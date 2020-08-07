 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Another Black man serving life sentence for weed-related crime. Not Fair   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Theft, Crime, third-party partners of cookies, stolen goods, Internet privacy, Radio Shack, Robbery, Privacy Policy  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was seeing red after reading this. What kind of monsters uphold a sentence like that? If he had murdered someone he would most likely be out by now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If he lives another 20 years, Louisiana taxpayers will have paid almost one million dollars to punish Mr. Bryant for his failed effort to steal a set of hedge clippers."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "If he lives another 20 years, Louisiana taxpayers will have paid almost one million dollars to punish Mr. Bryant for his failed effort to steal a set of hedge clippers."


It's the principal of the matter.
🙄
We'd spend our last dollar over the stupid principal of the matter.
🙄
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal millions, get a slap on the wrist (maybe) and a nice government job.
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of stealing, he should of started a hedge fund.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been a banker. Governments pay THEM to steal whole HOUSES.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hasn't got a life sentence because of the hedge clippers - he's got a life sentence because he's got a long history of repeat offenses.

Gotta read more than the headline. I guess he should have picked a better hobby.

Is it extreme? Yeah. Too much? Maybe. But if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and it doesn't matter what color you are or what state you live in.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if Louisiana is deeply racist and uses it's prison system as a form of legal slavery

But we all know that's crazy talk. America is a shining beacon of freedom and liberty and not even slightly racist, not one bit
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I can say anything I want': Michigan official defends using racist slur while refusing to wear a mask

It's all to enforce classes.  The underclass who have no rights, the middle class who benefit from the situation, and the rich who control it all, with the middle class voting for the rich to keep the whole system in tact.

No one would vote to do this to themselves, but that isn't what's important.  What's important, is they clearly should have been a white anglo-saxon protestant if they wanted a better deal.  Tis only fair.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LZeitgeist: He hasn't got a life sentence because of the hedge clippers - he's got a life sentence because he's got a long history of repeat offenses.

Gotta read more than the headline. I guess he should have picked a better hobby.

Is it extreme? Yeah. Too much? Maybe. But if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and it doesn't matter what color you are or what state you live in.


It's not like he was juggling live grenades with one missing pin.
It is us that is making a choice.
We should not use the law in this manner. It is what is stupid, here. And you.
🙄
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please, collectively, pull our heads out of our crapholes....

Whether you disagree or agree with the supreme court, this deadline is disingenuous as fark. He didn't go to prison for that one offense.

Bryant was convicted in 1979 for attempted armed robbery, in 1987 for possession of stolen things, attempted forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 1992, all before his 1997 arrest for the failed attempt at stealing the hedge clippers.

that is why he was given the sentence he was given. Armed Robbery is a very serious offense, and while I can forgive someone who steals from me, I'll never forgive someone who steals with the threat of a weapon. If everyone who attempted armed robbery was put to death, the net impact on society would be hugely positive.

I can forgive a fake check....

I can forgive burglary, but not when someone is home.

1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

And let's be honest...crime is easy. It's really easy. If you think this guy is the world's worst criminal who pulled four crimes, in 18 years, and just happened to get caught and convicted each time
...I have a bridge to sell you. Do you have any idea how many friggin petty items I can steal,like hedge clippers, before I get arrested for it?

People want to make this a race thing; but I don't care about his race. Anyone who lived as he has is trash.

But hey, I respect other people's opinions.... If you disagree, fine. If you think he just needs another five years of criminal activity before he gets caught again or something... Cool. That's a reasonable position.

But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done, present the current laws that say his punishment is justified... And then say why you disagree.

Don't pretend some guy accidently forgot to pay for hedge clippers and got life in prison for being black.

If you have to misrepresent your position, it's probably a crappy position.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once he's 67, he gets out free, right? Do you think it is fair for a 67-year-old man to be sent to prison for 7-9 years?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob:
But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done.

Thank you for reading TFA, unlike most of the farkers here who only read the headline.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?


So.. putting him in jail has done nothing to reform him.  It's just a way of sweeping him under the carpet and forgetting about the inherent problems.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Can we please, collectively, pull our heads out of our crapholes....

Whether you disagree or agree with the supreme court, this deadline is disingenuous as fark. He didn't go to prison for that one offense.

Bryant was convicted in 1979 for attempted armed robbery, in 1987 for possession of stolen things, attempted forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 1992, all before his 1997 arrest for the failed attempt at stealing the hedge clippers.

that is why he was given the sentence he was given. Armed Robbery is a very serious offense, and while I can forgive someone who steals from me, I'll never forgive someone who steals with the threat of a weapon. If everyone who attempted armed robbery was put to death, the net impact on society would be hugely positive.

