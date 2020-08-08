 Skip to content
(Fox News) Video Fisherman catches sockeye salmon and Alaskan brown bear on one line   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Adam Blomfield, Salmon, Fishing, Trout, brown bear, Fish, Angling, Oncorhynchus  
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is not that uncommon.  Bears are opportunistic and can be pretty brazen.

The video of that is more than worth the lost salmon.
Not as tasty but a lot more memorable .

The angler did all the right things though and he has the vid to prove it.
Everybody wins except the salmon. He was going "home" with somebody either way.

Now I want smoked salmon.
I guess I'll have to get in line.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have to throw the bear back if it's under 900 pounds.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"So, a salmon walks into a bear..."

dnrtfa
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kind of looked like a set up. He was waiting for the bear to come over. But still a cool video & story. I'd of likely done the same thing.
 
