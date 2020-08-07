 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   5pm ET - it's a Fark Movie Matinee! Moved a few hours earlier due to logistics   (twitch.tv) divider line
11
    More: Live  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 07 Aug 2020 at 4:42 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't care the time, just keep doing this.

Quarantine is f*cking lonely.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not a Matinee if it's at 5 pm!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alas, it's hard for me to find a secure location to watch them before 6pm ET.

We must keep up appearances.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Destructor: Alas, it's hard for me to find a secure location to watch them before 6pm ET.

We must keep up appearances.


travsd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, the HUGE Matinee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, I signed up for Twitch. What are we watching? 6:00 pm Eastern?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: OK, I signed up for Twitch. What are we watching? 6:00 pm Eastern?


No need to sign up, but you can save tour likes/follows.

5 Eastern. Right in the title.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: OK, I signed up for Twitch. What are we watching? 6:00 pm Eastern?


5 PM ET and it's a North Korean movie.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: ecmoRandomNumbers: OK, I signed up for Twitch. What are we watching? 6:00 pm Eastern?

No need to sign up, but you can save tour likes/follows.

5 Eastern. Right in the title.


Ah. 2:00 my time.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Mr. Fuzzypaws: ecmoRandomNumbers: OK, I signed up for Twitch. What are we watching? 6:00 pm Eastern?

No need to sign up, but you can save tour likes/follows.

5 Eastern. Right in the title.

Ah. 2:00 my time.


Yeah, and we usually go MST3k/Rifftrax on whatever we're watching. It's a lot of fun.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.