(ZOONOOZ)   The San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Safari Park share some of the adorable baby animals that were born during the spring, including chubby unicorns, kittens with black toe beans, egg puggles, monkey raccoons and more   (zoonooz.sandiegozoo.org) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i'm in love with the rhinos!

Fark user imageView Full Size


these guys are living boulders and living dinos and living unicorns all in one!

6 years ago i saw several rhinos (and one calf) IRL here in FL and i became obsessed. i'd seen a living rhino before, and assorted elephants, in zoos, but when i saw them walking around in basically a big meadow (still captive and a type of zoo) they were MAGIC!

this will be the animal i will most cry over if my nephew being born in november, or the generation after, never sees a live one.
 
Gway
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Although I haven't been there since the 70s, Balboa Park is the milk! And rhinos are cool too.  Embrace diversity!
 
