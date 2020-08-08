 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Do your tear ducts need a workout?   (ksdk.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not really.
 
bd1709h9t [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My tear ducts seem to be getting repeated workouts these days.  Story sad.  Numbing is real.  Sorry.  Sorry.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: No, not really.


I am so over the multitudes of accounts and stories of utterly and completely unnecessary human suffering and death.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife has a compromised immune system. We moved from Florida over a year ago to a state that ended up having very few cases. Luckiest decision we've ever made.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Drew vote for Trump?
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stibium:

Whoever funnied this gets off on  gore.

And, yes, that there is something wrong with that.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stibium: Gyrfalcon: No, not really.

I am so over the multitudes of accounts and stories of utterly and completely unnecessary human suffering and death.


Thank the republican Senate.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nope, he got spared having to live a recently-widowed 90 yr old male's life, which is usually of complete isolation, depression, misery, etc, because men are conditioned to not be as social as women, since *that's too feminine*.

He got to see his wife, then he was soon gifted with the Great Yeeting.  Sure it was a bit painful but was nothing compared to what he was likely facing.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Nope, he got spared having to live a recently-widowed 90 yr old male's life, which is usually of complete isolation, depression, misery, etc, because men are conditioned to not be as social as women, since *that's too feminine*.

He got to see his wife, then he was soon gifted with the Great Yeeting.  Sure it was a bit painful but was nothing compared to what he was likely facing.


Sad because true.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In a Facebook post, Hooper says "After Sam tested positive for COVID, I asked him if he regretted his visit to the hospital. Without pause he replied, 'Not one second.' He said no matter what happens, he was very happy he had the opportunity to say goodbye and hold her hand one more time.""

I double secret probation stand by my prior point.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nicholas Sparks approves.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: gameshowhost: Nope, he got spared having to live a recently-widowed 90 yr old male's life, which is usually of complete isolation, depression, misery, etc, because men are conditioned to not be as social as women, since *that's too feminine*.

He got to see his wife, then he was soon gifted with the Great Yeeting.  Sure it was a bit painful but was nothing compared to what he was likely facing.

Sad because true.


It is.  My dad had to spend some 5ish months of post-rehab in assisted living a handful of years ago, and the single elderly males there are absolutely miserable.  We were the only family that showed up every day, and very few families ever showed up.  The women socialize.  The men sat in wheelchairs by themselves.  There was no regular staff to go around and check up on everyone consistently because the pay was shiat.  It was awful to watch.  3 ambulances per week - when we were there for a few hours a day to play cards.  There have got to be at least 2/day and we'd see nearby apt dwellers' names disappear off the living spaces once every few weeks.  Oh and the food wasn't even good.  It was purgatory AFAIC.

/all for the low low price of $8,750/mo OOP, after half off the basic rates for the first three months...
//gotta pay off the investors!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The books.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know how many of these god damn stories a person has to read before they have a change of heart about how healthcare works, or how politics shouldn't even be a concern, or trying to do one good god damn thing to protect your fellow human being from harm?

Broken heart syndrome sucks. Broken heart syndrome plus Covid-19 is a death sentence. This was preventable.

It's been months, and people are only barely learning from their mistakes.

How many people have to die on this hill for something to change?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That website is pretty poorly designed and I hate being referred to their app, but I felt more anger than sadness.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: I don't know how many of these god damn stories a person has to read before they have a change of heart about how healthcare works, or how politics shouldn't even be a concern, or trying to do one good god damn thing to protect your fellow human being from harm?

Broken heart syndrome sucks. Broken heart syndrome plus Covid-19 is a death sentence. This was preventable.

It's been months, and people are only barely learning from their mistakes.

How many people have to die on this hill for something to change?


90-year-old dies. News at 11.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only sad part is that the families tried to keep him away from her. Sorry, you do NOT get a say in whether I visit with my wife on her deathbed. I 100% agree with him on the no regrets thing.

