(Twitter)   Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University to spend more time with his pool boy   (twitter.com)
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry
3 hours ago  
Excellent!
 
cretinbob
3 hours ago  
"Has been asked to take..."
Awesome
 
PainInTheASP
3 hours ago  
"Oh shiat, the camera's on us...EVERYBODY LOOK HONEST!"
 
Martian_Astronomer
3 hours ago  
So you're saying he took my advice?

Fark user image
 
pueblonative
3 hours ago  
Translation: we can't keep the grift up if your fornicating ass is around.
 
phalamir
3 hours ago  
Subby, "has been asked" is not the same as "has done"
 
dildo tontine
3 hours ago  
and I was asked to take out the garbage but the garbage isn't out, is it subby?
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  

phalamir: Subby, "has been asked" is not the same as "has done"


He's already agreed to it and is out

http://www.liberty.edu/news/index.cfm​?​PID=18495&MID=380385
 
SurfaceTension
3 hours ago  
Thoughts and Prayers
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  
I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...


You didn't see the Trailer Park party photos?

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.
 
SurfaceTension
3 hours ago  
Actually, the picture is kinda innocent. It amuses me that he still has to apologize for it because of the sanctimonious life he tries to lead.
 
eurotrader
3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: phalamir: Subby, "has been asked" is not the same as "has done"

He's already agreed to it and is out

http://www.liberty.edu/news/index.cfm?​PID=18495&MID=380385


Liberty takes in around a billion a year in fees, the majority from online classes, so unless failwell Jr is no longer going to be paid and no longer able to  direct funds it doesn't really change much.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...

You didn't see the Trailer Park party photos?

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.


You mean the Creepy Sex Party Yacht photo?  Yeah, I saw them.  Worse photos (*cough*poolboy*cough*) have been out there for a long time, and lots of other things for even longer.  And this is what did it?  Trailer Park Boys style unzipped pants with everything covered?

No.  God dammit, no.  I am holding out for something truly disturbing.
 
Therion
3 hours ago  
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University to spend more time

on his yacht with the not-his-wife Peg Bundy cosplay woman.

This is how the rich are punished.
 
King Something
3 hours ago  

phalamir: Subby, "has been asked" is not the same as "has done"


He was voluntold to take a "voluntary" resignation.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  

eurotrader: scottydoesntknow: phalamir: Subby, "has been asked" is not the same as "has done"

He's already agreed to it and is out

http://www.liberty.edu/news/index.cfm?​PID=18495&MID=380385

Liberty takes in around a billion a year in fees, the majority from online classes, so unless failwell Jr is no longer going to be paid and no longer able to  direct funds it doesn't really change much.


Even then it changes nothing, really.  He has his own grift. And you can bet he's still going to cash in on Liberty U., which is private and a virtual subsidiary of his church.  He'll still be able to grift Republicans and influence national leaders.  No change there.
 
Galaxie500
3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...


Public dancing.
 
Unobtanium
3 hours ago  
"Fall?"
"Well, o.k."
He's probably keeping his salary
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes
3 hours ago  
Of COURSE the leader of White Christian America just crashed and burned this week. Karma is DEALING right now!
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...

You didn't see the Trailer Park party photos?

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

You mean the Creepy Sex Party Yacht photo?  Yeah, I saw them.  Worse photos (*cough*poolboy*cough*) have been out there for a long time, and lots of other things for even longer.  And this is what did it?  Trailer Park Boys style unzipped pants with everything covered?

No.  God dammit, no.  I am holding out for something truly disturbing.


Again, this was the final straw, which followed thousands of other straws. It doesn't have to be earth-shattering for them to finally go "okay, enough is enough. You're more of a liability than an asset to us."

I'm sure in the future more damning things will come out. It's obvious the guy is just as sleazy as Trump, but slightly smarter in the fact that he did actually read the book he falsely claims to follow.
 
somedude210
3 hours ago  
Did we ever find out if the lady he was with in the original unzipped pic was of age?
 
somedude210
3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Actually, the picture is kinda innocent. It amuses me that he still has to apologize for it because of the sanctimonious life he tries to lead.


That and it was just creepy to post that on Twitter. Do you often post pics of you and a woman that isn't your wife with both your pants open and unzipped? Seems a bit weird

also that "sexy" underwear of his. *gag*
 
Calypsocookie
2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Actually, the picture is kinda innocent. It amuses me that he still has to apologize for it because of the sanctimonious life he tries to lead.


