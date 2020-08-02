 Skip to content
(DeadState)   Well, we now know where the Coronavirus came from. Could it be from...SATAN???   (deadstate.org)
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And poor old helpless God just let it happen.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course not, don't be silly. He just made a horrible situation much more hellish than necessary...
Fark user image
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people are idiots. And they vote.

Dog help us all
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was putting my money on the sleep-walking sex demons.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if a christian gets the 'rona, is it because god hates christians, or is it because he's unable to help christians because the devil is far more powerful than yahweh?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I was putting my money on the sleep-walking sex demons.


Fark user image
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: So if a christian gets the 'rona, is it because god hates christians, or is it because he's unable to help christians because the devil is far more powerful than yahweh?


It's because their faith faltered for a second when Fauci said they should wear a mask. It's all Satan needs to get his hoof in the door.

That's why Trump needs to suppress all Fake News from "experts" and shut down all media except for Fox and ONAN.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought that book these folks wave around all the time made it pretty clear that God is the sender of plagues?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do the wicked prosper?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
of course it was from satan.  he sent incubi to inseminate you with disease.

didnt you even listen when the president tells you this critical medical information?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well then mission accomplished, because spiritual awakening is basically the opposite of what Trump has done to America.
 
suze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welcome to the 16th century.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So 40,000 Hindu in India died to stymie Trump? What are the odds that other countries and cultures have equivalent idiots making similar claims?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:

We talked about having peace in the midst of trouble and the fact that God is still in control. Then my oldest son made an interesting comment. He said, "God made the coronavirus."

This makes perfect sense to 9-, 6- and 3-year-old boys, my sons' ages, who have a simple belief that God made everything. The coronavirus is a thing. Therefore, God must have made the coronavirus, right? Well, the answer is both yes and no.

----------

I would say "FIGHT!" but the author of that Christian Post article in the linked Fark thread seems to have his hands full fighting himself and redefining "goodness" to mean "God farks up whoever the fark he wants to fark up."
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.kym-cdn.com image 300x450]


thats the point bro.  according to religion thinking for yourself is a sign of evil.

Fark user image
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, if this isn't evidence that religion is all just adult make believe, then I don't know what is.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The hits just keep on comin'. Too bad Casey Kasem isn't here to witness this shiat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait, sooo what was "god" doing?

i.ytimg.com
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It wasn't bats or pangolins. In the 19th century, most Coronaviruses in humans came from livestock. In humans it was a respiratory illness, in animals, it was a gastro-intetestinal disorder. The Coronovivus still inhabits epithelial cells in various parts of humans and animals.

A Flu Epidemic that infected 1,000,000 people in the late 1890s is believed now to have been the first Coronavirus epidemic with symptoms different from a "cold", most of which are caused by coronaviruses, adenoviruses, and rhinoviruses, all related families of viruses of some age. The coronavirus uses some of the oldest immune system defences to create severe and critical cases.

The first coronaviruses were identified in the 1930s, but not recognized as such or as related until the 1960s or so.

I've been reading Wikipedia and more authoritative historical sources, but Coronavirus looks to have been a long time coming and can't be blamed on recent animal vectors because the many coronaviruses in bats and birds and things are only distantly related to the COVID 19 strain.

This probably did not start in Chinese wet markets, unless it was among the humans who work and shop there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

suze: Welcome to the 16th century.


Can we have a do-over on that?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not like they need any help, but people like this make Christians look stupid.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: So 40,000 Hindu in India died to stymie Trump? What are the odds that other countries and cultures have equivalent idiots making similar claims?


the right: everywhere not america is lying about numbers.  they simultaneously had no deaths and millions of deaths depending on which argument im trying to make.  everyone here who died is a crisis actor including people i know personally.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My money is on demon semen
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many people does it take for someone like this to be taken seriously, and not be considered mentally ill?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: The hits just keep on comin'. Too bad Casey Kasem isn't here to witness this shiat.


Did you know he was Lebanese American? That's a very common "weird" and "little-known" fact that most Farkers know already. Although not all of them come down with severe or citical cases of trivia.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Funny its not God punishing us for electing Trump*, no THIS is Satan.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I was putting my money on the sleep-walking sex demons.


That's what they tell their wives. Sometimes their daughters.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And of course yet again the "spiritual awakening" HES pining for equates directly to "suddenly everyone agrees with only me about absolutely everything oh and also thinks I'm totally awesome."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: How many people does it take for someone like this to be taken seriously, and not be considered mentally ill?


I feel like it's instructive to visit a large Pentecostal church at least once in your life. When you get enough like-minded people together, they'll nod along with complete seriousness as the pastor blames demons for cancer and invokes divine magic on the local school board for failing to enforce sufficiently gendered dress codes.

It's hard to unsee.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

suze: Welcome to the 16th century.


i.imgflip.com
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.com
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he created the virus he will create the cure.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool, I guess if trump loses then we can chock this up to another victory for Satan. Seems like a bad PR move to constantly be proclaiming your defeat but whatever.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Saw three posts from Right Wing Watch on Mastodon today about different people saying this over the last day and a half.  Wonder where they're getting their talking points from.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Dangerous_sociopath: How many people does it take for someone like this to be taken seriously, and not be considered mentally ill?

I feel like it's instructive to visit a large Pentecostal church at least once in your life. When you get enough like-minded people together, they'll nod along with complete seriousness as the pastor blames demons for cancer and invokes divine magic on the local school board for failing to enforce sufficiently gendered dress codes.

It's hard to unsee.


I went to one. The speaking in tongues was lame. Don't mumble, enunciate! A little inflection would be good as well.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, the cop story in the sidebar is depressing.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's because of god we have the virus. Without the Higgs Boson, the virus wouldn't exist.
 
groppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well if it gets them to wear a mask let them believe that.
 
sid244
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ken Copeland has already taken care of it.
Ken Copeland's Wind Of God REMIX - WTFBRAHH
Youtube m2s0nB2VPvs
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God created it to stop stupid people from using him as an excuse for being stupid.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Martian_Astronomer: Dangerous_sociopath: How many people does it take for someone like this to be taken seriously, and not be considered mentally ill?

I feel like it's instructive to visit a large Pentecostal church at least once in your life. When you get enough like-minded people together, they'll nod along with complete seriousness as the pastor blames demons for cancer and invokes divine magic on the local school board for failing to enforce sufficiently gendered dress codes.

It's hard to unsee.

I went to one. The speaking in tongues was lame. Don't mumble, enunciate! A little inflection would be good as well.


Yeah, I was raised Pentecostal and didn't wise up until grad school. If you've visiting one, my advice is usually not to try to speak in tongues yourself, but if you must, just repeat "Day all allied in a Honda" over and over really fast and that'll probably get you by.
 
