WOULD JUST farkING MAN UP AND DO WHAT'S NECESSARYinstead of listening to the angry orange and going out of their way for 'stiggingit to the libs'
 
untoldforce
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Why don't we ask the NY metro area how well things were going before everything was shut down...

The only reason why 30% of the country hasn't been infected by this point is because of the quarantine.

The mortality rate in the USA is around 3%. Sure, you can argue "but those people were old people" or "those people had pre-existing conditions!" It's all fine until you are the one in the hospital ward, dying from COVID-19.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Huh, last time I checked you could not catch heart disease, cancer, or strokes just by sitting next to someone who suffers from any of those. But hey, I am sure all your vast years of experience as a Doctor with a specialty in virology makes you and expert on par with Dr. Fauci and all the specialists working at the CDC and WHO. By the way, where did you get your medical degree? Perhaps at Dunning-Kruger University?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.

Why don't we ask the NY metro area how well things were going before everything was shut down...

The only reason why 30% of the country hasn't been infected by this point is because of the quarantine.

The mortality rate in the USA is around 3%. Sure, you can argue "but those people were old people" or "those people had pre-existing conditions!" It's all fine until you are the one in the hospital ward, dying from COVID-19.


He doesn't wish to understand that the umbrella he's inconveniently carrying in the reason he isn't wet.

His orange centaur god doesn't understand umbrellas either:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All I can think of is that he has to pull all those flags up to mow the lawn and then plant them back down.

/Ouch, my back.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Il Douchey: According to the CDC, that would put Covid19 somewhere between Alzheimers and Diabeetus as a killer of Texans.  Of course, those killers are all running several laps behind heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents and lower respiratory disease (and almost all of the Covid fatalities had at least one of these co-morbitities at time of death; also, most of the victims were over age 60).  Covid19 has murdered roughly .00027% of all the Texans who were alive alive before Covid19.

/But yeah, go ahead,  Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.

Huh, last time I checked you could not catch heart disease, cancer, or strokes just by sitting next to someone who suffers from any of those. But hey, I am sure all your vast years of experience as a Doctor with a specialty in virology makes you and expert on par with Dr. Fauci and all the specialists working at the CDC and WHO. By the way, where did you get your medical degree? Perhaps at Dunning-Kruger University?

[Fark user image image 850x213]


Hey, you can totally contract cancer from another!

...if you're a Tasmanian devil.

Chalk marks, libulardos!
 
zang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If diabeetus ain't contagious then how come we's got more than them's over thar?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.