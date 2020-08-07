 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Perhaps Trump should have built the border wall underground as agents discover 1300ft smuggling tunnel running from Arizona to Mexico that is the 'most sophisticated in US history' and is equipped with water, electricity and even a railway track   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that par for the course with these cartel tunnels?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every few years they find the most sophisticated one with all the same features.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast and Furious did it
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Fast and Furious did it


The Great Escape did it
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found a railway track, but did they also find redstone powered rails, too?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MACHETE KILLS - FILM CLIP - Tunnel Escape
Youtube BkyJIcvgiJM
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is just a piece media outlets recycle on slower news days. Like the Taliban's 2nd in command getting whacked.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha.
Wall. 🙄
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Fast and Furious did it

The Great Escape did it


Sicario did it.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else would you get migrant workers and sniffy?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cellar is Trumps second term mission.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess i was wrong there actually is infrastructure being built in the U.S.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Every few years they find the most sophisticated one with all the same features.


Sophistication is only admitted when clear defeat is at hand.  Otherwise the term savage, spic or dirty paints whatever picture, even if it's no different than the very same people who created the things that they now need to build a wall in order to destroy themselves.

You can't explain insanity, but it does show up everywhere.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: mcmnky: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Fast and Furious did it

The Great Escape did it

Sicario did it.


Oh yeah, and Armstrong and Miller did it... sort of.

Armstrong and Miller - Pilots - The Great Escape
Youtube 0bpC0jd3Mn4
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That describes nearly every Mexican drug tunnel and there are several at any one time.

/it appears there's some money in making them
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just needs to bomb the border
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: just needs to bomb the border


You know Americans live along the border, too, on our side?
FIMFAH!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply and demand. Very simple.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wall was never about keeping drug dealers out. Even he's not stupid enough to think a farking wall would keep drugs from coming in.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WillofJ2: just needs to bomb the border

You know Americans live along the border, too, on our side?
FIMFAH!


It is a "war" on drugs right?


I was joking...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they find Mola Ram and his cult in it?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: waxbeans: WillofJ2: just needs to bomb the border

You know Americans live along the border, too, on our side?
FIMFAH!

It is a "war" on drugs right?


I was joking...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The "war on drugs" was about how can we get more in. And then export.

/Iran - Contra
//Yeah, went there you farking idiot repubs
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For once, a story in The Daily Mail was worth slogging through. The other article I read had the one picture of the interior, and not even info on how it was found. It was nice to actually have the extra pictures for once, but I'm gobsmacked that a Daily Fail article beat out a news story on a legit website.

Don't worry, though, the universe didn't divide by zero, there's still plenty of shiat articles on their site...
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BCS did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: The "war on drugs" was about how can we get more in. And then export.

/Iran - Contra
//Yeah, went there you farking idiot repubs


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
not sure what iran has to do with it
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The thing about tunnels is stopping them is easier. At the very least they can be flooded
 
Delc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing we are building a wall. That will put a stop to these tunnels.
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: His wall was never about keeping drug dealers out. Even he's not stupid enough to think a farking wall would keep drugs from coming in.


Well of course. He needs his Twitter Power Powder
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: waxbeans: WillofJ2: just needs to bomb the border

You know Americans live along the border, too, on our side?
FIMFAH!

It is a "war" on drugs right?

I was joking...


War's over. Drugs won. At this point, we're Lieutenant Onoda.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Your Hind Brain: The "war on drugs" was about how can we get more in. And then export.

/Iran - Contra
//Yeah, went there you farking idiot repubs

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1275]not sure what iran has to do with it


Yep. You weren't around. I get it.

/Same shiat, different decade. Read some history.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just as Trump said on the elevator: rapists and something?

Finally found the rape dungeons. All hail prophet MAGA.
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The tunnel in question was built less than 1,800' east of the local Customs and Border Patrol building. That says Fark You! to me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The thing about tunnels is stopping them is easier. At the very least they can be flooded


First you have to find them. I'll bet there are a lot of them out there yet to be found.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Totally not a surprise. Mexicans are highly skilled construction workers which is the reason they are working on all the projects in my neighborhood.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mcmnky: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Fast and Furious did it

The Great Escape did it


I mean, I was tying it directly to Mexican drug cartels and the US-Mexico border, but a) you're right, and b) Great Escape is a FAR better movie, so I'm going to give you 1 *internet high five of deference*. Well done
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Top Secret (1984) Doctor Flammond Tunnel
Youtube 4_C86o5dE_c
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn, they have better rail than metro Atlanta.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: not sure what iran has to do with it


So...  far away.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There needs to be a show on Lifetime or AMC about these tunnels.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Fast and Furious did it


You watch stupid movies
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: /it appears there's some money in making them


"We waz told we were mining col."
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: For once, a story in The Daily Mail was worth slogging through. The other article I read had the one picture of the interior, and not even info on how it was found.


Unless an informant points it out to them, most of them are initially localized by looking for patterns using a combination of seismographs, thermal imaging and ground penetrating radar. You could also locate them by looking for ground-level settling; they're unlikely to have a guy up there watching to make sure they're not making the ground crack.

The smugglers know that it's just a matter of time before they're found from the time they start building it, because they're making noise, changing the dynamics of the soil, changing how the soil holds and releases heat, etc. It's impossible to not be detected eventually.

BTW, the War on Drugs is just comically stupid. However, the police perpetuate this every time they publicize a big bust or find like this. Drug suppliers of all sizes depend on this kind of media attention to verify that a shipment was actually seized by the cops and not just stolen and sold to someone else.
Cartels would be much more likely to implode if they started blaming internally for everything that went wrong.

FleshFlapps: Every few years they find the most sophisticated one with all the same features.


Spartapuss: Isn't that par for the course with these cartel tunnels?


Yes...actually the miniature railroad is almost a requirement as it allows these tunnels to generate much more revenue before they're discovered. The people building and operating the tunnels know that they're going to be found eventually; it's just a matter of how well they can do before they're uncovered.
 
blackminded
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait until you guys hear about submersibles!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WillofJ2: just needs to bomb the border

You know Americans live along the border, too, on our side?
FIMFAH!


Insurgents
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least the drugs weren't hurled over the fence, killing someone on the other side that couldn't see them.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spartapuss: Isn't that par for the course with these cartel tunnels?


But...building on their expanding technology the next one will have such luxurious features as; water, electricity, and even a railway track.  It will be top of the line.
 
