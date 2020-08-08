 Skip to content
(The Week)   Say what you will about Bill and Melinda Gates, but their foundation just donated $150 million to push coronavirus vaccine doses below $3 for the world   (theweek.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good to hear, but somehow I expect that we Americans will get totally hosed.  We'll get charged $3000 a pop after our taxes pay for all the research.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?


I never liked how Bill Gates made his money.. but he's starting to redeem himself.. a little.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?

I never liked how Bill Gates made his money.. but he's starting to redeem himself.. a little.



i've gotta say, dedicating billions and decades to attempting to eradicate human malaria cases from planet earth was a damn good start.

you may hate how he made the money, but now that it's made, he seems to be pretty into not spending most of it for evil....
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the few tech billionaires who is not a complete asshole.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a 100 city tour planned starting in Cincinnati and finishing in Tuscaloosa to demonstrate that even if you never took the vaccine, the Bill Gates vaccine has infected you and your family.

And I have the only proven anti-vaccine on the market.

The best part is it can be administered remotely. And with off the shelf items found at your local grocer or gas station. You just follow the steps in the prerecorded VHS tape, and upon completion of the first cleansing, you become eligible for both the 2nd AND 3rd rounds of VHS treatments that will clear you and your family from this fake virus and fake vaccine.

Send your $
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but Zuckerberg celebrated passing $100,000,000,000 in assets by letting Alex Jones' personal colloidal-Silver lizardman-repellent suppository inserter edit all CDC posts on Facebook.
 
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure American insurance companies will still want a $20 copay
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's also providing the 5G tracking devices for the vaccines free of cost.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: He's also providing the 5G tracking devices for the vaccines free of cost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bill Gates left Microsoft to focus full time on philanthropy and he's been a much better person for it
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't cheer that hard for him.

Adam Ruins Everything - Why Billionaire Philanthropy is Not So Selfless | truTV
Youtube KWNQuzkSqSM
 
carnage4u
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are no good billionaires.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Musk, Zuck, Bezos, and Sims?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only $150 million?

I know that it is at least something, but come on, that's a tiny drop in the bucket. Maybe if it was several billion, that would actually make a huge difference.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Only $150 million?

I know that it is at least something, but come on, that's a tiny drop in the bucket. Maybe if it was several billion, that would actually make a huge difference.


You know that's not the only thing he is doing with his money right?
 
smileyphase
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alphax: Good to hear, but somehow I expect that we Americans will get totally hosed.  We'll get charged $3000 a pop after our taxes pay for all the research.


It's beyond unfortunate that the world needs to rely on the philanthropy of the token uber-wealthy and the US is expected to enrich people so they could become the uber-wealthy, and maybe one of them will find a conscience in their Scrooge McDuck vaults... and by that time, the US might be one of those third world countries they help.

I'd say better luck, next plague, but I still feel empathy and outrage on your behalf, even though the dumbest/evilest among you are going to wreck the global economic recovery and keep growing this plague. Your assholes keep coming to Canada, despite the border lockdown. We have our own assholes, we don't need that kind of help.

It's ludicrous and many good people will die and suffer unnecessarily, and never get justice. I'm really sorry. It's going to hurt the disadvantaged even harder.
 
Zroop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I have a 100 city tour planned starting in Cincinnati and finishing in Tuscaloosa to demonstrate that even if you never took the vaccine, the Bill Gates vaccine has infected you and your family.

And I have the only proven anti-vaccine on the market.

The best part is it can be administered remotely. And with off the shelf items found at your local grocer or gas station. You just follow the steps in the prerecorded VHS tape, and upon completion of the first cleansing, you become eligible for both the 2nd AND 3rd rounds of VHS treatments that will clear you and your family from this fake virus and fake vaccine.

Send your $


That's cool, but you're going to see some hefty fines for violating the EULA for the firmware of the nano bots that have taken over our brains.
 
hej
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farkers will still find a way to biatch about him.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zroop: DannyBrandt: I have a 100 city tour planned starting in Cincinnati and finishing in Tuscaloosa to demonstrate that even if you never took the vaccine, the Bill Gates vaccine has infected you and your family.

