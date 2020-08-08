 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Not News: Swiss Red Arrows (equivalent to US Thunderbirds) performed an air acrobatics show for Swiss town. News: The WRONG town. Fark: Interrupting a yodeling festival   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 6:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just want to point out this is the biggest victory for the Swiss Air Force since they shot down some German fighters that strayed into their airspace in WW2.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who's interrupting who?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The valleys look confusingly similar from the air" the pilot said

I'm sure this guy has the Swiss record for blue on blue incidents in war games too
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People think this was an accident?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now there's a Fark-worthy headline.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Johnny Weismuller Tarzan Call
Youtube MwHWbsvgQUE
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: "The valleys look confusingly similar from the air" the pilot said

I'm sure this guy has the Swiss record for blue on blue incidents in war games too


THOSE. WERE. COMPUTER. GLITCHES.

You think I've never seen an American aircraft carrier on instruments? The blip on the thingy indicated a SKIFF!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they realized the mistake, the commander yelled CHEESE IT!

And they all bugged out
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Swiss armed forces have also accidentally invaded Liechtenstein three times, shelled it once, and fired rockets at it another time. Those yodelers should count themselves lucky.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top combat ace Deiter von Hefeweizen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stodgy BBC reporter cracking up is what got me lol
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an American yodeler looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Just want to point out this is the biggest victory for the Swiss Air Force since they shot down some German fighters that strayed into their airspace in WW2.


Switzerland was bombed a shiat ton by accident  by the allies during ww2. My great great grandmother's town was destroyed by the USA.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: The stodgy BBC reporter cracking up is what got me lol


Simon McCoy is an (inter)national treasure and his producers choose stories like this just to get him giggling:

https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/simo​n​-mccoy-polar-bear-rasputin-bbc-news-16​2545876.html
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just upgrade already...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could call it a...

Swiss Miss.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Anchor was delightful, and absolutely made that story.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First GIS result for hot Swiss yodeler:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Rusty Shackleford: Just want to point out this is the biggest victory for the Swiss Air Force since they shot down some German fighters that strayed into their airspace in WW2.

Switzerland was bombed a shiat ton by accident  by the allies during ww2. My great great grandmother's town was destroyed by the USA.


The Swiss regularly defended their borders in WW2.  There were about 6,500 airspace violations during the war.  It even led to several interned Allied aircrews and aircraft.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_​B​-17_Flying_Fortress#Swiss-interned_B-1​7s
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds equivalent to the Thunderbirds.

//Go Navy!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry Goose, time to bust another coc...err town"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than an accidental attack.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: First GIS result for hot Swiss yodeler:

[Fark user image image 477x600]


The Ticino frau in the front looks sexy but you know the two in the back will be able to converse with you about Prost and Liszt and will probably lick your butthole in bed too.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: The Anchor was delightful, and absolutely made that story.


Yeah, this is a story where I think it's more professional if you can't keep a straight face.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SysiwPW​f​YYI
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uninterrupted Yodeling is the name of my Swiss heavy metal band
TRIPTYKON - Aurorae (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube NmyWeOvF_Sg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we were able to delete every single Trump story.......God wouldn't that be sweet...this would and should be considered the best story of the decade.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Swiss problems
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait. A yodeling festival?
It seems to me that the Swiss Red Arrows did everyone a favor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How big was this festival?    Were the yodelers practicing safe social distancing?
 
N. E. Key
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, sure. When the Swiss Air Force does it, it's fine, but when the Royal Air Force does it whilst looking for Nazi Germany, it's a possible war crime.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

comrade: Rusty Shackleford: Just want to point out this is the biggest victory for the Swiss Air Force since they shot down some German fighters that strayed into their airspace in WW2.

Switzerland was bombed a shiat ton by accident  by the allies during ww2. My great great grandmother's town was destroyed by the USA.


But they got all that nazi gold out of it, so fair trade?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yodeling? Excellent!!!
Focus - Hocus Pocus (Live Video)
Youtube 9fEkYxRCl_c
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That yodel was so good.  I wish I was eating another one right now....
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.