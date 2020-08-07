 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   On the next episode of 'Hoarders': 40 nylon bags of 10-year-old confiscated fireworks were stored right alongside 2,750 tons of confiscated Nitropril. You won't believe what the neighbors said when they found out
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We complained a lot about this over the years," said Shehadi, who worked at the port until emigrating to Canada in March this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that after 10 years, there were no duds
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it was something to the effect of "Aaaaah_____"
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the normal procedure is to leap 200 feet into the air and scatter yourself over a large area.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought your management was dragging their feet.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anyone got a light?"
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby gets the Headline of the Year award.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I do t look so crazy for hoarding cats and empty whisky bottles, do I?!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wanted to be the boss, and no one wanted to make a real decision.

If it's a good enough leadership style for the greatest nation on Earth, it should be good enough for anyone!

/It's not very good
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a palm big enough to facepalm the man in the moon?

Because that's how big of a facepalm this needs.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uhm how many tons of ammonium nitrate we got stored right here?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The good news is that after 10 years, there were no duds


Even if 95% were duds...all it takes is a couple to get things started.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Suddenly more relevant
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't worry, scrote. There are plenty of 'tards out there living really kickass lives. My first wife was 'tarded. She's a pilot head of the port authority now." - Dr. Lexus.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What neighbors?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Everyone wanted to be the boss, and no one wanted to make a real decision.

If it's a good enough leadership style for the greatest nation on Earth, it should be good enough for anyone!

/It's not very good


I'm no dock manager, but I can't believe "Tow the giant bomb 2 miles out to sea and park it with some warning bouies until we resolve this." didn't get entertained at least once.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: So uhm how many tons of ammonium nitrate we got stored right here?


I do know, from a fark link this morning, that there's a company in australian company with a singular 11k ton (four times the Beiruit pile) pile of the stuff that locals have tried for years with no success to get split up into numerous smaller stockpiles to prevent what happened in Beiruit but bigger.

Does that count?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My collection of oily rags were also in there.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: So uhm how many tons of ammonium nitrate we got stored right here?


What was the amount stored in that Texas plant that went up about 8-9 years back?  I think that was only a couple hundred tons.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local man discovers this one weird "trick" for low-cost urban renewal. Local politicians hate him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next we're going to find out that the grain was actually depleted uranium.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Next we're going to find out that the grain was actually depleted uranium.


Urgrainium.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: berylman: So uhm how many tons of ammonium nitrate we got stored right here?

I do know, from a fark link this morning, that there's a company in australian company with a singular 11k ton (four times the Beiruit pile) pile of the stuff that locals have tried for years with no success to get split up into numerous smaller stockpiles to prevent what happened in Beiruit but bigger.

Does that count?


I'd think local citizens would be all "let's get this shiate 10 feet underwater at least."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: hissatsu: Everyone wanted to be the boss, and no one wanted to make a real decision.

If it's a good enough leadership style for the greatest nation on Earth, it should be good enough for anyone!

/It's not very good

I'm no dock manager, but I can't believe "Tow the giant bomb 2 miles out to sea and park it with some warning bouies until we resolve this." didn't get entertained at least once.


It's been stored for 6 years. I'm guessing no one thought it was going to be around that long, until it was.
Then it's just kind of forgotten, until it goes boom.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

Beirut explosion from Silos
Youtube CCJIA56O5kc
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CCJIA56O​5kc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Yep. Chilling. That's the voice of someone who has a pretty good idea that they're about to die.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]


This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.


Dude, really?
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?


No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.
 
radarlove
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.


I'm pretty sure the part of their brain that learned that lesson was vaporized along with the rest of them.

/May they rest well, bless them for the footage
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

radarlove: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

I'm pretty sure the part of their brain that learned that lesson was vaporized along with the rest of them.

/May they rest well, bless them for the footage


You can see his shadow on the near side at about 0:10 in that video.

And you can still see his other shadow on the far side today.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?

No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.


No, even as a joke that's pretty "too soon" there.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Driedsponge: hissatsu: Everyone wanted to be the boss, and no one wanted to make a real decision.

If it's a good enough leadership style for the greatest nation on Earth, it should be good enough for anyone!

/It's not very good

I'm no dock manager, but I can't believe "Tow the giant bomb 2 miles out to sea and park it with some warning bouies until we resolve this." didn't get entertained at least once.

