(Cherokee Tribune & Ledger)   Atlanta In-Person School Update: Seven Schools in the First Week
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta is not in Cherokee county, but I guess "A ways north of Atlanta In-Person School Update" was too long?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every single bit of evidence points towards in-person school openings being a terrible idea.

In much the same way that every shred of evidence told us Trump was an incompetent buffoon and con man.

But, like true Americans, we gave it a shot anyway!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seven with one blow?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well no farking shiat. this was obviously going to happen because you guys can not follow simple instructions.

wear a farking mask for 2 weeks and this ends. like everywhere else in the world.

your annoyed neighbor
 
kukukupo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Murflette: Seven with one blow?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, Cherokee County! Please make my bumblefark backwards county look less ridiculous. Can you guys go on Buzzfeed and TMZ too?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why were students not tested prior to starting school?  Or were they and they were infected in between?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only someone had seen this coming.
 
Wolfen067
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, FL is about to do the same (unless the lawsuit by the teacher's union stops it).

DeathSantos is itching to up his death-cult game. The next two months are going to be awful for parents and teachers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This can't be the only county having this outcome.  Are other counties just not reporting?  or not following any protocol at all?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Point of order: Cherokee (and the article before in Paulding), are the two of the three right wing counties in the immediate Metro ATL area (Forsyth being the third).

Schools are run by the county (some instances the city) and not statewide. So the Atlanta public schools, Fulton County schools, Gwinnett County schools, etc. can make their own decisions as to have F2F, online, hybrid, etc. The Trump loving counties are more prone to do a reopen in order to show fealty to their leader and get burned in the process.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dbaggins: This can't be the only county having this outcome.  Are other counties just not reporting?  or not following any protocol at all?


Paulding County: not following any protocol at all

Or are they following the Goebbels protocol?
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

forteblast: Atlanta is not in Cherokee county, but I guess "A ways north of Atlanta In-Person School Update" was too long?


Speaking as a native of metro-Atlanta, this is 100% our fault.

Every person I've met on a flight who lives within 100 miles of the airport answers "Atlanta" when asked where they're from. I know this because I follow it with, "Me to, which part?" they usually come back with "Bremen," "Douglasville," "InsertNameofSuburbOrMaybeEvenNotASubu​rbHere."

I have yet to hear someone reply any of the Atlanta neighborhoods. If they live in one of those, they typically lead with that. Same for Decatur residents.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...AND NOW ITS 8.
 
freitasm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Internet, stupid. Use it.
 
reveal101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that the reported case numbers are not as accurate since the WH took over for the CDC...
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moos: forteblast: Atlanta is not in Cherokee county, but I guess "A ways north of Atlanta In-Person School Update" was too long?

Speaking as a native of metro-Atlanta, this is 100% our fault.

Every person I've met on a flight who lives within 100 miles of the airport answers "Atlanta" when asked where they're from. I know this because I follow it with, "Me to, which part?" they usually come back with "Bremen," "Douglasville," "InsertNameofSuburbOrMaybeEvenNotASubu​rbHere."

I have yet to hear someone reply any of the Atlanta neighborhoods. If they live in one of those, they typically lead with that. Same for Decatur residents.


I agree. It is often easier to say I'm from Atlanta than explain the metro area. FFS, I've heard I'm from Atlanta from someone who lives in Dalton.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I checked. Georgia has an insane number of counties.

The Atlanta area alone has two, Fulton and DeKalb, while the Third District has 7 or 8. Georgia Counties are little more than jumped up townships, apparently.

Those County names I know from my genealogy. I have surprising numbers of people in the States between Maryland and Florida, over-flow from more Northerly colonies, plus lots of penal colonies and political.

I don't know even. Oh, well I wish my Southern cousins lots of luck. Being as dumb as they are, they are going to need it. Some of my Northern cousins are none too bright. The Appalachians run nearly as far as Florida and Newfoundland. Must be something in the water pouring off those mountain top mines.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I checked. Georgia has an insane number of counties.

The Atlanta area alone has two, Fulton and DeKalb, while the Third District has 7 or 8. Georgia Counties are little more than jumped up townships, apparently.

Those County names I know from my genealogy. I have surprising numbers of people in the States between Maryland and Florida, over-flow from more Northerly colonies, plus lots of penal colonies and political.

