(KSAT San Antonio)   If you release me from jail on my traffic warrants, I'm just going to break back in through the ceiling, so I can use the password under the keyboard to erase my records   (ksat.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Commit multiple felonies to cover up a third-rate crime?  Sounds like a real Dick.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm going to assume MH issues unless he's too stupid to realize how stupid his plan was.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left the password under the keyboard. I dont think it's fair to charge him with the computer crimes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i also keep my passwords under my keyboard
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Commit multiple felonies to cover up a third-rate crime?  Sounds like a real Dick.


Maybe it's because it worked that you and the courts think he didn't do anything more serious.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This timeline is rapidly turning into a classic 80's comedy movie.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i also keep my passwords under my keyboard


I just use excerpts from their serial numbers for passwords.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This timeline is rapidly turning into a classic 80's comedy movie.


It reminds me of the 90s when the internet took off and TV execs thought it would be a good idea to display real time comments on TV sent by internet users because there was no way someone would use the internet to make vulgar comments for lol's
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: [Fark user image 400x168]


Ah yes, the classic password prompt, C:/
 
semiotix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A STRANGE GAME.
THE ONLY WINNING MOVE IS
NOT TO PLAY.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everyone making fun of this guy but no one noticed that the police had to clear his residence several times because he was actively ninja-ing his way around them from room to room.

This guy is a farking legend!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, promotion from misdemeanor traffic warrants to felony warrants. I guess this guy really wants to find out what prison life is like. That is, if he doesn't flee the jurisdiction while out on bond after sending the DA a message asking the DA to catch him if they could.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"According to the arrest affidavit, Madrigal managed to get into the court's computer system, because the password was under the keyboard. "

This is how I ended my IT job after I found out top management were doing this.

This is how I stormed out of that job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This timeline is rapidly turning into a classic 80's comedy movie.


I was thinking of ferris bueller.
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x203]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why did I expect that headline to end "I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine"?

Been on Fark too long I guess.....
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SOON...
 