It's been stored for 6 years. I'm guessing no one thought it was going to be around that long, until it was.
Then it's just kind of forgotten, until it goes boom.


No way that much unregulated AN is just gonna sit there unmolested for 10 years in that part of the world.

In any part of the world really, but especially that part of the world.

SOMEbody was selling off that stuff piecemeal.  Probably someone in authority, too.  I'd wager good money on that.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So when people saw fireworks going off in the fire before the explosion, that's actually what was happening.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: radarlove: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

I'm pretty sure the part of their brain that learned that lesson was vaporized along with the rest of them.

/May they rest well, bless them for the footage

You can see his shadow on the near side at about 0:10 in that video.

And you can still see his other shadow on the far side today.


That's not a shadow....it's a brown stain.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so this... but for real.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That screen grab I posted shows the WHOLE FARKING ISLAND shaking from the blast....look at the water's edge.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Driedsponge: hissatsu: Everyone wanted to be the boss, and no one wanted to make a real decision.

If it's a good enough leadership style for the greatest nation on Earth, it should be good enough for anyone!

/It's not very good

I'm no dock manager, but I can't believe "Tow the giant bomb 2 miles out to sea and park it with some warning bouies until we resolve this." didn't get entertained at least once.

It's been stored for 6 years. I'm guessing no one thought it was going to be around that long, until it was.
Then it's just kind of forgotten, until it goes boom.

No way that much unregulated AN is just gonna sit there unmolested for 10 years in that part of the world.

In any part of the world really, but especially that part of the world.

SOMEbody was selling off that stuff piecemeal.  Probably someone in authority, too.  I'd wager good money on that.


They should have sold more.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just throw those bags next to the large compost heap over in the corner.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phyrkrakr: berylman: So uhm how many tons of ammonium nitrate we got stored right here?

What was the amount stored in that Texas plant that went up about 8-9 years back?  I think that was only a couple hundred tons.


about 270 short tons.  or 240 regular tons.  Don't ask why we can't use normal measures for anything.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?

No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.

No, even as a joke that's pretty "too soon" there.


GTFO
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?

No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.

No, even as a joke that's pretty "too soon" there.


Some people crack jokes in depressing situations. The world sucks and sometimes you gotta grin and bear it.

Some people feel the need to be the moral compass of righteousness in depressing situations. The world sucks and it feels good to feel like a better person than anyone else.

You walk your path. I'll walk mine. But at least I'll be laughing when it comes tumbling down.

You'll probably have better posture though.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.



Oh look, its that old saw. What year is this, 2010? I own a media production company. For several years we've been shooting lots of stuff vertically because its meant to go on phones where people will watch it that way. We turn the big expensive cameras 90 degrees. Hell, Quibi even does a separate portrait mode edit for all their content, something that will be common everywhere pretty soon.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?

No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.

No, even as a joke that's pretty "too soon" there.

GTFO


You first.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.


Oh look, its that old saw. What year is this, 2010? I own a media production company. For several years we've been shooting lots of stuff vertically because its meant to go on phones where people will watch it that way. We turn the big expensive cameras 90 degrees. Hell, Quibi even does a separate portrait mode edit for all their content, something that will be common everywhere pretty soon.


Too bad phones can't be turned sideways.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: "Don't worry, scrote. There are plenty of 'tards out there living really kickass lives. My first wife was 'tarded. She's a pilot head of the port authority now. a judge who ordered dangerous stuff stored in unsafe conditions indefinitely." - Dr. Lexus.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Russ1642: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: Smoking GNU: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Dude, really?

No not really. Holy hell if you take that comment seriously you got some serious issues.

No, even as a joke that's pretty "too soon" there.

GTFO

You first.


You come in here and lecture everyone on what they're allowed to joke about. On farking Fark.com. Go yell at clouds or something.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TheDirtyNacho: Axeofjudgement: bughunter: The linked video in that article, from right next door, is pretty damn scary...

[YouTube video: Beirut explosion from Silos]

This is what happens when you film or take pictures in vertical mode.

I hope they learned their lesson.


Oh look, its that old saw. What year is this, 2010? I own a media production company. For several years we've been shooting lots of stuff vertically because its meant to go on phones where people will watch it that way. We turn the big expensive cameras 90 degrees. Hell, Quibi even does a separate portrait mode edit for all their content, something that will be common everywhere pretty soon.

Too bad phones can't be turned sideways.


If that's the horse he's betting on, his company is gonna be just fine!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.