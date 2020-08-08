 Skip to content
(Sad and Useless)   Totally radical photos from Mulletfest 2020 - because the party at the back never stopped   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG, talk about a bad acid flashback!
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Them are some ugly mofos
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nothing worse than being out of style. But at least it makes me feel better to mock them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wasn't that one guy in The Walking Dead?7!!
 
otherideas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Midwest hot
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
.I'd like to see the felony packet on a bunch of those guys. I don't know if it's the mullet, but they all look like either potential serial killers, child molesters or meth induced naked car jumpers.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Mullet Compend....The Mullet Compi...Fark it, just a lot of mullets
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just assume that's what swiping through Tindr looks like for most women.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What!  No Tiger King.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Business in front, party in the back.  Not sure I'd want to party with them and... just what line of business are they in anyway?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I want to open the link. I guess I'll mull it over.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone of them looks like something that was pulled out of a clogged drain.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It says the pics are from some contest in Australia.  Is this an actual popular hairstyle there and these are the best of the best or did they grow them specifically for this contest.  They also should have a contest for the mullet's lesser known cousin 'The Rat Tail'.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hammettman: Business in front, party in the back.  Not sure I'd want to party with them and... just what line of business are they in anyway?


They are living comfortably on the Pee-Pee Money from Costco.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sad and Useless. A site that should have Trump on the banner.Oh well, they can't afford a lawsuit. Not like Drew, who wins most of his.
 
listerine69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like the offspring of Tiger King and Marty Feldman
 
boozehat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice salad.

reminds me of this:

2019 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team
Youtube teUO0Aw-qVw
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hammettman: Business in front, party in the back.  Not sure I'd want to party with them and... just what line of business are they in anyway?


Tow truck drivers
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I though it this thread was going to be more Sturgis coverage...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The year is bad enough and you have to bring mullets into it?
 
