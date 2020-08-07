 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Yup, that just about covers all the bases   (usatoday.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Nitrogen, Ammonia, Fertilizer, Michel Aoun, Lebanon, Amine Gemayel, Tsar Bomba, Ammonium nitrate  
•       •       •

2036 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/wo​r​ld/2020/08/07/beirut-explosion-due-ne​gligence-missile-says-lebanon-preside​nt/3317722001/


Negligence Missile would make a great band name
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/wo​r​ld/2020/08/07/beirut-explosion-due-neg​ligence-missile-says-lebanon-president​/3317722001/


Negligence Missile would make a great band name



Or a title of a paternity suit...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/wo​r​ld/2020/08/07/beirut-explosion-due-neg​ligence-missile-says-lebanon-president​/3317722001/


Negligence Missile would make a great band name


They should open for King Missle.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: LewDux: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/wor​ld/2020/08/07/beirut-explosion-due-neg​ligence-missile-says-lebanon-president​/3317722001/


Negligence Missile would make a great band name

They should open for King Missle.


missile* dammit
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called it a "terrible attack"

Hm, what does he know?
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it could have been God shiatting on them because they're Muslims.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you prove it wasn't aliens? CAN YOU?!?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: Well, it could have been God shiatting on them because they're Muslims.


Keep talking that way and Trump will hire you as a speechwriter.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Family Circus parodies need to be missiled as well. All these years and yet none have been funny.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous, and I am not responsible," said Aoun, who took office in 2016.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Interesting, that he coincidentally fails to mention the most obvious cause: Haredi fire mage.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Slappy Longballs: Well, it could have been God shiatting on them because they're Muslims.

Keep talking that way and Trump will hire you as a speechwriter.


How do you know I'm not this guy?

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called it a "terrible attack"

Hm, what does he know?


Not a goddamn reasonable thing. He has the disgraceful habit of ignoring our intelligence community in favor of Russian bulllshiat.

The man's a blatant traitor.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Can you prove it wasn't aliens? CAN YOU?!?



It could had been God. Or an alien pretending to be God. Or God pretending to be an alien.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i did not see one sign that said..."no smoking" ...so now we know what can happen.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You would think the Lebanese wouldn't be into negligence missles.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just want to know what's the name of the guy on second base!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Mega Steve: Can you prove it wasn't aliens? CAN YOU?!?


It could had been God. Or an alien pretending to be God. Or God pretending to be an alien.


Or it could have been God, pretending to be an alien, pretending to be God...

basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well he could be right... Of course Elvis and JFK could also be alive too
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What, no love for Huge Meteor?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: kbronsito: Mega Steve: Can you prove it wasn't aliens? CAN YOU?!?


It could had been God. Or an alien pretending to be God. Or God pretending to be an alien.

Or it could have been God, pretending to be an alien, pretending to be God...

[basementrejects.com image 600x377]


Holy shiat...I hadn't considered that Julie Andrews could be in cahoots with the aliens

/Cahoots
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Okay. It really was us Jews.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aliens. Not saying it was aliens but...

Fired the hyperdrive while in the sky over Beirut.

Hold mah Ale-Lee-in Ale and watch this, Zorack
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Family Circus parodies need to be missiled as well. All these years and yet none have been funny.


Kind of like the original strip.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer the acids over the bases.  ...just sayin'.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Mega Steve: Can you prove it wasn't aliens? CAN YOU?!?


It could had been God. Or an alien pretending to be God. Or God pretending to be an alien.


Or lupus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reverse Vampires still the obvious choice.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: JuggleGeek: Slappy Longballs: Well, it could have been God shiatting on them because they're Muslims.

Keep talking that way and Trump will hire you as a speechwriter.

How do you know I'm not this guy?

[media4.s-nbcnews.com image 760x527]


If I ever meet that guy in person, I'll have to tell him that I don't recognize his first name because he's unworthy of it. Kind of a discommendation, if you will.

/Bannon as well
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: I just want to know what's the name of the guy on second base!


I don't know. Third base.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, sure - the government packed a warehouse with explosives and fireworks and ignored it for six years, but the big boom on that spot could have been something else. Anyone could be to blame. Really.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rikkards: Well he could be right... Of course Elvis and JFK could also be alive too


Oh and Biden and Trump could also be real instead of the ai just farking with us.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LewDux: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/wo​r​ld/2020/08/07/beirut-explosion-due-neg​ligence-missile-says-lebanon-president​/3317722001/

Negligence Missile would make a great band name


I'm thinking Galaxie 500 tribute band.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Okay. It really was us Jews.
[Fark user image image 425x693]


Well, you were... chosen.

Try a schmear and tip your waitress.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Priapetic: rhiannon: Family Circus parodies need to be missiled as well. All these years and yet none have been funny.

Kind of like the original strip.


I always wondered why it was even there as I looked for farside and bloom county.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well what if someone carefully used a laser did they think about that?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"covid done it.."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.