(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Subby's uncle is up for the medal of honor. Regardless, he is a hero to me
    Local Congressman advocates, Bedford Co. WWII veteran  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Absolutely no snark subby, that is farking awesome.

7-1 is a KD ratio young punks should understand.
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Respect.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No snark subby, it sounds like he took a very nice honor guard to Valhalla with him.

That said, I don't think it should be a MoH award.  With his body found in the woods with other dead bodies around him, there's no witnesses to what happened (some of the Germans may have shot each other in the chaos for instance) & 75 years on, no way to find out what really happened.  Hero, certainly.  Hell of an individual battle, oh yeah.  But the MoH tends to be awarded for people who go above & beyond to serve/save others (exposing themselves to take out a machine gun nest that has a platoon pinned down, hauling wounded back to safety while under severe fire, jumping on a grenade to save your squad, etc).  He was certainly in a fight for his life (& did a hell of a job while in it), but that's just doing your job/trying to survive & 'that' doesn't rise to what traditionally is MoH consideration.  If he was protecting a foxhole/dugout with several wounded in it & killed seven Germans while suffering a fatal wound, allowing the wounded to be recovered... yeah, I'd be all for the award.  But he was by himself (apparently) & did better than most people would do in that situation, but you don't get that award for doing what's expected of you.

I'm still going to raise a glass in his honor though, sounds like a hell of a man who left this earth too soon.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C'mon. Dead soldier from WW2 with what looks like an impressive kill ratio. I can see political issues with live Medal nominees, but this guy seems decent. All things being equal, it would be a bit of good news.

Which the nation sorely needs.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A pilot with 7 kills? An Ace plus 2.
 
links136
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yes and 70 million Americans vs 300k Native Americans shouldn't be hard to understand in terms of ratio.
And since you won't care anyways, why not just tell me to shut up, insult me and click ignore, and then move on with your life?  Since your not the living dead.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wow.  You're a dick.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry to be the wet blanket here, but the Medal of Honor is meaningless until that Orange Doofus is out of the White House. He's been giving medals to all his cronies as if they're Halloween candy.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Agreed. Brought in a separate political issue for no valid reason.
 
Eravior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Here are 13 stories of Medal of Honor recipients.

https://www.businessinsider.com/medal​-​of-honor-winners-incredible-stories-mi​litary-2018-3

Recoil Therapy makes a good point. I'm sure Lt. Eric Fisher Wood Jr. killed those Nazis, and that is one hell of a feat, but it doesn't seem to fit with what those people have done.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sorry to be the wet blanket here, but the Medal of Honor is meaningless until that Orange Doofus is out of the White House. He's been giving medals to all his cronies as if they're Halloween candy.


STFU. The Medal will always matter. I hate Trump, but that is beside the point. It is The Congressional Medal of Honor. The president typically presents it, but Congress approves it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

But orange man bad, so everything in this country is equally bad.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I've read the stories. Iirc, the 13 you linked are in the ARMY basic training handbook I had to read repeatedly in basic. The point here is that he was a hero and the nation needs a bright moment.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Your point?
 
chorty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would be so proud to call him a family member.

Subby, your uncle did good.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Or, they were something like 18 years ago. My military experience was brief and a long while ago.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chorty: I would be so proud to call him a family member.

Subby, your uncle did good.


Agreed.
 
