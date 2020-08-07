 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   Covid & bikers everywhere, and not a mask in sight
31
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Black Hills, Motorcycle rally, 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Stephen Sample, South Dakota, small South Dakota city of Sturgis, Harley-Davidson  
•       •       •

SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still, Sample, who is 66, feared what could happen if he caught COVID-19 at the rally. He said he was trying to avoid indoor bars and venues, where he felt the risk of infection was greater. But on the opening day of the rally, he said he ate breakfast at an indoor diner.

As Sample weighed the risks of navigating the crowds, the same thrill-seeking that attracted him to riding motorcycles seemed to win out.


I guess at 66, hitting a restaurant was quite the thrill for this guy.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AhThatsAShame.Seinfeld
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A bunch of dead bikers?  How will I go on.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.


Who thinks that these people won't go home? That sounds like something donnie would say: "people are saying..." you know, when he pulls this sh*t out of his ass and slings it at anybody who will take it and run with it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Still, Sample, who is 66, feared what could happen if he caught COVID-19 at the rally. He said he was trying to avoid indoor bars and venues, where he felt the risk of infection was greater. But on the opening day of the rally, he said he ate breakfast at an indoor diner.

As Sample weighed the risks of navigating the crowds, the same thrill-seeking that attracted him to riding motorcycles seemed to win out.


I guess at 66, hitting a restaurant was quite the thrill for this guy.


With a motorcycle, no doubt.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given a quarter-million people, quite a few are going to become symptomatic over the next 10 days. How many of them will refuse to self-quarantine, and how will their fellow freedumb riders react?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ayup...that there is a superspreader
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, these folks seem to typically have such strong self-preservation instincts. Strange
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots. And let's be honest about the age demographics of the folks that can take off with their old ladies for a week without any issues...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.


90% of these douchebags don't go anywhere near the gas stations, motels, restaurants and stores normal people shop in all the time; and the rest of them will be barred by mask requirements.

Source: Myself after five horrible years in Pasco County.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No masks, but "Loud Pipes Save Lives." Yeah, those ventilators sure are noisy.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get your COVID runnin'
Head out on the highway
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They all want to be Hell's Angels.

*monkey paw curls*
 
links136
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Godscrack: I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.

90% of these douchebags don't go anywhere near the gas stations, motels, restaurants and stores normal people shop in all the time; and the rest of them will be barred by mask requirements.

Source: Myself after five horrible years in Pasco County.

The racial makeup of the county was 93.70% White

10% from 25 to 44, 23.10% from 45 to 64, and 26.80% who were 65 years of age or older

My god it must be hell.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only tragedy here is that they'll be uselessly expiring of COVID instead of turning themselves into meat crayons and possibly leaving some useful organs behind for people who might make better use of them.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
it's wrong of me to hope they croak. i still hope they ALL croak.

i was already prejudiced against them. i KNOW "loud pipes save lives" -because idiot car drivers looking at their phones often change lanes right into a bike. and i will never ever ride the ass of a bike in front of me, ever, when i'm driving a car. i KNOW they weigh less and stop quicker than me.

BUT i hate, hate, HATE super loud motorcycles screaming down the road, all day and night. (and any cars purposely doing the same.)

the only sound i regularly hear, and hate MORE, is damn gas-powered backpack carried leaf blowers.


very VERY few things on this planet are EVER that loud unless made by humans.

-if you hear something that loud out in the wilderness expect death and destruction near you..........
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now, yous can't breathe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Heamer: Get your COVID runnin'
Head out on the highway


I'd like to breathe
Yes, yes
Without a CPAP machine
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do old bikers wear diapers?
Depends.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's great how the guys interviewed in the article acknowledge that it's a bad idea, but YOLO.
 
links136
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: They all want to be Hell's Angels.

*monkey paw curls*


White (non-Hispanic) 197,277,789                           ​61.5%
Black or African American (non-Hispanic) 39,445,495                12.3%
Hispanic or Latino (of any race) 56,510,571                               17.6%
American Indian and Alaska Native (non-Hispanic) 2,098,763     0.7%
Asian (non-Hispanic)16,989,540              ​5.3%

Well, they don't want to be crips or bloods.  Who could wonder why?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: the only sound i regularly hear, and hate MORE, is damn gas-powered backpack carried leaf blowers.


I don't know wtf the deal is with my otherwise fairly quiet neighborhood, but those things are running on and off all day sometimes. I even tried driving around to find the source but came up empty each time.  It'll be like half an hour on, ten minutes off, repeat, for a total time of maybe 7 hours.  It's gotta be a crew working for the city, but they don't own enough property that they couldn't walk it all out in less time than that. They start at 9 am and I work 3rd shift. I hope there aren't that many homes using a gas powered blower.  Electrics work just fine for household use.

Meanwhile my next-door neighbor took up a new mowing plan of mowing a yard half the size of mine (takes me 40 minutes with a push mower) in 3+ hours, again with an on and off thing. He's getting on in years though and its been hot, so I assume he needs breaks.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

links136: Gyrfalcon: Godscrack: I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.

90% of these douchebags don't go anywhere near the gas stations, motels, restaurants and stores normal people shop in all the time; and the rest of them will be barred by mask requirements.

Source: Myself after five horrible years in Pasco County.

The racial makeup of the county was 93.70% White
10% from 25 to 44, 23.10% from 45 to 64, and 26.80% who were 65 years of age or older

My god it must be hell.


It's one of the most beautiful parts of this country. It might not be your cup of tea if you like the finer parts of big city life but it's undeniable one of the better examples of natural wonder we have. My only regret is that I don't live closer, it's just a bit too far to drive for my normal 2 week summer vacation, 40% travel just doesn't let me relax enough.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: links136: Gyrfalcon: Godscrack: I like how people think they will all stay there after the rally is over.

They will all be going back home in a week. All over the country. Hitting gas stations, motels, restaurants and big box stores you shop in all the time. Because freedums.

90% of these douchebags don't go anywhere near the gas stations, motels, restaurants and stores normal people shop in all the time; and the rest of them will be barred by mask requirements.

Source: Myself after five horrible years in Pasco County.

The racial makeup of the county was 93.70% White
10% from 25 to 44, 23.10% from 45 to 64, and 26.80% who were 65 years of age or older

My god it must be hell.

It's one of the most beautiful parts of this country. It might not be your cup of tea if you like the finer parts of big city life but it's undeniable one of the better examples of natural wonder we have. My only regret is that I don't live closer, it's just a bit too far to drive for my normal 2 week summer vacation, 40% travel just doesn't let me relax enough.


Oops, thought that was talking about the county where Sturgis is, ignore.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

luna1580: the only sound i regularly hear, and hate MORE, is damn gas-powered backpack carried leaf blowers.


The sound of those things almost immediately makes me slightly homicidal. Especially when they like to fire them up at 6 AM on a weekend, then not bag the clippings or leaves or whatever.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone in the market for a used Harley should probably wait a month or so.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: let's be honest about the age demographics of the folks that can take off with their old ladies for a week without any issues



Successful people of any age can take off with their old ladies now and again.

It's their tastes in motorcycles that pigeon holes this crowd as oldsters.
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Hell's Angels Vectors"
 
rogue49
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, this is a epidemiologist wet dream
Just think not the testing data

A scheduled captured crowd
Bag 'em and tag 'em
Put trackers on
Watch the spread

Isn't that what ya do with dumb animals??
Certainly not showing higher intelligence
 