I can forgive a fake check....

I can forgive burglary, but not when someone is home.

1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

And let's be honest...crime is easy. It's really easy. If you think this guy is the world's worst criminal who pulled four crimes, in 18 years, and just happened to get caught and convicted each time
...I have a bridge to sell you. Do you have any idea how many friggin petty items I can steal,like hedge clippers, before I get arrested for it?

People want to make this a race thing; but I don't care about his race. Anyone who lived as he has is trash.

But hey, I respect other people's opinions.... If you disagree, fine. If you think he just needs another five years of criminal activity before he gets caught again or something... Cool. That's a reasonable position.

But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done, present the current laws that say his punishment is justified... And then say why you disagree.

Don't pretend some guy accidently forgot to pay for hedge clippers and got life in prison for being black.

If you have to misrepresent your position, it's probably a crappy position.


You're the one that needs to be honest about it. Those crimes put together would not warrant a LIFE SENTENCE in any civilized country

But here we are, a backward nation filled with fascist bootlickers like you who think locking people up and throwing away the key is the solution and not the farked up, draconian institution of State Run SLAVERY that it is

And so long as people like you get their way, America shall continue its pursuit of mass incarceration, systemic racism and outright fascism

This is why we need BLM. This is why we need AntiFa and if it comes down to it, why we need another civil war - because this shiat is not ok, you and your kind are not ok and it's time we took out the trash once again like we did to the Tory monarchists, the Confederates and the Nazis who came before you

Maybe you don't see yourself as them, but that's only because you are not honest with yourself, much less anyone else
 
FLoridaDon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be ignorant to think he went to jail for hedge clippers.

Dude was a multiple time violent offender... As a society we should put all dangerous multi offense felons in jail and throw away the key.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to get Meek Mills support group behind it
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell We got Nixon on tape confirming that the drug war had nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with giving them an avenue to crack down on minorities and republicans political opponents, and we STILL have that program in place well funded with support from both republicans and democrats. it's not about right or wrong, it's about the same thing everything else in this country is about, money. I lost faith in Americas justice system a long time ago.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Fark_Guy_Rob: 1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

So.. putting him in jail has done nothing to reform him.  It's just a way of sweeping him under the carpet and forgetting about the inherent problems.


1.) So.. We all agree he wasn't given life for stealing hedge clippers, right?

2.) I'm not sure your point. The US prison system isn't great at reforming people, but as long as he is in prison he can't break into your house and try to steal from you. That's why people support these types of laws. My personal justice system says he should have been put to death after the attempted armed robbery... Though I acknowledge most people find that extreme. My approach would have prevented all of his future crimes though, far more effective than letting him go, and if done properly, far cheaper too.

In any case, I can appreciate people have different feelings about how we should treat him. Maybe you want to move him next to your house or something and give him $500 every week he promises not to commit a crime. I dunno, but I can respect your opinion, even if I disagree.

But if anyone still thinks this guy stole some hedge clippers to end up where he did....I can't respect their opinion on the matter.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rcain: Fark_Guy_Rob: Can we please, collectively, pull our heads out of our crapholes....

Whether you disagree or agree with the supreme court, this deadline is disingenuous as fark. He didn't go to prison for that one offense.

Bryant was convicted in 1979 for attempted armed robbery, in 1987 for possession of stolen things, attempted forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 1992, all before his 1997 arrest for the failed attempt at stealing the hedge clippers.

that is why he was given the sentence he was given. Armed Robbery is a very serious offense, and while I can forgive someone who steals from me, I'll never forgive someone who steals with the threat of a weapon. If everyone who attempted armed robbery was put to death, the net impact on society would be hugely positive.

I can forgive a fake check....

I can forgive burglary, but not when someone is home.

1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

And let's be honest...crime is easy. It's really easy. If you think this guy is the world's worst criminal who pulled four crimes, in 18 years, and just happened to get caught and convicted each time
...I have a bridge to sell you. Do you have any idea how many friggin petty items I can steal,like hedge clippers, before I get arrested for it?

People want to make this a race thing; but I don't care about his race. Anyone who lived as he has is trash.

But hey, I respect other people's opinions.... If you disagree, fine. If you think he just needs another five years of criminal activity before he gets caught again or something... Cool. That's a reasonable position.

But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done, present the current laws that say his punishment is justified... And then say why you disagree.

Don't pretend some guy accidently forgot to pay for hedge clippers and got life in prison for being black.

If you have to misrepresent your position, it's probably a crappy position.

