(Charleston Post and Courier)   County employee suspended for putting garage door opener in his vehicle   (postandcourier.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At first I thought it was an actual garage door opener....
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tee-hee!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to buy a noose online, but there were no reviews for one.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.


Country Employee, fired for stupidity? It's a farking job requirement
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.


Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I come from we don't see nooses as much of a racist image; those were used on cattle rustlers.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's just because of my wife's recent Amazon browsing, but at first glance, the banner ad at the bottom of this article for me seemed to be Amazon trolling me with a Swarovski noose.

Well played, Mr. Bezos.  Well played.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Now the whole genre of Western frontier is now cancelled. Thank you very much cancel culture for getting rid of a universal symbol for public execution that has been used by every country in the world all throughout history.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to hell for laughing at the headline.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby...

*golfclap.gif*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gopher/mole/vole snare made from rope, said any half-brained defense lawyer suing for one meeeellion dollars.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiattiest episode of Parks and Recs ever!
Li'l Sebastian does not approve
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say it was an upside down noose and was therefore a symbol of life, you know, anti-death? I would not be the least bit surprised if he tries that excuse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackie Broach, the county's public information officer

The county must find so many subjects they need her to broach.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fake noose!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dear White People,

Hello. I'm white. I'm white as shiat. I'm so shockingly white that you can see the veins on my wrists. I'm so white I secretly like the Jamaican-Canadian rapper Snow.

Please stop being racist. It's not jokes. It's not fun. It's certainly not heritage.

Sincerely,

casdis
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that Subby was making a Parks and Recreation reference.

Otherwise, major fail on whoever green lit this.

This site deserves a higher standard of farking, dammit!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I wanted to buy a noose online, but there were no reviews for one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DoctorFarkGood: I'm hoping that Subby was making a Parks and Recreation reference.

Otherwise, major fail on whoever green lit this.

This site deserves a higher standard of farking, dammit!


The NASCAR incident from a couple of months ago.

Someone took the actual garage door opener from Bubba Wallace's (the black driver) stall and made a noose out of it, then left it there for him to find.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awful Movie Reviews - David Carradine Special (Evil Toons, 1992)
Youtube Xb4NRft9-lU
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

1funguy: siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.

Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...


I would high five you, but I am afraid you would leave me hanging
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

1funguy: siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.

Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...


While it shouldn't be hanging in his truck, nooses aren't always racist in intent. A looooooooong time ago when I was getting boy scout badges we'd practice making nooses (neese? noosen?) because it's a legitimate type of knot. Wikihow even has a 10 picture how-to for nooses.

People should be respectful to the feelings of others and the display of the noose has gone down in recent years, but there could be a hundred other explanations that don't involve racism. This guy could have Assburger's and is just really into knots. Or maybe he's slow and he makes knots to make himself feel intelligent. Since they didn't outline the intent in the article, we don't know the reasoning behind it.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: DoctorFarkGood: I'm hoping that Subby was making a Parks and Recreation reference.

Otherwise, major fail on whoever green lit this.

This site deserves a higher standard of farking, dammit!

The NASCAR incident from a couple of months ago.

Someone took the actual garage door opener from Bubba Wallace's (the black driver) stall and made a noose out of it, then left it there for him to find.


This is not quite accurate.  The garage pull down had been fashioned into a noose months before the race, and there was no way to know which garage Wallace would get.  The FBI found that this was not targeted at Wallace.

However, in Alabama, there is zero percent chance that the noose was just a convenient knot to use on a garage pull.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: 1funguy: siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.

Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...

While it shouldn't be hanging in his truck, nooses aren't always racist in intent. A looooooooong time ago when I was getting boy scout badges we'd practice making nooses (neese? noosen?) because it's a legitimate type of knot. Wikihow even has a 10 picture how-to for nooses.

People should be respectful to the feelings of others and the display of the noose has gone down in recent years, but there could be a hundred other explanations that don't involve racism. This guy could have Assburger's and is just really into knots. Or maybe he's slow and he makes knots to make himself feel intelligent. Since they didn't outline the intent in the article, we don't know the reasoning behind it.