Which makes it even better IMHO. Let him feel how it feels to be judged for doing nothing wrong.
 
Martian_Astronomer
2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...

You didn't see the Trailer Park party photos?

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.


One other thing about that picture that was less weird than the things people were talking about but more weird globally: In like half of the pictures I've ever seen of the guy, he has a genuinely frightening facial expression:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm not sure precisely how to parse it, but it's not friendly. It's predatory. It's annoyed. I looks like he's trying to smile big enough to hide the fact that he wants to kill you or fark you, either of which may happen as soon as you put the camera down.

And hey, maybe I'm misjudging. Maybe he's just intense. Maybe he just has resting serial killer face - it happens. But I'd still very much avoid being alone with the guy.
 
scottydoesntknow
2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...

You didn't see the Trailer Park party photos?

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

One other thing about that picture that was less weird than the things people were talking about but more weird globally: In like half of the pictures I've ever seen of the guy, he has a genuinely frightening facial expression:

[Fark user image image 301x254]
[Fark user image image 345x359]
[Fark user image image 357x387]


I'm not sure precisely how to parse it, but it's not friendly. It's predatory. It's annoyed. I looks like he's trying to smile big enough to hide the fact that he wants to kill you or fark you, either of which may happen as soon as you put the camera down.

And hey, maybe I'm misjudging. Maybe he's just intense. Maybe he just has resting serial killer face - it happens. But I'd still very much avoid being alone with the guy.


Agreed 100%. The trailer park photo looks like one of the opening images on those murder porn shows. Where it slowly zooms in while rotating slightly and the narrator goes "Everyone knew him as the friendly preacher who ran a university, until the night he SNAPPED!"
 
Sarah Jessica Farker
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat
1 hour ago  
Please listen to him in this interview and tell me he doesn't sound blotto...
GOP lawmaker calls on Falwell Jr. to resign over photo
Youtube JDAUXwJ8l74


Does he normally talk like that?
Is it the Holy Spirit mumbling through him?
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  

lostcat: Please listen to him in this interview and tell me he doesn't sound blotto...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JDAUXwJ8​l74?start=28]

Does he normally talk like that?
Is it the Holy Spirit mumbling through him?


No, he's drunk as a skunk on that call.
 
FlashHarry
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play
37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 425x466]


Still waiting on the "Carbone-frozen-stiff-in-the-meat-truc​k" moment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
24 minutes ago  
If there's a Hell the Falwells will have a wonderful family reunion one day.
 
sinner4ever
23 minutes ago  
Is the University mad at him because he wanted winning sports teams and allowed black athletes in?
 
BlueBox
21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: "Has been asked to take..."
Awesome


I was hoping on "escorted out the door by security" but I'll take that.
 
HighwayBill
21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If there's a Hell the Falwells will have a wonderful family reunion one day.


Well then I hope that there isn't one.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
20 minutes ago  
He should go to Thighland
 
PhoenixFarker
19 minutes ago  
Karma and Schadenfreude, party of two? Your table is ready.
 
Non Sequitur Man
17 minutes ago  
Hahahaaha hahahahhaaaahahaa.

*ahem*

Hahahaahaaahaha ha....ha.
 
bfh0417
16 minutes ago  
Nice headline. Is Fark allowing homophobic click bait now? Just curious.
 
Gooch
15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 425x466]


So who's Carbone frozen in the meat truck going to be?
 
LordOfThePings
14 minutes ago  
And his Rolls takes a leave of absence from him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
14 minutes ago  
Live boy or dead woman?
 
Voiceofreason01
14 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Nice headline. Is Fark allowing homophobic click bait now? Just curious.


Drew(and most of the moderators) don't like queer people. It's always been this way.
 
Harry_Seldon
13 minutes ago  

Therion: on his yacht with the not-his-wife Peg Bundy cosplay woman


I suppose it could be worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I cannot wait to see what unspeakably deviant thing was enough to get them to turn on him after the last several f*cking decades...


Getting caught
 
fragMasterFlash
10 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the pool boy hush money gets too expensive?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
9 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.

Not really. He can DIAF.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
8 minutes ago  
Doesn't fall far from the tree

whitehouse.orgView Full Size
 
PaulRB
8 minutes ago  
Another douche bag right winger going down (so to speak).
 