You're the one that needs to be honest about it. Those crimes put together would not warrant a LIFE SENTENCE in any civilized country

But here we are, a backward nation filled with fascist bootlickers like you who think locking people up and throwing away the key is the solution and not the farked up, draconian institution of State Run SLAVERY that it is

And so long as people like you get their way, America shall continue its pursuit of mass incarceration, systemic racism and outright fascism

This is why we need BLM. This is why we need AntiFa and if it comes down to it, why we need another civil war - because this shiat is not ok, you and your kind are not ok and it's time we took out the trash once again like we did to the Tory monarchists, the Confederates and the Nazis who came before you

Maybe you don't see yourself as them, but that's only because you are not honest with yourself, much less anyone else


Ummm, I was as honest as I can be....

He did a lot more than steal hedge clippers. That is a fact.

What response you think his crimes deserve.... That is not a fact. That is an opinion. Same as mine.

I've, quite honestly, already acknowledged this. I even said that I personally disagree with the law; I would prefer that we kill everyone who commits am armed robbery.

You can assert that my opinion is wrong and that yours is better all day long. And I can do the same.

But no sane person can claim that he only stole some hedge clippers.

Also, I have quite clearly stated, and sincerely believe, that justice should be blind. I don't think it is honest of to assert that I support systemic racism.... but you seem to have an agenda to push and seem all to excited to pretend I'm the fictitious bad guy you dream of telling off on the internet. And that's fine too.

But it isn't fine to pretend this man was given life in prison for stealing hedge clippers.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: stuartp9: Fark_Guy_Rob: 1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

So.. putting him in jail has done nothing to reform him.  It's just a way of sweeping him under the carpet and forgetting about the inherent problems.

1.) So.. We all agree he wasn't given life for stealing hedge clippers, right?

2.) I'm not sure your point. The US prison system isn't great at reforming people, but as long as he is in prison he can't break into your house and try to steal from you. That's why people support these types of laws. My personal justice system says he should have been put to death after the attempted armed robbery... Though I acknowledge most people find that extreme. My approach would have prevented all of his future crimes though, far more effective than letting him go, and if done properly, far cheaper too.

In any case, I can appreciate people have different feelings about how we should treat him. Maybe you want to move him next to your house or something and give him $500 every week he promises not to commit a crime. I dunno, but I can respect your opinion, even if I disagree.

But if anyone still thinks this guy stole some hedge clippers to end up where he did....I can't respect their opinion on the matter.


The issue is that people aren't willing to pay a fraction of the cost of jailing him for life, in order to attempt real rehabilitation through social programs. Attempted armed robbery (no assaults) and cashing bad cheques comes off as actions taken out of desperation.

You're paying more for worse outcomes, and to pretend race or which state this took place in had no bearing on how the courts have handled him is extremely naive, at best.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: It's almost as if Louisiana is deeply racist and uses it's prison system as a form of legal slavery

But we all know that's crazy talk. America is a shining beacon of freedom and liberty and not even slightly racist, not one bit


Can you imagine what this would look like in a "three strikes" state?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure about the men, but I'm all for black women clipping their hedges.

/especially in Louisiana
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: He hasn't got a life sentence because of the hedge clippers - he's got a life sentence because he's got a long history of repeat offenses.

Gotta read more than the headline. I guess he should have picked a better hobby.

Is it extreme? Yeah. Too much? Maybe. But if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and it doesn't matter what color you are or what state you live in.


No, actually he got a life sentence for stealing hedge clippers. Like, literally.
 
blackminded
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: it doesn't matter what color you are or what state you live in.


Yes, yes it does. It demonstrably, historically does.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Can we please, collectively, pull our heads out of our crapholes....

Whether you disagree or agree with the supreme court, this deadline is disingenuous as fark. He didn't go to prison for that one offense.

Bryant was convicted in 1979 for attempted armed robbery, in 1987 for possession of stolen things, attempted forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 1992, all before his 1997 arrest for the failed attempt at stealing the hedge clippers.

that is why he was given the sentence he was given. Armed Robbery is a very serious offense, and while I can forgive someone who steals from me, I'll never forgive someone who steals with the threat of a weapon. If everyone who attempted armed robbery was put to death, the net impact on society would be hugely positive.

I can forgive a fake check....

I can forgive burglary, but not when someone is home.

1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

And let's be honest...crime is easy. It's really easy. If you think this guy is the world's worst criminal who pulled four crimes, in 18 years, and just happened to get caught and convicted each time
...I have a bridge to sell you. Do you have any idea how many friggin petty items I can steal,like hedge clippers, before I get arrested for it?

People want to make this a race thing; but I don't care about his race. Anyone who lived as he has is trash.