We cant take that chance. We'll never know his true intentions. Hes gotta be fired.
 
Hizenberg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Oh no! Now the whole genre of Western frontier is now cancelled. Thank you very much cancel culture for getting rid of a universal symbol for public execution that has been used by every country in the world all throughout history.


We call ourselves 'Progressive Democrats". Just because your Grand-Daddy did it, doesn't mean it's worth repeating. Oh, we also don't stone women to death for looking at a different man. Welcome to civilization.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Someone took the actual garage door opener from Bubba Wallace's (the black driver) stall and made a noose out of it, then left it there for him to find.


That is not how it played out at all. The noose was tied sometime in October 2019 and Bubba Wallace wasn't using that garage at the time. Wallace's team noticed the noose when they were doing a move-in inspection months later.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: 1funguy: siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.

Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...

While it shouldn't be hanging in his truck, nooses aren't always racist in intent. A looooooooong time ago when I was getting boy scout badges we'd practice making nooses (neese? noosen?) because it's a legitimate type of knot. Wikihow even has a 10 picture how-to for nooses.

People should be respectful to the feelings of others and the display of the noose has gone down in recent years, but there could be a hundred other explanations that don't involve racism. This guy could have Assburger's and is just really into knots. Or maybe he's slow and he makes knots to make himself feel intelligent. Since they didn't outline the intent in the article, we don't know the reasoning behind it.


He could also be from planet Noosus, and that is his planet's symbol for hope!

/Derp
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: 1funguy: siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.

Agreed.
He cannot say it was an accident. He noose what he was doing...

While it shouldn't be hanging in his truck, nooses aren't always racist in intent. A looooooooong time ago when I was getting boy scout badges we'd practice making nooses (neese? noosen?) because it's a legitimate type of knot. Wikihow even has a 10 picture how-to for nooses.

People should be respectful to the feelings of others and the display of the noose has gone down in recent years, but there could be a hundred other explanations that don't involve racism. This guy could have Assburger's and is just really into knots. Or maybe he's slow and he makes knots to make himself feel intelligent. Since they didn't outline the intent in the article, we don't know the reasoning behind it.


It is a little bit different in states that were part of the confederacy.  South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states, has enough lynching in its history that you would have to be really, really, really dense to not understand the implications of displaying a noose.
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From where it's hangin if he can give a poop........


He should be fired if he can't...sorry no excuses or explanations either on when can't be done!!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,


Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Oh no! Now the whole genre of Western frontier is now cancelled. Thank you very much cancel culture for getting rid of a universal symbol for public execution that has been used by every country in the world all throughout history.


And there it is...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The noose discussion is well covered, but I've contacted the DOL in Washington about the possibility of removing the address section on vehicle registration documents. Since these have to be kept in the car, if the vehicle is broken into, a thief could simply grab the garage door clicker and the registration and go to town on the contents of your garage and possibly on your house if the door into your garage is attached to the house and typically unlocked.

No answer yet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,

Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.


Not true. The further south you go the schiattier the States become*. So, South Carolina is schiattier than North Carolina just as Georgia is schiattier than South Carolina. That is why Florida and not Texas is the schiattiest State

* Rule excludes Hawaii.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

siyuntz: How on Earth did he think that was a good idea? Blatant racism aside, he should be fired for terminal stupidity.


Yeah, I wouldn't necessarily fire him for putting the noose in the truck (context is a thing), but I'd definitely fire him for being dumb enough to put a noose in the truck in the current social climate.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I worked at a hospital, during orientation we had training on cultural differences regarding patients and how they react to pain, tense situations and interactions with staff.

An example was brought up, Native Americans may be stoic when dealing with pain or describing feelings.

A person in our group of new employees chimed in and said: unless you give them some firewater.

Dead silence. We took a break. When we came back the firewater guy was no longer there.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,

Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.


I am speaking specifcally with regards to lynching.

http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects​/​ftrials/shipp/lynchingsstate.html
 
smokewon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,

Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.


Well, SC did give us Stephen Colbert...
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not noose, its Fark.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Lsherm: MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,

Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.

