 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Business Journals)   How long until Yo Semite Trump takes full credit for this museum's t-shirt sale windfall?   (bizjournals.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 4:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That cocksucker is a gift that keeps on giving.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is he wrong, though?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is there a non-paywalled version?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Yo Semite" was the name of my all Yiddish rap album.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
999 creditors

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This has actually been an item at the online store (judaicashop.net) since 2011.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This has actually been an item at the online store (judaicashop.net) since 2011.


That's what makes it so funny. They've sold $30k in the last couple days.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.