But hey, I respect other people's opinions.... If you disagree, fine. If you think he just needs another five years of criminal activity before he gets caught again or something... Cool. That's a reasonable position.

But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done, present the current laws that say his punishment is justified... And then say why you disagree.

Don't pretend some guy accidently forgot to pay for hedge clippers and got life in prison for being black.

If you have to misrepresent your position, it's probably a crappy position.


Except... He literally was just sentenced to life in prison for stealing hedge clippers.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: But it isn't fine to pretend this man was given life in prison for stealing hedge clippers.


It also isn't fine to pretend that the issue is his history of previous crime.  The fact remains that the man lost his freedom because of a minor property offense.  He was a free man, having been deemed by the state to have paid his previous debts to society.  He then stole something worth what, $30?  Years after his previous offenses?  White people don't suffer these sorts of outcomes in the legal system unless they have tattoos on their foreheads.  Get real.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: He hasn't got a life sentence because of the hedge clippers - he's got a life sentence because he's got a long history of repeat offenses.

Gotta read more than the headline. I guess he should have picked a better hobby.

Is it extreme? Yeah. Too much? Maybe. But if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and it doesn't matter what color you are or what state you live in.


Systemic Poverty, Systemic Racism.  But you know. It's all his fault for being American While Black.

F*ck you.  I want nothing more than to watch Karma kick your ass.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

adj_m: Fark_Guy_Rob: stuartp9: Fark_Guy_Rob: 1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

So.. putting him in jail has done nothing to reform him.  It's just a way of sweeping him under the carpet and forgetting about the inherent problems.

1.) So.. We all agree he wasn't given life for stealing hedge clippers, right?

2.) I'm not sure your point. The US prison system isn't great at reforming people, but as long as he is in prison he can't break into your house and try to steal from you. That's why people support these types of laws. My personal justice system says he should have been put to death after the attempted armed robbery... Though I acknowledge most people find that extreme. My approach would have prevented all of his future crimes though, far more effective than letting him go, and if done properly, far cheaper too.

In any case, I can appreciate people have different feelings about how we should treat him. Maybe you want to move him next to your house or something and give him $500 every week he promises not to commit a crime. I dunno, but I can respect your opinion, even if I disagree.

But if anyone still thinks this guy stole some hedge clippers to end up where he did....I can't respect their opinion on the matter.

The issue is that people aren't willing to pay a fraction of the cost of jailing him for life, in order to attempt real rehabilitation through social programs. Attempted armed robbery (no assaults) and cashing bad cheques comes off as actions taken out of desperation.

You're paying more for worse outcomes, and to pretend race or which state this took place in had no bearing on how the courts have handled him is extremely naive, at best.


The issue you have presented is very different than the issue many here have.

A - Omg black man gets life sentence for stealing hedge clippers.

B - Maybe we should try something besides life in prison for long term, repeat offenders, even if they have done some serious and potentially dangerous stuff because we can get better outcomes.

The real problem is that nobody is going to talk about your issue (B) when they think A is happening. Just look at the first handful of comments here.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: rcain: Fark_Guy_Rob: Can we please, collectively, pull our heads out of our crapholes....

Whether you disagree or agree with the supreme court, this deadline is disingenuous as fark. He didn't go to prison for that one offense.

Bryant was convicted in 1979 for attempted armed robbery, in 1987 for possession of stolen things, attempted forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 1992, all before his 1997 arrest for the failed attempt at stealing the hedge clippers.

that is why he was given the sentence he was given. Armed Robbery is a very serious offense, and while I can forgive someone who steals from me, I'll never forgive someone who steals with the threat of a weapon. If everyone who attempted armed robbery was put to death, the net impact on society would be hugely positive.

I can forgive a fake check....

I can forgive burglary, but not when someone is home.

1979 he is doing armed robbery, in 1992 he is commiting burglaries...that is 13 years of extreme criminal behavior. How much more of a break do you want to give a guy? At least one, but then he blew that getting caught stealing clippers five years later. 18 years.... And still a criminal?

And let's be honest...crime is easy. It's really easy. If you think this guy is the world's worst criminal who pulled four crimes, in 18 years, and just happened to get caught and convicted each time
...I have a bridge to sell you. Do you have any idea how many friggin petty items I can steal,like hedge clippers, before I get arrested for it?

People want to make this a race thing; but I don't care about his race. Anyone who lived as he has is trash.

But hey, I respect other people's opinions.... If you disagree, fine. If you think he just needs another five years of criminal activity before he gets caught again or something... Cool. That's a reasonable position.

But be honest about it. Paint an accurate picture of what he has done, present the current laws that say hi ...


Did he serve his sentences for the previous crimes which he committed?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.