There is the stupidity of going to social events during a pandemic. This is so different from that... It is a question of basic humanity. At 90, you have earned the right to walk into a nuclear reactor to say goodbye to your wife as she is dying. I know I would make that decision without hesitation.

Ultimately this is an uplifting story because he overcame those challenges.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: The only sad part is that the families tried to keep him away from her. Sorry, you do NOT get a say in whether I visit with my wife on her deathbed. I 100% agree with him on the no regrets thing.

There is the stupidity of going to social events during a pandemic. This is so different from that... It is a question of basic humanity. At 90, you have earned the right to walk into a nuclear reactor to say goodbye to your wife as she is dying. I know I would make that decision without hesitation.

Ultimately this is an uplifting story because he overcame those challenges.


Or you can choose to send Fawkes in to shut everything down, and Ron Perlman will lambaste you for being a dick.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They weren't kidding eh? I remember watching my gf's 92 year old grandmother die because she was fed up with being older than heck. One day she decided to stop eating and when I saw her in the hospital she could no longer talk, but I think having her kids and grand-daughters pay attention and cry while she was dying looked like it was immensely gratifying.
 
syzygy whizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stibium: Gyrfalcon: No, not really.

I am so over the multitudes of accounts and stories of utterly and completely unnecessary human suffering and death.


What struck me was the math.
Couple in their nineties.  Married for 30 yrs.
They got together in their sixties, fer cryin' out loud.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Clearly Canadian: I don't know how many of these god damn stories a person has to read before they have a change of heart about how healthcare works, or how politics shouldn't even be a concern, or trying to do one good god damn thing to protect your fellow human being from harm?

Broken heart syndrome sucks. Broken heart syndrome plus Covid-19 is a death sentence. This was preventable.

It's been months, and people are only barely learning from their mistakes.

How many people have to die on this hill for something to change?

90-year-old dies. News at 11.


While receiving costly, invasive treatment for an entirely preventable illness.

But we gotta open them schools and sell them hamberders right?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: tpmchris: Clearly Canadian: I don't know how many of these god damn stories a person has to read before they have a change of heart about how healthcare works, or how politics shouldn't even be a concern, or trying to do one good god damn thing to protect your fellow human being from harm?

Broken heart syndrome sucks. Broken heart syndrome plus Covid-19 is a death sentence. This was preventable.

It's been months, and people are only barely learning from their mistakes.

How many people have to die on this hill for something to change?

90-year-old dies. News at 11.

While receiving costly, invasive treatment for an entirely preventable illness.

But we gotta open them schools and sell them hamberders right?


Nope. Y'all can keep those little shiats home for all I care.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: Stibium: Gyrfalcon: No, not really.

I am so over the multitudes of accounts and stories of utterly and completely unnecessary human suffering and death.

What struck me was the math.
Couple in their nineties.  Married for 30 yrs.
They got together in their sixties, fer cryin' out loud.


Happens frequently among retirees. My mom's mother remarried late in life. When my mom was a pastor she was asked by a lot of old couples to officiate.

It is more complicated. You need a solid prenup with updated wills and lists sent to all family members about inheritance things and name an executor who can ride herd on them.

The hardest part is when they are in skilled nursing facilities at the time because they usually have very strict rules prohibiting patients from fraternizing and many will try to stop the process because it mucks with the backend of things.

But once you get above a certain age the proportion of lonely singles shoots up, and so there are a good number of what I think of as "second generation" couples. That is different than say a 40 year old thrice divorced person looking for their future ex.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

redsquid: My wife has a compromised immune system. We moved from Florida over a year ago to a state that ended up having very few cases. Luckiest decision we've ever made.


Whoa, no kidding. Glad for you two.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is brutal and hits a bit too close to home for me.  My dad's in a nursing home with dementia, etc., my mom is very handicapped from two strokes but lives at home with a caregiver.  Not being able to see each other has really accelerated my dad's memory problems and depresses my mom.  It really farking sucks.  I have recurring nightmares about driving cross-country nonstop CA to IL this coming winter to avoid having to quarantine after flying.
 