I don't know even. Oh, well I wish my Southern cousins lots of luck. Being as dumb as they are, they are going to need it. Some of my Northern cousins are none too bright. The Appalachians run nearly as far as Florida and Newfoundland. Must be something in the water pouring off those mountain top mines.


The Atlanta Metro area is made up of 29 counties, lol.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I did find Cherokee County. It is in district one, past Cobb County, another sort of Atlanta adjacent county in North Georgia.

How are my Land Squid buddies doing? I wonder. I'd love to see how their world reacts to the China Covid Commie threat.
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freitasm: The Internet, stupid. Use it.


Karen on Facebook has assured me that the pandemic is just a Democrat hoax to trick us into surrendering our freedoms.
 
vestona22
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby here.  A couple things:

1 - In between the time I submitted this and it got posted, the count went to eight schools:  https://www.tribuneledgernews.com/loc​a​l_news/bigstory/eight-cherokee-schools​-now-affected-by-covid-19-quarantines/​article_b401bb0e-d807-11ea-9411-ef379b​9f579e.html

2 - There are a few reasons I'm posting news for Cherokee County (CC) and not Atlanta Public Schools (APS) proper.  First, CC is Atlanta Metro Area. Second, it was one of the first of two school districts in the ATL Metro area to open.  Finally, I had already been tracking confirmed cases as I live in the county.  (See graph below, if interested.  My prediction is that in another week or two the count will start to really accelerate.  But I hope I'm wrong.)

3 - Finally, I am not anti-in-person schooling.  There are enough center and left of center organizations calling for in-person schooling that I do not see this as a political thing.  My concern is that CC (like many districts) is requiring students to wear masks. Faculty and staff have to, but students do not.  Seems like a big mistake.

If these updates are annoying I can stop.  Just thought it'd be interesting to see a consistent story line of "progress" given how contentious the topic is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!
HAW HAW!
Right-wingers favorite saying.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moos: forteblast: Atlanta is not in Cherokee county, but I guess "A ways north of Atlanta In-Person School Update" was too long?

Speaking as a native of metro-Atlanta, this is 100% our fault.

Every person I've met on a flight who lives within 100 miles of the airport answers "Atlanta" when asked where they're from. I know this because I follow it with, "Me to, which part?" they usually come back with "Bremen," "Douglasville," "InsertNameofSuburbOrMaybeEvenNotASubu​rbHere."

I have yet to hear someone reply any of the Atlanta neighborhoods. If they live in one of those, they typically lead with that. Same for Decatur residents.


I think its because Atlanta proper is relatively small in pure population (523,738 as of 2020) but a metro area of 5.803 million. Not too many people from outside GA would know about the cities of Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, etc., but would definitely know Atlanta, so it's just easier to say "Atlanta" when asked.

e.g., Buckhead sounds like a backwoods place in the sticks to someone unfamiliar with ATL/GA.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vestona22: Subby here.  A couple things:

1 - In between the time I submitted this and it got posted, the count went to eight schools:  https://www.tribuneledgernews.com/loca​l_news/bigstory/eight-cherokee-schools​-now-affected-by-covid-19-quarantines/​article_b401bb0e-d807-11ea-9411-ef379b​9f579e.html

2 - There are a few reasons I'm posting news for Cherokee County (CC) and not Atlanta Public Schools (APS) proper.  First, CC is Atlanta Metro Area. Second, it was one of the first of two school districts in the ATL Metro area to open.  Finally, I had already been tracking confirmed cases as I live in the county.  (See graph below, if interested.  My prediction is that in another week or two the count will start to really accelerate.  But I hope I'm wrong.)

3 - Finally, I am not anti-in-person schooling.  There are enough center and left of center organizations calling for in-person schooling that I do not see this as a political thing.  My concern is that CC (like many districts) is requiring students to wear masks. Faculty and staff have to, but students do not.  Seems like a big mistake.

If these updates are annoying I can stop.  Just thought it'd be interesting to see a consistent story line of "progress" given how contentious the topic is.

[Fark user image 695x436]


Here is Paulding County, One west of Cobb for all you Non-Georgians. From Johns Hopkins:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a look. Looks like the Squidbillies have some Trucker hats that are Covid-ready, but have not responded to the Covid Crisis. No doubt this is because it is a human Coronavirus and not a Squid Coronavirus.

All the same, a lot of their friends and neighbours and close personal frenemies must by a-lying, a-denying and a-dying by now.
 
