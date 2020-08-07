 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Set your Venmo to private, otherwise, you will be judged for how much you end up paying for bodily fluids   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who shares what they pay for and how much on social media??

I use Venmo on occasion, and it's always set to private. I wish that was the default, so people would think about what they share.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, dude. They're not paying each other for sex. It's all just code for "the Devil's lettuce".
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THX 4D FK LN🍑🍆
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably for a good boofing and the devils triangle
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: THX 4D FK LN🍑🍆


Thanks for de FARK links, you peachy eggplant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Who shares what they pay for and how much on social media??

I use Venmo on occasion, and it's always set to private. I wish that was the default, so people would think about what they share.


I only use private for buying weed. Everything else I reply with comments about how you have no choice but to leave a comment like "I'm only here so I don't get fined."
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: ajgeek: THX 4D FK LN🍑🍆

Thanks for de FARK links, you peachy eggplant.


So we really ARE selling greenlights?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, *DUH*.  Everybody knows that.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venlo_i​n​cident

Wait, what?
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We could sell blood and semen. What? Not at the same time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Well, *DUH*.  Everybody knows that.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venlo_in​cident

Wait, what?


Now, that's an interesting tangent. I don't generally regale ditty with any honors, but this one is worthy of something.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I use Venmo and everything is always private.  Nobody else seems to do this and everybody is always paying for handjobs.
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dericwater: dittybopper: Well, *DUH*.  Everybody knows that.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venlo_in​cident

Wait, what?

Now, that's an interesting tangent. I don't generally regale ditty with any honors, but this one is worthy of something.


Heh.  I'll take it.

:-)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.