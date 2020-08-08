 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Honey, did you put your snake in the washing machine?"   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Florida woman finds python, Python sebae  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are pythons that common in Florida?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't code a washing machine with Python, it's too constrictive.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've seen some of those videos
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't know.  Who's "the washing machine"?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i have bears in my yard. they keep the snakes away.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't going to be claimed because of leash laws and the fine associated with a ticket.

UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who the fark calls it a "laundry machine"?
 
