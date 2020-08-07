 Skip to content
(KXII Texoma)   Oklahoma school opening going about as good as expected. They made it almost 48hrs. WINNING   (kxii.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2 days seems to be a common theme with this shiat show of reopening schools.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is, I'm sure, all so much easier on parents than if they'd simply started with online-only to begin with.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
America: we learn every lesson the hard way.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: America: we learn every lesson the hard way.


"You can always count on Americans to do the right thing... After they've tried everything else." -Churchill, was it?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: EddieMoscone: America: we learn every lesson the hard way.

"You can always count on Americans to do the right thing... After they've tried everything else." -Churchill, was it?


Allegedly.

I think the attribution is in error, but the statement itself is dead-on true. And this time, trying everything else first is going to cost you rather a lot.
 
