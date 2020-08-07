 Skip to content
Woman says she's been battling severe COVID-19 symptoms for 131 days
55
    CLINTON TOWNSHIP  
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have electrical shock running through my body. It feels like an electrical centipede.

To be fair, that could just be part of a superhero transformation.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, she should consider what things were like, and how much better they are now. It's all for the best, really.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braggart!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this covid shiat is so farked up.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like an electrical centipede.

What's her point of reference on this? I mean we all know what a hydraulic millipede or a pneumatic scorpion feels like, but an electrical centipede?
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she hasn't died, and is therefore absolutely and totally fine, as that's the only two outcomes according to some people.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can't taste ice cream anymore, what's left to living?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just trying to make Trump look bad.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I have electrical shock running through my body. It feels like an electrical centipede.

To be fair, that could just be part of a superhero transformation.


Sounds like diabetic neuropathy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: It feels like an electrical centipede.

What's her point of reference on this? I mean we all know what a hydraulic millipede or a pneumatic scorpion feels like, but an electrical centipede?


Something like this, but with more legs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?


Bingo. I read TFA but it didn't mention whether or no she was actually still positive. But yea, extensive neurological damage has been done, and may, unfortunately, be permanent.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.


Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.
 
Jill Came Down With Two-Fifty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, increasingly messed up symptoms till you die. Within a couple years, all undesirables are wiped out of the gene pool. 50 - 60 million dead tops. And if we curb testing it will be even less because when you sweep shiat under the rug, you don't know about it, duh.

Defund testing! hashtag f*ck liberals

/if at this point you still support Trump, you are trash
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I had it back in February, while in rehab.  Laid in my bed for a week feeling like a belt was tightening around my chest.  I really thought I might die, that I had kicked heroin and was going to die of the flu.  Couldn't taste food or tell a menthol from a regular cigarette for a month.  Would see this repeating set of light flashes when I closed my eyes for several months. That was February and I am still inordinately tired all of the time. Whatever it was, it changed me. Thanks Obama!
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much complaining she will do when she actually contracts the Rona.
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.

Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.


They cut the clip short, unfortunately. It does look like she got everything conceivable except organ failure and death. And it didn't mention if she's is still positive, bu I suspect not or they would have certainly mentioned it.

Probably got a massive, short term exposure to the nose and it got in very aggressively through the olfactory nerves, well before it made its way into her lungs. The gastro symptoms have been most intriguing got me, and makes me seriously wonder if people experiencing that got infected through contaminated food or drink. Its hard to fathom it getting into the inner intestinal lining through the bloodstream unless you have extreme viral load in your blood stream, which at that point you'll be wishing you were dying of dysentery instead of covid.
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brain fog?  Are we sure it wasn't more of a cloud?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

\not implying it's fake, just love Joe vs. the Volcano references
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: She's just trying to make Trump look bad.


Or she's workshy. Or an attention whore.

Everybody knows that white people who aren't over a hundred years old just get the sniffles and are better in three days.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
all that and she did not have it...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stibium: Chuck87: Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.

Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.

They cut the clip short, unfortunately. It does look like she got everything conceivable except organ failure and death. And it didn't mention if she's is still positive, bu I suspect not or they would have certainly mentioned it.

Probably got a massive, short term exposure to the nose and it got in very aggressively through the olfactory nerves, well before it made its way into her lungs. The gastro symptoms have been most intriguing got me, and makes me seriously wonder if people experiencing that got infected through contaminated food or drink. Its hard to fathom it getting into the inner intestinal lining through the bloodstream unless you have extreme viral load in your blood stream, which at that point you'll be wishing you were dying of dysentery instead of covid.


Perhaps if it has messed up the part of her nervous system controlling her digestive tract, her gut could be completely out of coordination and causing her distress without the intestines themselves being infected.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm the guy who wrote the long description of coming through COVID.

It's day 137 since I was released from the hospital. Right now, as I type this, I'm having difficulty breathing.

You'll hook up the Pulse Ox and it'll say 98...then 99.

You get all the symptoms, but when you go back to the doctor's, everything checks out OK.

I have no temperature, but you'll get what's known as 'hot head', you'll feel like you're burning up, but...no temp. 

