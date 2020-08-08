 Skip to content
 
2.72 million Americans have brain damage
    Influenza, 1918 flu pandemic, Pandemic, Neurology, Brain, COVID-19 patients  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many people are still voting for Donald Trump?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And how many people are still voting for Donald Trump?


2.72 million more, presumably.

/*drinks heavily*
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans in PA are all-in on "the death rate is low, so who cares about the 'rona? If you don't die you're cool! Pack those churches and schools and stores now!"

Meanwhile every day there's a story like this, and we have no farking clue what the real long-term effects are
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Republicans in PA are all-in on "the death rate is low, so who cares about the 'rona?


Perfect response: I thought you were pro-life?
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now, they'll be too dumb to realize they're stupid.
 
Felgraf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Republicans in PA are all-in on "the death rate is low, so who cares about the 'rona?

Perfect response: I thought you were pro-life?


That response is only perfect if they actually care about being hypocritical.

They do not.

In their mind, it isn't even hypocrisy, because what they really care about is being right.
 
