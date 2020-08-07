 Skip to content
 
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Town decides to give spandex warriors an app that lets them give drivers red lights. What could possibly go wrong?   (wane.com) divider line
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In my town we have sensors in the street that trigger the signal when we bike over them.  Only at a few non-timed intersections, but it's better than standing forever, leaving the road to push the walk button, or running the red
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If a transmitter is developed that gives you a green light, every car in the city will have one riding in a cupholder.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've seen what happens when you give the public just the ability to report traffic violations with an app. I guarantee this will be heavily abused and weaponized to harass commuters.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Spandexed Bikers seem to think every light is green.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure this is one of the benefits provided by Bill Gates microchip.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You could mount a infrared strobe on your helmet to change the lights. If anyone asks, just say it's a go pro

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traff​i​c_signal_preemption
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If a transmitter is developed that gives you a green light, every car in the city will have one riding in a cupholder.


Then where do I put my cup?
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
