 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Mission Accomplished   (thehill.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Demography, death toll, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, total death toll, deaths of a Taiwanese man, Life, Afterlife, Death  
•       •       •

1663 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 4:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feature, not bug.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Death camps.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some dude from Taiwan and Canada. So nothing of value was lost.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I sent this, in question form, off to Maddow's team 60 days ago.  Didn't take a 'stable genius' to see it coming.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is what Einsatzgruppen are supposed to do, subby.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who was POTUS in 2006?

Bush, the Lesser.

Merely voting is no longer enough. Should the Democrats take the White House and Congress, we must increase the number of protests and demand sweeping systemic change that favors human rights, civil rights constitutional law, international law, ordinary people and the environment they live in.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are more deaths because there are more of them in custody. Propaganda is real.
 
flemardo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmmm.
"massive intercranial hemorrhage "
I'm suspicious on that one. Could be a stroke but I feel they would have been more specific if it was caused by a medical condition.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Some dude from Taiwan and Canada. So nothing of value was lost.


Timmy, mom says you need to get upstairs and finish your chores.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Some dude from Taiwan and Canada. So nothing of value was lost.


j.gifs.comView Full Size


/ya jackass
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flemardo: Hmmm.
"massive intercranial hemorrhage "
I'm suspicious on that one. Could be a stroke but I feel they would have been more specific if it was caused by a medical condition.


That was my thought too.  Wouldn't surprise me if ICE was beating people just because they can get away with it for now.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's an easy solution for this as well.
Stop gathering data.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"massive intercranial hemorrhage"

You know a civilization has reached its zenith when they have the fanciest words for clubbed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Who was POTUS in 2006?

Bush, the Lesser.

Merely voting is no longer enough. Should the Democrats take the White House and Congress, we must increase the number of protests and demand sweeping systemic change that favors human rights, civil rights constitutional law, international law, ordinary people and the environment they live in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Bruscar: Who was POTUS in 2006?

Bush, the Lesser.

Merely voting is no longer enough. Should the Democrats take the White House and Congress, we must increase the number of protests and demand sweeping systemic change that favors human rights, civil rights constitutional law, international law, ordinary people and the environment they live in.

[Fark user image 400x273]


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Who was POTUS in 2006?

Bush, the Lesser.

Merely voting is no longer enough. Should the Democrats take the White House and Congress, we must increase the number of protests and demand sweeping systemic change that favors human rights, civil rights constitutional law, international law, ordinary people and the environment they live in.


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmm. Massive intracranial hemorrhage. Blow to the head, falling on head or stroke. Gee, I wonder which it was.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There are more deaths because there are more of them in custody. Propaganda is real.


It's real and you're one of many propagandists.
If you're not getting paid to do it, you're kind of a sucker though.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There are more deaths because there are more of them in custody. Propaganda is real.


You know they'll start to smell eventually whether we test them for death or not, right?
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is truly f*cking disgusting
 
smunns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Better Headline: Coronavirus has an effect on Deaths; Farkers unable to comprehend reality, invent own.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Betsy DeVos scoffs at only 17 dead!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: "massive intercranial hemorrhage"

.....Massive intercranial hemorrhages don't just happen. There tends to be a significant amount of trauma associated with said hemorrhages.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.