I still have what appears to be permanent numbness in my toes. It forever switches, sort of like a ghost of the disease, as it continuously shifts around. You'll test clean, but, for example, this week my legs were like jello to the point on Tuesday, I didn't know I was going to be able to walk. 

So, you never know what you're going to get. Jelly legs, or difficulty breathing, or hot head, or a huge headache. Light flashes when you close your eyes. Brain fog as in, for whatever reason putting words together becomes difficult. 

Not to mention the tiredness. I came home from work and slept from 6PM til 10PM four days out of this week alone. 

It does seem to be getting better, in that I have more strength, and the high weird seems to be slowly receding. 

It's no goddamned joke, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: It feels like an electrical centipede.

What's her point of reference on this? I mean we all know what a hydraulic millipede or a pneumatic scorpion feels like, but an electrical centipede?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: She's just trying to make Trump look bad.


He's already got that in a bag and spread it all around the world.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stibium: Chuck87: Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.

Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.

They cut the clip short, unfortunately. It does look like she got everything conceivable except organ failure and death. And it didn't mention if she's is still positive, bu I suspect not or they would have certainly mentioned it.

Probably got a massive, short term exposure to the nose and it got in very aggressively through the olfactory nerves, well before it made its way into her lungs. The gastro symptoms have been most intriguing got me, and makes me seriously wonder if people experiencing that got infected through contaminated food or drink. Its hard to fathom it getting into the inner intestinal lining through the bloodstream unless you have extreme viral load in your blood stream, which at that point you'll be wishing you were dying of dysentery instead of covid.


They didn't mention if she was still positive because she would first have to have had it to use the word "still."
 
lectos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But hey, at least we opened everything back up and refuse to wear masks, right?  Just the flu, right?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You are supposed to remove the tampon.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm going to take a lot of flack for this post.  I want to be clear that I'm not, absolutely NOT saying that this applies to this woman in particular. Nor am I saying that I don't believe that there are long term side effects of COVID.  Not saying that either.  What I am saying is that with as widespread as this disease is, along with the disease of attention-whoring, and narcissism, not to mention the host of psychological conditions that lead people to imagined illness, be prepared for a lot of people coming out of the woodwork telling stories like this.  Not all of them will be on the level.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stibium: Chuck87: Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.

Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.

They cut the clip short, unfortunately. It does look like she got everything conceivable except organ failure and death. And it didn't mention if she's is still positive, bu I suspect not or they would have certainly mentioned it.

Probably got a massive, short term exposure to the nose and it got in very aggressively through the olfactory nerves, well before it made its way into her lungs. The gastro symptoms have been most intriguing got me, and makes me seriously wonder if people experiencing that got infected through contaminated food or drink. Its hard to fathom it getting into the inner intestinal lining through the bloodstream unless you have extreme viral load in your blood stream, which at that point you'll be wishing you were dying of dysentery instead of covid.


I've had dysentery so bad I wished I were dead.  1/5 stars.  Would not recommend.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.


I've had so much shiat happen this spring/summer that I'm starting to wonder about this as well...

Starts with a rash. Which I thought might be shingles at first, because it looked like it was following a nerve path. 2-3 days later, it's everywhere. Doesn't itch, it farking burns. Turns out, the lipids in my skin have decided to sit out this pandemic, and I am kind of dehydrating, but can't fix it by drinking liquids. Every day, I have to take two showers, apply a steroid cream, and then Cetaphil over it. My whole body. It looks normal for about two hours, then it looks like this in the good areas:
images.medicinenet.comView Full Size


And the rest of the skin looks like this, not as bad, maybe 85%, but this is what I will have all down my back, from my feet to my upper thighs, and down my sides.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Also, I've lost 20 lbs. I only weighed 145 to begin with.

I sweat all night, regardless of temperature, I'm cool to the touch, but the bed and pillow will be soaked.

My nose has been drizzling like a faucet. Same with my eyes. They've been raw and sore from the constant flow for like 2 months.

I have horrible heat tolerance. A few weekends ago, we went to the farmer's market, it was maybe 83, and I lasted about 10 seconds until I felt like I needed to stand in the shade. 20 minutes of walking around, and I was completely wiped out. And with cold, I had to wear a sweater in the house until the temps were in the mid 70s.

