 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Six-state yard sale this weekend despite pandemic. Come for the vinyl records, stay for the vintage furniture, leave with coronavirus   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Going-to future, The Sale, Highway 127 Corridor Sale, Gadsden, Alabama, Anxiety, World's Longest Yard Sale, face masks, Nicole Gerle  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2020 at 1:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock, Knock,
Who's there?
God.
God who?
Godwinned...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently it is a time of hard decisions and big temptations in the US right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [media1.tenor.com image 640x560]


Where the fark are her clavicles? Seriously, that is somehow triggering a mesmerizing uncanny valley effect for me. There's like an inch between neck and arm.

I feel like I should be on something to be so freaked out by a gif like that.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cognitive dissonance is a biatch

/stay safe out there everybody
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good news is that this should open up *checks map* Sherwood, Ohio for some great eclipse viewing in 2024.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [media1.tenor.com image 640x560] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ashley?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was a predictable headline.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey big spender. Dig this blender.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rudemix: Hey big spender. Dig this blender.


Disco Stu doesn't advertise.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: leeksfromchichis: [media1.tenor.com image 640x560]

Where the fark are her clavicles? Seriously, that is somehow triggering a mesmerizing uncanny valley effect for me. There's like an inch between neck and arm.

I feel like I should be on something to be so freaked out by a gif like that.


So, no nose, completely orange eyeballs, yet the lack of a collarbone sets you off?

The lack of width just emphasizes the size of her...head*.

/*based on this cropped GIF.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Apparently it is a time of hard decisions and big temptations in the US right now:

[Fark user image 425x412]


Larry confused - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Youtube 7sP_Ut4ys5s
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.