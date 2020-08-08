 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   If you let kids get away with selling lemonade pretty soon they're going to move up to elotes   (oregonlive.com) divider line
23
    More: Stupid, McMinnville, Oregon, Yamhill County Environmental Health specialist, Yamhill County, Oregon, Numerous people, County health officials, lemon aid stand, state Health Authority, News-Register deadline  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 12:01 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
1/4 cup (60ml) sour cream or Mexican crema
1/2 cup (110g) finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
4 ears shucked corn
1 lime, cut into wedges

Bold items require refrigeration for safety. There are other issues as well. This is not just a pitcher of lemonade; this is a risk of salmonella.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's how it starts. Next thing you know, whole planet is on a cob

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tried to elote once, but her daddy caught us before we could get away.

:-(
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
1/4 cup (60ml) sour cream or Mexican crema
1/2 cup (110g) finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
4 ears shucked corn
1 lime, cut into wedges

Bold items require refrigeration for safety. There are other issues as well. This is not just a pitcher of lemonade; this is a risk of salmonella.


They sell elotes at Traders Village outside Houston.  Fortunately the mayo is optional, because its sitting out in that hot Texas sun for hours.

I dont know how those people aren't dropping like flies. Must've developed an immunity or something.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Yamhill County Environmental Health specialist approached him last week, informing him the state Health Authority required him to have a permit and meet regulations in order to operate his cart, called MigElotes.
Miguel, who has a food service card, said the woman told him it will cost him $1,415 to resume selling corn on the cob with assorted toppings.


Yeah, even though the kid's intentions are good food borne diseases and illnesses really don't give a fark if you're raising money to help the poor or working on your third summer mansion.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm elote
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should switch to esquites ....mmmmm
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I expect all the right wing nut bags to show up armed and put a stop to this tyranny at any moment
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So again tell me how the Republican Party loves free enterprise
 
Esroc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One could argue that he should have the right to sell just like his customers should have the right to take the risk if they want. At worst make him put up a sign warning people.

But we've always had a loose definition of freedom in this country so I guess keep on keeping on.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they not have a cold box? The page isn't loading right on my phone?

Either way street food is awesome and i wish there was more of it near me
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love me some elotes, but food safety rules don't fark around.

If they're not shutting down other stands run by white kids, we have a problem, but as it stands this is "unfortunate but so is diarhhea"
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Health regulations are imperative and non-negotiable. Without health regulations, we would all be at risk.

But has an application fee over $1,000 got to do with health? Absolutely nothing. This is an anti-competition regulation trojan horsed in under the guise of health regulation. It has been slipped in by "small government" capitalist "free market" supporters.

There's a certain strain of"small government," capitalist, free market supporters who are all about supporting their principles so long as a government boot in on another man's neck, the capital is disproportionately held by them and theirs and disproportionately flows to them and theirs, and those "free" markets are forever tilted in their favor.

God forbid the working class should ever be allowed to work their way from beneath that boot because that would be "socialism."
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: So again tell me how the Republican Party loves free enterprise


Huh? This is Oregon, pretty much run by Democrats, as is the city where this took place and the region.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Esroc: One could argue that he should have the right to sell just like his customers should have the right to take the risk if they want. At worst make him put up a sign warning people.

But we've always had a loose definition of freedom in this country so I guess keep on keeping on.


I'm confused - are you suggesting he should be allowed to not adhere to food safety practices as long as he tells his customers he isn't?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
1/4 cup (60ml) sour cream or Mexican crema
1/2 cup (110g) finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
4 ears shucked corn
1 lime, cut into wedges

Bold items require refrigeration for safety. There are other issues as well. This is not just a pitcher of lemonade; this is a risk of salmonella.


1. We've all been to picnics where the mayonnaise sat out for hours without killing anyone.
2. His Mom likely has a refrigerator in the house. It's doubtful he's leaving perishables out over night.
3. He may be keeping the bolded items in a cooler or ice chest just as you do when you go to the beach and manage to eat a snack without killing yourself.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: jasonvatch: Ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
1/4 cup (60ml) sour cream or Mexican crema
1/2 cup (110g) finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
4 ears shucked corn
1 lime, cut into wedges

Bold items require refrigeration for safety. There are other issues as well. This is not just a pitcher of lemonade; this is a risk of salmonella.

They sell elotes at Traders Village outside Houston.  Fortunately the mayo is optional, because its sitting out in that hot Texas sun for hours.

I dont know how those people aren't dropping like flies. Must've developed an immunity or something.


I worked in Mexico for a good while, the stuff that goes unrefrigerated is amazing.  After five months of crapping in a Home Depot bucket I carried around my factory I could eat anything they had to offer and not worry about it. I used to walk past a stand that had no refrigeration every morning. They would be prepping chicken, with the chickens just laying out in the sun. I was told that's why the food is spicy, but I like spicy and it didn't save me for five months.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The question should be, will the food be any different if he has the $1400 permit?

People are carrying on about the need for refrigeration and so on; but nowhere does it say his food prep is at issue, just that he didn't pay the city for the right to do business.

A permit does not mean the food is any safer, only that the city got its money.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah, the semi-annual Fark article about mean cops shutting down lemonade stands (or whatever).
 
Bruscar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Esroc: One could argue that he should have the right to sell just like his customers should have the right to take the risk if they want. At worst make him put up a sign warning people.

But we've always had a loose definition of freedom in this country so I guess keep on keeping on.


No, the customers should NOT assume the risk.

Any genuine threat to health should be addressed. Is the mayo sitting in the hot sun? Make him keep it on ice. Is he wiping his nose with the palm of his hand while preparing food? Make him create a water hose based hand washing station with soap and make him buy a cheap box of gloves.

None of that requires charging him over $1,000 to sell roasted corn.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You think it's funny? LOOK AT WHAT CAN HAPPEN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: Ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
1/4 cup (60ml) sour cream or Mexican crema
1/2 cup (110g) finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
4 ears shucked corn
1 lime, cut into wedges

Bold items require refrigeration for safety. There are other issues as well. This is not just a pitcher of lemonade; this is a risk of salmonella.


You generally don't need to refrigerate cheese (except for a few very soft cheeses). That's actually the entire point of cheese in the first place. The amount of salt alone in cotija is more than enough to keep it safe at room temp.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.