(WCVB Boston)   California sets up "Patio Bubbles" for people who want a horrendous outdoor dining experience. Pic ITFA for your pleasure   (wcvb.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a picture of what the Dutch started in May has made it to Cali.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For a moment I thought this was a horribly conceived Michael Jackson-themed restaurant.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A number of restaurants I've seen are working with cities to take over the street parking in front of the restaurant.  They'll set up K rails for safety and create what amounts to a whole new patio.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Could be worse.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sitting in a greenhouse in the sun? No thanks.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MOOPS!  MOOPS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Funny, a Spokane hotel had a pretty cool 'igloo' dining experience well before Covid. It was a little spendy for us but we wanted to try it out.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's totally Jean Ralphio on the right.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't Patty O'Bubbles dance at the club in Kilarney?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Sitting in a greenhouse in the sun? No thanks.


Yeh...I don't see that working out in Phoenix or Vegas. Better that the meals be cooked and not the patrons
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I guess a picture of what the Dutch started in May has made it to Cali.
[Fark user image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a bad idea, especially for milder climates, but a horrible name.

How about Gourmet Greenhouses?

Burger Domes?

Patio Bubbles sounds like an Irish stripper's stage name.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need a mandatory farking dog neck cone for every idiot in the United States. We have proven ourselves to be, on average, not smarter than dogs. 

Which I'll admit is kind of a slight on dogs.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Funny, a Spokane hotel had a pretty cool 'igloo' dining experience well before Covid. It was a little spendy for us but we wanted to try it out.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x379]


Here in Chicago, too. They've done it on their rooftop dining and bar areas for a couple of years so people could eat up there in the winter. I can't imagine how hot it would get in the summer, though.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1st place is dinner with with Fart Machine.

2nd place is 2 dinners with Fart Machine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Sitting in a greenhouse in the sun? No thanks.


THIS.  Sure, it works well in Iceland, Amsterdam and Spokane, but out here in the beating sun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw Patty O'Bubbles at the Club Hubba Hubba down on Hotel Street back in the 1980's.  It's amazing how far she could shoot that ping-pong ball!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a fine idea. We have a local barbecue that used these domes for rainy/snowy weather.

If you don't like them, feel free to go to the local "Muh Freedumbs!" bar and grill where they are packing you in and giving you wet kisses at the front door, where they hung the "no masks allowed" signs.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hammettman: ArkPanda: Sitting in a greenhouse in the sun? No thanks.

THIS.  Sure, it works well in Iceland, Amsterdam and Spokane, but out here in the beating sun

[Fark user image 592x386]


I love that lady's face. The "I know I made a wrong decision somewhere, but I'm trying to puzzle out the specific one that led me here" face.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thatd be interesting to put over the hot tub in winter...doesnt look like itd stand up to a few inches of snow though...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll stick with grilling on my own porch away from every damn person, thanks.
 
uck It
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That would be fun on a cold or rainy day.  But in 100 degree California heat?  No thank you.
 
Pincy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess some people will go to great lengths to eat at a restaurant.

No thanks. The closest we get is once a month we will get a pizza to go and eat it in a nice quiet park by our house.

But if you all want to open yourself up to exposure by some waiter who serves a lot of different people each day, be my guest.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind going with a couple buddies if it was a hookah place that allowed weed and we could hot box that dome up.
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a horrible idea. The reason outdoor dining is safer than indoor dining is that you're breathing fresh air, and if someone at your table is asymptomatically carrying COVID, it disperses quickly outdoors. Trapping one's co-diners' breath under a dome while you sit close, unmasked, is not smart.
 
xaldin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Needs a better name but otherwise not a terrible idea, just a bit iffy of an implementation.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skiinstructor: Thatd be interesting to put over the hot tub in winter...doesnt look like itd stand up to a few inches of snow though...


Outdoor hottubbing in deep winter already is awesome in open air. The only part that sucks is getting back into the house and that bubble isn't gonna help.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: I'll stick with grilling on my own porch away from every damn person, thanks.


I really, really hope your porch is concrete or brick.
 