My hair is so dry and straw-like that I haven't washed it in a month, so I would quit stripping out the few oils that were there.

I have that whole non-productive cough thing, but it comes every week or two, lasts a few days, and goes away. Not like any cough I've had before, and I'm kind of a professional with the whole coughing thing. :-)

There are a few more I can't think of at the moment, all new since somewhere around the end of March. The doctor is now testing for literally everything, he can't figure it out. Most of my symptoms lined up with a thyroid issue, but that was fine. He's now testing for every cancer he can, I'm getting an endoscope and a colonoscopy (Tuesday), a biopsy of the rash (Wednesday), a CT of my chest to investigate a possible cloudy area (Friday), and meeting with an endocrinologist in about 2 weeks, because nobody can figure out WTF is up.

I really AM starting to wonder if I have some totally unique reaction to COVID. I'm hoping they'll discover that I'm the patient zero version of a cure and I'll make a million bucks. :-)

But seriously, it's a shiat ton of shiat that has all gone wrong at once and lines up perfectly with the pandemic. A little freaky. But, my last COVID test was negative, and because of the procedure on Tuesday, I have to take another (yay!) tomorrow, which will probably be negative. I'm pretty sure my warranty just ran out is all.  But with all of the weird shiat I have, I wouldn't write someone off for being worried when they have a whole slew of shiat go wrong.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
99.5% survival rate!  99.5% SURVIVAL RATE!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Your kids are immune! It's sniffles!  99.5% SURVIVAL RATE!
 
radarlove
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Ok, I'm going to take a lot of flack for this post.  I want to be clear that I'm not, absolutely NOT saying that this applies to this woman in particular. Nor am I saying that I don't believe that there are long term side effects of COVID.  Not saying that either.  What I am saying is that with as widespread as this disease is, along with the disease of attention-whoring, and narcissism, not to mention the host of psychological conditions that lead people to imagined illness, be prepared for a lot of people coming out of the woodwork telling stories like this.  Not all of them will be on the level.


I'm already blaming it for being overweight.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: But she hasn't died, and is therefore absolutely and totally fine, as that's the only two outcomes according to some people.


Long Covid is super rare.  Only 1 out of every 5 PCR confirmed cases develops Long Covid symptoms. With 7.5 billion people on this Earth and only 20,000,000 cases that's virtually nobody.  Why you libs gotta fearmonger all the time.
 
joker420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

d23: 99.5% survival rate!  99.5% SURVIVAL RATE!!

[i.pinimg.com image 364x205]

Your kids are immune! It's sniffles!  99.5% SURVIVAL RATE!


99.9
 
Artist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Znuh: I'm the guy who wrote the long description of coming through COVID.

It's day 137 since I was released from the hospital. Right now, as I type this, I'm having difficulty breathing.

You'll hook up the Pulse Ox and it'll say 98...then 99.

You get all the symptoms, but when you go back to the doctor's, everything checks out OK.

I have no temperature, but you'll get what's known as 'hot head', you'll feel like you're burning up, but...no temp. 

I still have what appears to be permanent numbness in my toes. It forever switches, sort of like a ghost of the disease, as it continuously shifts around. You'll test clean, but, for example, this week my legs were like jello to the point on Tuesday, I didn't know I was going to be able to walk. 

So, you never know what you're going to get. Jelly legs, or difficulty breathing, or hot head, or a huge headache. Light flashes when you close your eyes. Brain fog as in, for whatever reason putting words together becomes difficult. 

Not to mention the tiredness. I came home from work and slept from 6PM til 10PM four days out of this week alone. 

It does seem to be getting better, in that I have more strength, and the high weird seems to be slowly receding. 

It's no goddamned joke, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.


I was wondering how you were doing. At least you have incremental improvement, seems like each and every day is a battle to get and stay even. Which, is why I'm being as careful as I can. This ain't no joke.
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: maddermaxx: But she hasn't died, and is therefore absolutely and totally fine, as that's the only two outcomes according to some people.

