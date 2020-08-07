 Skip to content
(Independent)   "Almost immune"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sorta kinda pregnant
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Elon Musk has entered the chat
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now that school is starting we are going to be hearing a lot of this.

I'm not even going to bother to post a rant.  Somebody else with more energy can do it for me.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like Achilles.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Sorta kinda pregnant


Not if you never pee on the little stick.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost alive.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well on the plus side, half-sized caskets are half-off. And it's Georgia, so feel free to have a large church service for the funeral where you can all hug and breath on each other

Between schools forcibly opening and ManBearPigs having their drunken biker rut in South Dakota, shiat is about to get epic
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well hey, look at the bright side.  We will get a really good assessment of the true mortality of this thing.

Can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, ammiright!?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The college parties all around chapel hill Raleigh and Durham should make things interesting here, it almost like somone told young people it won't effect them.

Also they don't seem to understand they can infect others.  College kids are taking the same approach to this like they do with safe sex
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FUQ trump
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: FUQ trump


Gzus no! Christ knows what you'd catch!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey.  It is what it is.
 
goatharper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point I'm just buying popcorn futures.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most people aren't going to care until attractive, white, blonde girls or high school sports stars die.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Well hey, look at the bright side.  We will get a really good assessment of the true mortality of this thing.

Can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, ammiright!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Most people aren't going to care until attractive, white, blonde girls or high school sports stars die.


They way the sorority parties are going it may be soon
 
rcain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Well hey, look at the bright side.  We will get a really good assessment of the true mortality of this thing.

Can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, ammiright!?


Omelets? We are way farking past omelets, buddy

The 100 Raw Egg Chug Challenge | L.A. BEAST
Youtube KRotuJJ25rE
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only the children were all still in the womb. Then republicans would actually try and protect them.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blender61: Now that school is starting we are going to be hearing a lot of this.

I'm not even going to bother to post a rant.  Somebody else with more energy can do it for me.


My brother's wife is an elementary school teacher in south Mississippi and my nieces are I think in the second grade and maybe 5th.  His rants are awesome..  via text message.  I'd hate to hear them live.  The governor of Mississippi best not ask him his opinion of opening the schools.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rcain: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRotuJJ2​5rE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=168&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


And to think, I couldn't even drink Orbitz without retching.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The college parties all around chapel hill Raleigh and Durham should make things interesting here, it almost like somone told young people it won't effect them.

Also they don't seem to understand they can infect others.  College kids are taking the same approach to this like they do with safe sex


I had an alleged one month assignment that started today. I was the only person wearing a mask, the others were college aged kids. It was impossible to physical distance. It was also my last day.
I seriously think my agency is actively trying to kill me.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get to see hospital statistics from pediatric depts.  Lower incidence of cases or death...does not mean "no incidence."  And "lower incidence" does add up over time and space.

That is all.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How long before Trump cultists accuse the parents of intentionally killing the child, in order to make Trump look bad?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If only the children were all still in the womb. Then republicans would actually try and protect them.


ah, the point is to have the birth, so later on Republicans can kill the children themselves.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: bobobolinskii: FUQ trump

Gzus no! Christ knows what you'd catch!


A nasty fungus?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alienated: I seriously think my agency is actively trying to kill me.


This was the first time?
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

2wolves: alienated: I seriously think my agency is actively trying to kill me.

This was the first time?


4th, at least .
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If only the children were all still in the womb. Then republicans would actually try and protect them.


You're giving them too much credit. It was never about the GOP protecting the children, it was always about punishing the mothers.  As in "You had the sex little missy and by god you are going to carry that baby you slut, and we hope the both of you have shiatty lives because sin"

The Catholics in Ireland took it a step further, force the mom to have the kid then steal the kid and sell it to profit the church. Sure coerced adoptions happen everywhere but those deviant shiats in Éire elevated it to an art
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He said "almost".
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Almost President."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: How long before Trump cultists accuse the parents of intentionally killing the child, in order to make Trump look bad?


Crisis COVID deaths?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For the second time, Virginia erroneously reports coronavirus death of a child

The Virginia Department of Health reported the death of a child age 9 or younger Friday morning, but in the afternoon, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health said it was a typographical error.

VDH provided no additional information beyond saying the error had been corrected. No children in Virginia have died from the coronavirus.

A similar incident happened in early May when data on the health department's website showed that one child younger than 9 in the Fairfax Health District died - VDH later said it was a data entry error.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[poke round  on search engines]
Yep, they're treating the MIS-C Kawasaki Disease symptoms with aspirin like they still do KD.  It is not the flu or chicken pox where the major concern is the fairly rare Reye Syndrome from reducing fever, the concern is treating killing/crippling cardiac tissue inflammation.  Just as I suspected they would here on Fark some months ago. Kawasaki & MIS-C: What Parents Need to Know - Jun 2, 2020 -"(This is one of the few instances where it's OK to give aspirin to a child.)"

BTW if you are prescribed low dose aspirin for cardiac reasons it is very much cheaper to split a regular generic 325mg tablet into 4
 
jerryskid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 640x450]
"Almost President."


Hey look, a misogynistic, racist cuts-n-pastes something from an 8chan site.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rcain: Rent Party: Well hey, look at the bright side.  We will get a really good assessment of the true mortality of this thing.

Can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, ammiright!?

Omelets? We are way farking past omelets, buddy

[YouTube video: The 100 Raw Egg Chug Challenge | L.A. BEAST]


🤮
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: rcain: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRotuJJ2​5rE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=168&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]

And to think, I couldn't even drink Orbitz without retching.

[Fark user image image 278x417]


I miss Orbit 😔
 