And I have the only proven anti-vaccine on the market.

The best part is it can be administered remotely. And with off the shelf items found at your local grocer or gas station. You just follow the steps in the prerecorded VHS tape, and upon completion of the first cleansing, you become eligible for both the 2nd AND 3rd rounds of VHS treatments that will clear you and your family from this fake virus and fake vaccine.

Send your $

That's cool, but you're going to see some hefty fines for violating the EULA for the firmware of the nano bots that have taken over our brains.


That's why I use proprietary software available only on VHS.

Did you sit out day 2 of the Sales Seminar?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never mind the Negative Nancies, this is good news.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RSA ANIMATE: First as Tragedy, Then as Farce
Youtube hpAMbpQ8J7g
 
fargin a
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luna1580: Alphax: luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?

I never liked how Bill Gates made his money.. but he's starting to redeem himself.. a little.


i've gotta say, dedicating billions and decades to attempting to eradicate human malaria cases from planet earth was a damn good start.

you may hate how he made the money, but now that it's made, he seems to be pretty into not spending most of it for evil....


Give Melinda 99% of the credit. Bill just likes having something to work on, Melinda is the heart and soul.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh, I don't get the lingering hate for Bill Gates on this site; perhaps I'm not close enough to "the real story" to understand the angst.

But from afar the guy seems to be truly trying to help and I suspect if he was up here in Canada we'd treat him as a national treasure for the philanthropic work he does with his wealth.

He really seems like a guy who has climbed to the top of his mountain and after surveying the winnings decided that the next best conquest is how best to distribute the spoils to the people that provided that wealth (all of us lowly minions).

/fark, has he already injected me with that mind control vaccine? Did I just type that?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dang that's like an entire 0.13% of his wealth.
 
rohar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: Meh, I don't get the lingering hate for Bill Gates on this site; perhaps I'm not close enough to "the real story" to understand the angst.

But from afar the guy seems to be truly trying to help and I suspect if he was up here in Canada we'd treat him as a national treasure for the philanthropic work he does with his wealth.

He really seems like a guy who has climbed to the top of his mountain and after surveying the winnings decided that the next best conquest is how best to distribute the spoils to the people that provided that wealth (all of us lowly minions).

/fark, has he already injected me with that mind control vaccine? Did I just type that?


For about a year I worked in BGIT at MSFT.  My real responsibility was to be Bill's personal IT admin.  I owned his email and sharepoint stuffs so I had access to all his business dealings.

Dude's boring as hell.  I don't understand the hate.  

/ate a lot of free popcorn that year
//oh, and my foos improved dramatically
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: One of the few tech billionaires who is not a complete asshole.


...anymore.

Microsoft's predatory scorched-earth behaviour in the 1990s made Bill a very, very hated man.  I worked for a small software company they screwed over. They signed a marketing agreement with us and then went on to make a ripoff of our product.  Their response?  Basically "yup, we lied.  Go ahead and sue us.  Just try".

I think eventually he took the hatred personally and decided he didn't want to be remembered that way.

Which is smart.  You can buy only so many islands and yachts before it gets boring.  A philanthropic hobby is far more fulfilling.
 
fargin a
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

carnage4u: There are no good billionaires.


Some rich fark on Bloomberg yesterday said he gets tested twice a day for rona. Every day.

Probably why it takes 3-5 days to get my results.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: One of the few tech billionaires who is not a complete asshole.


Sadly, he is the closest thing we have to a real world Batman.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hej: Farkers will still find a way to biatch about him.


Hey, being Edgy McEdgelord gets you the upvotes man.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hej: Farkers will still find a way to biatch about him.


The Fark community is hardly unique on the internet for contrarian perversity.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta have a distribution system for those 5G microchips.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: bikkurikun: One of the few tech billionaires who is not a complete asshole.

...anymore.

Microsoft's predatory scorched-earth behaviour in the 1990s made Bill a very, very hated man.  I worked for a small software company they screwed over. They signed a marketing agreement with us and then went on to make a ripoff of our product.  Their response?  Basically "yup, we lied.  Go ahead and sue us.  Just try".

