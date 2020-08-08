 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The last fully intact ice shelf in the Canadian arctic isn't anymore after losing more than 40% of its area in just two days at the end of July   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this scary?

We'll simply negotiate with the climate and ask it to hold up with the physics.  Pretty sure there's an exploratory committee for that somewhere in the future.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size

Big deal. Just train your dogs to walk on water and everything will be fine.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, another Democratic hoax
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just a reminder that no matter what happens in November (though I devoutly hope and pray the Barking Yam is ousted in a landslide), we are well and truly fu*ked anyway.

It's just that our ride to the end will be a little less kill-y and rape-y and fascist-y if that disgusting thing is gone while it's happening.

Honestly, guys, it's too late to retain an appreciable amount of comfortable climate for humans, nothing near enough to service 7 billion people, and what land that will still be arable will be fought over like nothing ever has been in the history of people. We as the dominant species are on the way out, but the planet doesn't mind. The planet spins on and will recover in some form in some amount of time, but we won't be there.

The most we can do now is "mitigate the ruin", in the words of my favorite lyricist.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, arsonists
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll just say, winds have been insane in this area for over a decade and it's only becoming more consistently bad.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's opening up new land in cooler areas for population migration.

So that's nice.
 
links136
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

When I drive a car, it's my responsibility to actually drive, watch the road and get to the destination.

With America driving, it's the hispanic kid locked in a cage in the back of the van that must take responsibility.  Why?

Let me know please, how the country that demands to let everyone know it's wealth, just has no control over anything.
 
