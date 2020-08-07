 Skip to content
School decides to enforce student dress code for remote learning. Who could possibly have a problem with this?
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
WTF??
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FSU has told staff they have to daycare-silo their kids if working from home.  Like you can be fired for your kids being in your house if you are working from home.  Not that you can get in trouble if the kid is disruptive, but if the kid is simply in the house, that's a firin'.  They got backlash from doing it in July, but then slapped it back Friday.
 
GloomCookie613 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd have more pressing things to worry about. Like, oh, I don't know... the CURRICULUM?!
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's something where the student can be seen by others, then requiring a certain basic level of attire seems fine. If the student can't be seen, how would you even monitor it?
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having kids appropriately dressed is a perfectly reasonable request. The kid is probably a little roly poly who can't fit in anything but their pajamas, so the Mom's getting defensive.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: FSU has told staff they have to daycare-silo their kids if working from home.  Like you can be fired for your kids being in your house if you are working from home.  Not that you can get in trouble if the kid is disruptive, but if the kid is simply in the house, that's a firin'.  They got backlash from doing it in July, but then slapped it back Friday.


Seems like a great place to work.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who all is looking at anyone's pants on remote learning? Most PJ tops are the same as tshirts.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Raising the bar for all kids and helping them get there, whether their in their pajamas or tuxedo is really what's important."

Goddammit all.  What's important is getting it right, and Holy Farking Jesus of Nazareth Christ with a hotdog sticking out of his anus get the small part right if you want credibility on the big stuff.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al!: "Raising the bar for all kids and helping them get there, whether their in their pajamas or tuxedo is really what's important."

Goddammit all.  What's important is getting it right, and Holy Farking Jesus of Nazareth Christ with a hotdog sticking out of his anus get the small part right if you want credibility on the big stuff.


According to Americans, the most important thing is never complain.

Usually about them, but that's besides the point.  Is it really important getting it right?  When has that been important?

If it were, would these things be happening all the time?  Or is this a byproduct of HOW unimportant it really is?

A debt must always be paid.  Of course, when a person loans you a gun, then clearly goes crazy ,asks for it back, but clearly would be a danger not only to you, but everyone, do you pay back the debt?

Or are you just demanding you get your way?
 
Al!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

links136: Al!: "Raising the bar for all kids and helping them get there, whether their in their pajamas or tuxedo is really what's important."

Goddammit all.  What's important is getting it right, and Holy Farking Jesus of Nazareth Christ with a hotdog sticking out of his anus get the small part right if you want credibility on the big stuff.

According to Americans, the most important thing is never complain.

Usually about them, but that's besides the point.  Is it really important getting it right?  When has that been important?

If it were, would these things be happening all the time?  Or is this a byproduct of HOW unimportant it really is?

A debt must always be paid.  Of course, when a person loans you a gun, then clearly goes crazy ,asks for it back, but clearly would be a danger not only to you, but everyone, do you pay back the debt?

Or are you just demanding you get your way?


You're not American, are you?  We were complaining before this nation was formed.  We dressed as native Americans and dumped the King's tea into Boston Harbor as a means of complaining. We literally protest protesting.  Complaining is WAY more American than apple pie.

I demand attention to detail in the people who instruct our children.  Fark me if that's out of line, but fark you for thinking it's out of line.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No pants!
 
crinz83
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i studied chaucer in my pajamas. i still have no idea how he got in there.
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

crinz83: i studied chaucer in my pajamas. i still have no idea how he got in there.


Was Chaucer hard?
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Who all is looking at anyone's pants on remote learning? Most PJ tops are the same as tshirts.


At least I am not the only one.  Mrs. SLEZE gets very frustrated when I put the PJ tops with the t-shirts or vice versa when doing the laundry.  Of course, she buys them all so she knows.  They all look the same to me.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not a parent, didn't RtFA, and never had to wear a uniform myself, so you should probably stop reading. For those still reading, couldn't wearing the uniform add some degree of normalcy and help define home-schooling time?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: FSU has told staff they have to daycare-silo their kids if working from home.  Like you can be fired for your kids being in your house if you are working from home.  Not that you can get in trouble if the kid is disruptive, but if the kid is simply in the house, that's a firin'.  They got backlash from doing it in July, but then slapped it back Friday.


Where did you see this. I can't find any info about this from August.
 
