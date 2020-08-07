 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   A tornado so weirdly perfect it doesn't look real   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The 'beard' is far more frightening and in a way, doing far more damage.  Jebus, trim or die alone, big nose.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The 'beard' is far more frightening and in a way, doing far more damage.  Jebus, trim or die alone, big nose.


Maybe that's the source of his boundless enthusiasm, and if he cuts it he'll turn into a douche. Did you ever think of that?
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a pillow of winds.

/and the night wings die
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The 'beard' is far more frightening and in a way, doing far more damage.  Jebus, trim or die alone, big nose.


Oh, don't be such a Judgey McJudgeybritches. Not many men could pull off a beard like that.

/Most would just shave it off instead.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The 'beard' is far more frightening and in a way, doing far more damage.  Jebus, trim or die alone, big nose.


[OUTRAGE] Hair growing on the lower part of a man's face


[OUTRAGE] Hair growing on the lower part of a man's face
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That beard tho

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sweetfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tornado season, here we come. it's why i don't live in the midwest, nor Florida for hurricane season. fark all that shiat.
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Is it real?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thegourmez: Wait. Is it real?


The tornado or the beard?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't even suck him up and fling him into space.  Wasting my time here.
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The 'beard' is far more frightening and in a way, doing far more damage.  Jebus, trim or die alone, big nose.


But the playoffs aren't even close to being over. ..


But the playoffs aren't even close to being over. ..
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a marvelous time to be alive. CGI is now so good that when we see real life, we can't believe it's real because real life can't possibly look that good.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Article with same video and a different one:
Link
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
EARTHQUAKE WARNING!!
Youtube g4QerkHZh0c
they grow up so fast.
 