I am speaking specifcally with regards to lynching.

http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/​ftrials/shipp/lynchingsstate.html


There are only ~10 states with worse total numbers, and I think that SC has the worst ratio after a cursory glance.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The noose discussion is well covered, but I've contacted the DOL in Washington about the possibility of removing the address section on vehicle registration documents. Since these have to be kept in the car, if the vehicle is broken into, a thief could simply grab the garage door clicker and the registration and go to town on the contents of your garage and possibly on your house if the door into your garage is attached to the house and typically unlocked.

No answer yet.


Problem solved.
Assume you are speaking of the vehicle title or ownership document. Fold it up and Keep it in your wallet along with your licence and insurance proof.  Make a photocopy for any additional driver to keep in their wallet.

Never keep it in your glove box.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

atedogonce: I know it's just because of my wife's recent Amazon browsing, but at first glance, the banner ad at the bottom of this article for me seemed to be Amazon trolling me with a Swarovski noose.

Well played, Mr. Bezos.  Well played.[Fark user image 850x933]


from The Ballad of Buster Swarovski

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The noose discussion is well covered, but I've contacted the DOL in Washington about the possibility of removing the address section on vehicle registration documents. Since these have to be kept in the car, if the vehicle is broken into, a thief could simply grab the garage door clicker and the registration and go to town on the contents of your garage and possibly on your house if the door into your garage is attached to the house and typically unlocked.

No answer yet.


The whole idea of having to have a physical registration document, at least for driving within the US, is nonsense anyway.

If you're stopped the police should be able to run the license plate and get an answer as to whether the registration is currently valid, whether the plate belongs on the vehicle they stopped, and get the owner info.  In the olden days, before computers, they had to get that off the registration document.  Plus, if you didn't have the registration document in your possession, and you weren't the registered owner of the vehicle, that might prompt them to dig a little bit deeper as to why you were operating a vehicle that wasn't yours, and whether the car was possibly stolen.  New Jersey, in fact, made their registrations wallet-sized, same size as a driver license, and recommended that you NOT keep them in the vehicle for this reason.

At this point, in Massachusetts, the registration document is just a laser-printed sheet of paper.  In Texas and a couple of other states, IIRC, there is no registration document.  NY I think does it by windshield sticker.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: Lsherm: MycroftHolmes: South Carolina, while maybe not as bad as some other states,

Let's be reasonable: SC is as shiatty as the rest of 'em.

Not true. The further south you go the schiattier the States become*. So, South Carolina is schiattier than North Carolina just as Georgia is schiattier than South Carolina. That is why Florida and not Texas is the schiattiest State

* Rule excludes Hawaii.


While there is some truth there, CLT, RTP and Asheville are exceeding blue. But it does disintegrate once you go further south. Wish I was a trust-funder that could devote more to the cause, but alas...

Fark it, I'll take the chime of cicadas and swatting mosquitoes over living in VA, ML, AZ or RI previously.

/and fark Canada Geese
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The noose discussion is well covered, but I've contacted the DOL in Washington about the possibility of removing the address section on vehicle registration documents. Since these have to be kept in the car, if the vehicle is broken into, a thief could simply grab the garage door clicker and the registration and go to town on the contents of your garage and possibly on your house if the door into your garage is attached to the house and typically unlocked.

No answer yet.

Problem solved.
Assume you are speaking of the vehicle title or ownership document. Fold it up and Keep it in your wallet along with your licence and insurance proof.  Make a photocopy for any additional driver to keep in their wallet.

Never keep it in your glove box.


Nope. He's talking about the vehicle registration card. They are provided by the state. Every year you get a new one when renew your car's registration You can't print duplicate copies.

You can order duplicate copies, but you have to pay for them. I forget how much, but it not cheap enough to buy a few on a whim.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You could say he was a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Lineman for the County...

//YEEEAAAAAHHH
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DocTravesty: There are only ~10 states with worse total numbers, and I think that SC has the worst ratio after a cursory glance.


Good eye. According to my trusty excel skills, SC had the second-worst ratio with 98% of 160 lynchings. Delaware had 100% of 1 lynching, but it's an outlier because it only had one lynching. Maine and Vermont also only had one lynching each, but they were both white.
 
