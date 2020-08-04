 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Driving hazards, kitchen gadgets, and a ton of pop culture references are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, July 26-Aug 1: The Other Mask We Wear Edition   (fark.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, LeBron James, Comment, Fark Weird News Quiz, Crab stick, Surimi, Quizzing in Belgium  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 Aug 2020 at 5:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier this week. the New York Times, as part of their ongoing series on those we've lost to the coronavirus pandemic, ran a great obituary for Helen Jones Woods, who spent most of her life as a registered nurse and social worker. But before that, she was a professional touring trombone player.

The part of her story I wanted to focus on isn't about when she was kicked out of an orphanage when the people who ran it realized she wasn't all white. And it's also not about when she was fired from the Omaha Symphony Orchestra after her first performance when she was picked up by her adopted Black father. It's the part in between.

Ms. Woods was a founding member of the Swinging Rays of Rhythm, a school jazz band modeled on a white group popular at the time, who toured the country and became a bit of a hit. One day, they met a producer who told them he could make them stars, so they commandeered the buses and headed out with him. After picking up a few more members, they renamed themselves International Sweethearts of Rhythm, and played everywhere from The Apollo to Wrigley Field.


The International Sweethearts Of Rhythm " Jump Children " !!!
Youtube 94fcqEkPmSk


Although it might be hard to tell in a black & white clip, not all those women were black. In fact, the reason they took the name "International Sweethearts of Rhythm" was that they wanted a name to reflect their varied cultures and ethnicities. They all shared the love of music, and their style reflected all manner of cultures.

But this presented a problem - when playing in the South, even in places like Ms. Woods' native Mississippi (okay, especially in places like Mississippi) they couldn't have race mixing. And not all their players were light-skinned enough like Ms. Woods that they could "pass" for white. So they came up with a novel solution.

The white members of the band performed in blackface.

This was one of the ultimate symptoms of the insanity that was racial segregation of the era. They performed for both white and black crowds alike (although not together), and no one had a problem with it as long as the band wasn't "integrated".

I'm not talking about this to say that the white women who did this were noble or anything - the fact was, they were likely to be punished quite harshly were they found to be mixing with Black people. And I'm not saying that they acted dishonorably for putting on the makeup instead of taking a stand. They did it because they had to in order to be who they really were - women who loved music and performing. For those who opposed "race mixing" of music and entertainment, we can now ask "who did you think you were being entertained by all this time?" Along those same lines, those who opposed gay people being able to serve in the military or become teachers we can ask, "who did you think was fighting your wars and teaching your kids?" And today, when we hear people saying trans individuals shouldn't be allowed to use the correct bathroom, we can ask "Where do you think trans individuals have been using the bathroom all this time?"

Cultural change that allows previously taboo things to be done openly and for people to be who they are doesn't happen overnight. It just gradually dawns on people that often it's already happened and everyone's just been wearing blackface.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues with the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static-bebeautiful-in.unileverservices.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/woohoo I beat ox45tallboy again!
//take that modboy!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never done it before and know it won't stand (I did make it to the final top 10 once...)

but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 377x289] [View Full Size image _x_]

/woohoo I beat ox45tallboy again!
//take that modboy!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The two I didn't get, well of course I missed those two.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And I completely blew the easy quiz.  Only six right.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think I've gone over 1000 before, and today I did it twice. Yay me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It sucks that I can't take the quiz on mobile.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I don't think I've gone over 1000 before, and today I did it twice. Yay me.


Yeah, that was my fault for not changing the question numbers.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: It sucks that I can't take the quiz on mobile.


We've had a mobile version up for months now. Are you having problems accessing it?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I don't think I've gone over 1000 before, and today I did it twice. Yay me.


How does one go over 1000 on the easy quiz?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.