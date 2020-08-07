 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Ye were telt [NSFW language]   (youtube.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stick my toe up your farking crack.

Lost it there. LMFA (C) O.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, Tik Tok ad popped up, never seen that before. Wonder why. . .
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Scots know a little about cursing:

NSFW language (lol)

The Definitive Malcolm Tucker Rant Anthology | The Thick Of It - BBC
Youtube qjKHPv7b3fQ
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stop laughing. This is beautiful!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice. ye were told, ya coonts
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Caledonia, what makes your big head so hard!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I could listen to to the Scots rant all day long.

They really are on another level when it comes to tearing you a new one.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: I could listen to to the Scots rant all day long.

They really are on another level when it comes to tearing you a new one.


FIL is Scottish. Pity the fool who spends hours in the kitchen preparing a Christmas dinner but serves it on a cold plate.

Yes, I was and am that fool...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, I laughed so hard...  That was beautiful.  Truly.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mum?!?
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Mum?!?


Not sure why yer talking bout Aberdeen when you patter es oota Glesca....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I almost wish I had been playing that in line at the cell phone store this afternoon for the guy giving the sales person a hard time about their mask policy, then turning to those of us in line to rant that the news media just wants us scared. But he's done his research!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Mum?!?


Not at all
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"...AND DON'T SWIM IN THE SEA!!"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glasgow is an international treasure.  Even Nikola Sturgeon loves Janey's voice over, sometimes because she says what a PM can't.
 