Long Covid is super rare.  Only 1 out of every 5 PCR confirmed cases develops Long Covid symptoms. With 7.5 billion people on this Earth and only 20,000,000 cases that's virtually nobody.  Why you libs gotta fearmonger all the time.


Because they are libs.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?


It's possible that SARS-CoV-2 persists despite seroconversion.  It's also possible that the virus has been eliminated, but that the changes it made to her cells remain.  It's also possible that the signaling dysregulation that is a hallmark of Covid-19 shifted her body to a new hormonal equilibrium that is stable but suboptimal and ultimately injurious.  The CDC was created to figure stuff like this out, but with Trump at the helm it functions only to obfuscate the extent and severity of the epidemic-it's compromise is complete.
 
Artist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mikey1969, are you in the desert? What are the odds of latent radiation exposure? Have you spoken to a neurologist? Home water tested? Home air quality? Hope you get answers soon!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Artist: Znuh: I'm the guy who wrote the long description of coming through COVID.

It's day 137 since I was released from the hospital. Right now, as I type this, I'm having difficulty breathing.

You'll hook up the Pulse Ox and it'll say 98...then 99.

You get all the symptoms, but when you go back to the doctor's, everything checks out OK.

I have no temperature, but you'll get what's known as 'hot head', you'll feel like you're burning up, but...no temp. 

I still have what appears to be permanent numbness in my toes. It forever switches, sort of like a ghost of the disease, as it continuously shifts around. You'll test clean, but, for example, this week my legs were like jello to the point on Tuesday, I didn't know I was going to be able to walk. 

So, you never know what you're going to get. Jelly legs, or difficulty breathing, or hot head, or a huge headache. Light flashes when you close your eyes. Brain fog as in, for whatever reason putting words together becomes difficult. 

Not to mention the tiredness. I came home from work and slept from 6PM til 10PM four days out of this week alone. 

It does seem to be getting better, in that I have more strength, and the high weird seems to be slowly receding. 

It's no goddamned joke, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

I was wondering how you were doing. At least you have incremental improvement, seems like each and every day is a battle to get and stay even. Which, is why I'm being as careful as I can. This ain't no joke.


FACT
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Artist: I was wondering how you were doing. At least you have incremental improvement, seems like each and every day is a battle to get and stay even. Which, is why I'm being as careful as I can. This ain't no joke.


It's infuriating. I am stronger than I've been, but there's still issues. You seem to get a handful of days where you're almost normal, everything is just about OK. But those are still about one or two days a week if you're lucky.

To combat the 'lol, fatty' argument, I'm 49, weigh 185, and regularly used to run 3 miles a day, four times a week. I'm up to the point where I can walk about a mile without issue, but things are still not right. 

BUT, I'll take it. I'll take the hell out of it. Things could be so much worse.
 
Artist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Chuck87: Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?

It's possible that SARS-CoV-2 persists despite seroconversion.  It's also possible that the virus has been eliminated, but that the changes it made to her cells remain.  It's also possible that the signaling dysregulation that is a hallmark of Covid-19 shifted her body to a new hormonal equilibrium that is stable but suboptimal and ultimately injurious.  The CDC was created to figure stuff like this out, but with Trump at the helm it functions only to obfuscate the extent and severity of the epidemic-it's compromise is complete.


The only way Trump* might "understand" COVID, is when Ivanka gets it.
 
smokewon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been battling addiction for over ten times that long and the only time it makes the news is when I defend myself against a cop.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jill Came Down With Two-Fifty: So, increasingly messed up symptoms till you die. Within a couple years, all undesirables are wiped out of the gene pool. 50 - 60 million dead tops. And if we curb testing it will be even less because when you sweep shiat under the rug, you don't know about it, duh.

Defund testing! hashtag f*ck liberals

/if at this point you still support Trump, you are trash


Now, I'm not sayin' we won't get our hair mussed some..
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Artist: backhand.slap.of.reason: Chuck87: Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?

It's possible that SARS-CoV-2 persists despite seroconversion.  It's also possible that the virus has been eliminated, but that the changes it made to her cells remain.  It's also possible that the signaling dysregulation that is a hallmark of Covid-19 shifted her body to a new hormonal equilibrium that is stable but suboptimal and ultimately injurious.  The CDC was created to figure stuff like this out, but with Trump at the helm it functions only to obfuscate the extent and severity of the epidemic-it's compromise is complete.

