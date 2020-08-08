 Skip to content
(Inquirer Philippines)   Fark needs a bigger facepalm tag for this
17
    More: Facepalm, South Korea, Shin Tae Il, South Korean YouTuber, Gamer, Korea, suggestions of his viewers, Fall Guys, 15-minute mark of the said livestream  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honest, mom, all I did was search for "how to roast your weenie"!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not once, but twice.

That kid is the center space of a Venn diagram of "Dedicated" and "Stupid".
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: Not once, but twice.

That kid is the center space of a Venn diagram of "Dedicated" and "Stupid".


It's as if he knew he should not reproduce.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he pulled a Darwin on himself, so much the better....
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing else was going to happen with his bits.  Might as well use them as fuel.
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've got to hand it to the guy for the hardcore cosplay

Fark user imageView Full Size

... wrong end though
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These are our impressed faces

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fire Crotch : Fail of the Week !
Youtube 1YCk_r0BKvE
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The deal was for him to set his private parts on fire for five seconds if he did not come in first place for a particular round-so he did."

A deal's a deal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Goodness gracious!
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Goodness gracious!


I see what you did there.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better him than me.  Hopefully all those "likes" are worth it.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The deal was for him to set his private parts on fire for five seconds if he did not come in first place for a particular round-so he did."

A deal's a deal.


I would have gotten a plushie of a campfire or a pic or something. Then you could say you set your genitals on fire without actually setting yourself on fire.
 
rcain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The deal was for him to set his private parts on fire for five seconds if he did not come in first place for a particular round-so he did."

A deal's a deal.


And what would he have gained for coming in first, other than coming in first?
From a read of the article, this was a purely one sided "deal".
Which makes him an even bigger idiot

Hopefully his junk is now rendered useless and will prevent him from reproducing
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do you kill crabs?

Set your pubic hair on fire and smack them with a hammer when they run.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guys, if you set your dick on fire, you need a catchphrase. A damned good catchphrase. And you need to say it the instant you do it. "Up up and away!" "Here I come to save the day!" "Badeep badeep that's all folks!" "I AM the law!" or even just "I AM BATMAN!!" because, dudes, whatever you say the moment your dick catches fire, is gonna be the thing people yell when you walk into the room. For the rest of your life.
 