I think eventually he took the hatred personally and decided he didn't want to be remembered that way.

Which is smart.  You can buy only so many islands and yachts before it gets boring.  A philanthropic hobby is far more fulfilling.


I believe both his wife and his father finally made him grow up a little. Becoming a father himself probably had something to do with it as well.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?


I give Bill's credit to Melinda, who seems to be able to coax and cajole her husband to do genuinely good things with his wealth and time.  She's a moral Machiavelli.  Still, kudos on Bill for listening to his spouse as opposed to being all, "fark you lady, I do what I want, I'm the King of Microsoft!"
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Meh, I don't get the lingering hate for Bill Gates on this site; perhaps I'm not close enough to "the real story" to understand the angst.

But from afar the guy seems to be truly trying to help and I suspect if he was up here in Canada we'd treat him as a national treasure for the philanthropic work he does with his wealth.

He really seems like a guy who has climbed to the top of his mountain and after surveying the winnings decided that the next best conquest is how best to distribute the spoils to the people that provided that wealth (all of us lowly minions).

/fark, has he already injected me with that mind control vaccine? Did I just type that?


In general, you don't climb to that height, at least not under your own power. You reach that height by standing on the corpses of the companies and people you have subjugated or crushed on your rise.

https://www.boredpanda.com/jeff-bezos​-​batman-tweet-honest-business/?utm_sour​ce=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campa​ign=organic
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rohar: Salmon: Meh, I don't get the lingering hate for Bill Gates on this site; perhaps I'm not close enough to "the real story" to understand the angst.

But from afar the guy seems to be truly trying to help and I suspect if he was up here in Canada we'd treat him as a national treasure for the philanthropic work he does with his wealth.

He really seems like a guy who has climbed to the top of his mountain and after surveying the winnings decided that the next best conquest is how best to distribute the spoils to the people that provided that wealth (all of us lowly minions).

/fark, has he already injected me with that mind control vaccine? Did I just type that?

For about a year I worked in BGIT at MSFT.  My real responsibility was to be Bill's personal IT admin.  I owned his email and sharepoint stuffs so I had access to all his business dealings.

Dude's boring as hell.  I don't understand the hate.  

/ate a lot of free popcorn that year
//oh, and my foos improved dramatically


The hate isn't about him personally, (well maybe a few Windows Vista users) it stems from the understanding that that level of wealth inequality is highly damaging to modern society.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?

I never liked how Bill Gates made his money.. but he's starting to redeem himself.. a little.


Windows sux
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yes, but Zuckerberg celebrated passing $100,000,000,000 in assets by letting Alex Jones' personal colloidal-Silver lizardman-repellent suppository inserter edit all CDC posts on Facebook.



You're one of my favorites because you usually don't disappoint.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the headline were accurate, it would mean the vaccine cost 3.02 to begin with
 
links136
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: Alphax: luna1580: so, totally disregarding any and all products/companies ever affiliated with them, let's focus on public works (or public statements, if actual works are lacking).

it's very clear that NOW, in real life, "cool" elon is a billionaire super-supervillain, and "dorky" billionaire bill is a super-superhero.


-right?

I never liked how Bill Gates made his money.. but he's starting to redeem himself.. a little.


i've gotta say, dedicating billions and decades to attempting to eradicate human malaria cases from planet earth was a damn good start.

you may hate how he made the money, but now that it's made, he seems to be pretty into not spending most of it for evil....


Yeah, I mean wouldn't it be much better use on cocaine and hookers??  You know, like a man?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sachlpch: I'm sure American insurance companies will still want a $20 copay


I've somehow before had a higher copay than what the meds would be if I bought them without insurance. How the fark does that work?
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$150,000,000 ÷ $112,700,000,000 = .133% of his net worth.

The MegaMillions jackpot tonight is $158 million.  So he's donating a multi-state-lottery-jackpot's worth, and it's one-eight of 1% of his total net worth.

Whereas if he was taxed at 35%, the government (we the people) would have about $40 billion to spend on making vaccines... free!
 