The only way Trump* might "understand" COVID, is when Ivanka gets it.


But if she gets seizures like the woman in TFA, it would make "Daddy time" that much more enjoyable.
 
Artist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Znuh: Artist: I was wondering how you were doing. At least you have incremental improvement, seems like each and every day is a battle to get and stay even. Which, is why I'm being as careful as I can. This ain't no joke.

It's infuriating. I am stronger than I've been, but there's still issues. You seem to get a handful of days where you're almost normal, everything is just about OK. But those are still about one or two days a week if you're lucky.

To combat the 'lol, fatty' argument, I'm 49, weigh 185, and regularly used to run 3 miles a day, four times a week. I'm up to the point where I can walk about a mile without issue, but things are still not right. 

BUT, I'll take it. I'll take the hell out of it. Things could be so much worse.


Yep. I was sick a lot as a kid. Getting well enough to walk was great-glad that's happening for you. Take your time to heal, seems like it's on track, and there are more ok days than not. Good.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Stibium: Chuck87: Stibium: Myself and science would be very interested in the list of 50 symptoms.

Watch the video at around the 1:04 mark.

They cut the clip short, unfortunately. It does look like she got everything conceivable except organ failure and death. And it didn't mention if she's is still positive, bu I suspect not or they would have certainly mentioned it.

Probably got a massive, short term exposure to the nose and it got in very aggressively through the olfactory nerves, well before it made its way into her lungs. The gastro symptoms have been most intriguing got me, and makes me seriously wonder if people experiencing that got infected through contaminated food or drink. Its hard to fathom it getting into the inner intestinal lining through the bloodstream unless you have extreme viral load in your blood stream, which at that point you'll be wishing you were dying of dysentery instead of covid.

Perhaps if it has messed up the part of her nervous system controlling her digestive tract, her gut could be completely out of coordination and causing her distress without the intestines themselves being infected.


Good point, and that presents a fascinating subject for study
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Znuh: I'm the guy who wrote the long description of coming through COVID.

It's day 137 since I was released from the hospital. Right now, as I type this, I'm having difficulty breathing.

You'll hook up the Pulse Ox and it'll say 98...then 99.

You get all the symptoms, but when you go back to the doctor's, everything checks out OK.

I have no temperature, but you'll get what's known as 'hot head', you'll feel like you're burning up, but...no temp.

I still have what appears to be permanent numbness in my toes. It forever switches, sort of like a ghost of the disease, as it continuously shifts around. You'll test clean, but, for example, this week my legs were like jello to the point on Tuesday, I didn't know I was going to be able to walk.

So, you never know what you're going to get. Jelly legs, or difficulty breathing, or hot head, or a huge headache. Light flashes when you close your eyes. Brain fog as in, for whatever reason putting words together becomes difficult.

Not to mention the tiredness. I came home from work and slept from 6PM til 10PM four days out of this week alone.

It does seem to be getting better, in that I have more strength, and the high weird seems to be slowly receding.

It's no goddamned joke, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.


I just phoned a friend of mine, a recovering MD who is going through the sets of symptoms. He was sick back in March. He scared me tonight by saying that he doesn't know if he "could live like this for years". He's trying a lot of stuff to try to find relief. He won't tell me but I suspect maybe HGH and CBD.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Chuck87: Is it possible that the COVID has been eliminated but that it damaged her nervous system?

It's possible that SARS-CoV-2 persists despite seroconversion.  It's also possible that the virus has been eliminated, but that the changes it made to her cells remain.  It's also possible that the signaling dysregulation that is a hallmark of Covid-19 shifted her body to a new hormonal equilibrium that is stable but suboptimal and ultimately injurious.  The CDC was created to figure stuff like this out, but with Trump at the helm it functions only to obfuscate the extent and severity of the epidemic-it's compromise is complete.


Quite possible. It has been theorized it can hide out in certain places beyond the reach of your immune system, such as in the eyeballs and testes. Some other viruses do that.
 
